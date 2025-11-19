Share

The above is from the Boston Globe. The headline below is from the NYT.

Lawrence H. Summers, like all the other members of the United States ruling class, is a staunch defender of Israel’s violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. He famously said of those who criticize Israel:

But where anti-Semitism and views that are profoundly anti-Israeli have traditionally been the primary preserve of poorly educated right-wing populists, profoundly anti-Israel views are increasingly finding support in progressive intellectual communities. Serious and thoughtful people are advocating and taking actions that are anti-Semitic in their effect if not their intent.

The entire ruling class consists of people like Larry Summers, people who have contempt for the have-nots, people who crave wealth and power for themselves and their class and who think it is morally right—not at all something to feel guilty about!—for their class to treat the have-nots like dirt, even to commit mass murder of the have-nots, even genocide.

This contempt for the have-nots has characterized the U.S. ruling class FROM THE BEGINNING, from the days when the rulers were the Founding Fathers straight through until today.

So it is no surprise that a person such as Larry Summers would be best buds with a convicted child sex-trafficker like Jeffrey Epstein, as the recently released Epstein emails show. What’s a little “good time” misogynistic life-destroying sexual abuse of a have-not girl to interfere with having a great friendship with a pal like Jeffrey Epstein?

Clearly Mr. Summers, with his abject “mea culpa” retreat from “public commitments,” has calculated that with the cat now out of the bag he’ll be better off dropping out of sight with a big apology than trying futilely to defend himself in the court of public opinion. Evil, yes. Stupid, no.

Even the Harvard Crimson is digging up slime connecting Summers and Epstein:

These ruling class people really are different from you and me. Their morality (as my above-linked article demonstrates) is the opposite of that of most people. Thus Donald Trump is palsy-walsy with a known murderer:

Our task is not to persuade people like Larry Summers to be good people. No! Our task is to remove all the people like Larry Summers from power, so that the good people—the vast majority of people who have egalitarian values whether they have ever heard the word “egalitarian” or not—have the real power in society. This is the explicit aim of a newly formed organization in my neighborhood of Brighton, MA. I urge you to form a similar organization in your neighborhood.

Release of the Epstein files?

When (as seems likely to happen now) the so-called “Epstein files” are released, what will actually be released is only the very tiny fraction of such files that are not classified “Top Secret” (or whatever phrase is used.) The president of the United States can classify anything as “Top Secret.” Do not, therefore, expect anything terribly damaging to the ruling class to be included in whatever files are released.