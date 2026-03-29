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This wonderful egalitarian person clearly wants to remove the rich from power, but may not have a very clear vision of what exactly that could, or might, look like. And it’s damn hard to make a society be one where the rich are removed from power if we don’t know what it looks like to do that.

The rich know perfectly well that most people (like the person in the photo above) would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (see the evidence for this here if you don’t already know it.) So how do the rich manage to stay in power? They do two key things, the second of which is the focus of today’s post:

Divide and rule the have-nots; Prevent the have-nots from gaining a clear vision of what a society would look like, how it would function, if the rich were removed from power; in this way prevent the have-nots from ever aiming explicitly to make society be one in which the rich are actually removed from power. Since anti-establishment movements never win what they don’t explicitly aim to win (as I discuss here), this keeps the rich in power.

What does it look like when the rich are truly removed from power?

For starters, it does NOT look like a society in which the billionaires are taxed a bit more, not even if they are taxed “fairly” (whatever the hell THAT means). If there are billionaires when other people are much less wealthy, then “taxing the billionaires” really means making them pay a modest fee for the privilege of treating the have-nots like dirt, which is what goes on today when the rich are in power.

Nor does it look like a society with laws that “get money out of politics” while still making it legal for some people to have enormously more money than others. In a society based on money, money is power including political power, and those who have a lot of money have much more political power than others no matter what the laws may be. Regarding such laws, there’s a cartoon showing some corporate big shots having a meeting and one of them says to the others, “These new regulations will fundamentally change the way we get around them.”

A society in which the rich have been removed from power is a society that is not based on money.

Not basing society on money is an idea that is virtually non-existent in public discourse. This is because the rich know that if this idea is suppressed then the rich will remain in power. When society is based on money—the buying and selling of things, with money being used (more conveniently than barter) to exchange equal value for equal value—instead of society being based on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need,” then the rich remain in power.

In a money-based society even if there are no very rich people to begin with there inevitably will be such people, people like the dirt poor teenage Johnny Rockefeller who became John D. Rockefeller the First. I discuss this in my “Mom and Pop Capitalism?” There are many compelling reasons to abolish the use of money, which I discuss in some detail in my “Why Abolish the Use of Money?” The rich keep discussion of the need to abolish the use of money totally out of public discourse. Even so-called ‘alternative’ media and so-called ‘radical’ anti-establishment organizations (such as Marxist ones) never talk about abolishing the use of money. This means that, in practice, they never aim to remove the rich from power.

I discuss in increasing detail—here and here and here—how a society can function just fine without the use of money. Just fine except for those who want to be richer and more powerful and more privileged than others, that is. If you read the above-linked articles you will understand that in a society based on money then yes, for sure, you need money to do important things; but in a society not based on money, you don’t!

In a society in which the rich have been removed from power, work is what people do, as equals, for shared goals, not to make a profit.

In 1936-9 in about a quarter of Spain, the have-nots took over and began creating a society in which the rich were removed from power (they fled from the anarchist militias.) I write in my “Which Creates a Higher Standard of Living: Capitalism or Egalitarianism?” about how the workers and peasants actually increased economic production compared to the prior capitalist production. Here are some excerpts about what that looked like:

In the village of Magdalena de Pulpis a visitor asked a resident, “How do you organize without money? Do you use barter, a coupon book, or anything else?” He replied, “Nothing. Everyone works and everyone has a right to what he needs free of charge. He simply goes to the store where provisions and all other necessities are supplied. Everything is distributed free with only a notation of what he took.” [From Dolgoff, pg. 73.]​ Economic productivity increased in both agriculture and industry where the revolution took place, despite the need to send soldiers to the front to fight General Franco’s fascist counter-revolutionary military attack.​ The following are excerpts from The Anarchist Collectives, edited by Sam Dolgoff, online here. The collectives varied from region to region, but what they all shared in common was a dramatic increase in economic equality and cooperative ways of doing economic work. As a result, productivity increased.​ “{During the revolution peasants collectivized the land properties of Count Romanones:] The peasants altered the topography of the district by diverting the course of the river to irrigate new land, thus tremendously increasing cultivated areas. They constructed a mill, schools, collective dininghalls, and new housing forthe collectivists. A few days after the close of the Civil War, Count Romanones reclaimed his domains, expecting the worst, certain that the revolutionary vandals had totally ruined his property. He was amazed to behold the wonderful improvements made by the departed peasant collectivists.​ “When asked their names, the Count was told that the work was perfomed by the peasants in line with plans drawnup by a member of the CNT Building Workers’ Union, Gomez Abril, an excellent organizer chosen by the Regional Peasant Federation. As soon as Abril finished his work he left and the peasants continued to manage the collective.​ “Learning that Gomez Abril was jailed in Guadalajara and that he was in a very prearious situation, the count succeeded in securing his release from jail and offered to appoint him manager of all his properties. Gomez declined, explaining that a page of history had been written and his work finished.” [pg. 150]

In my article, “What Is Egalitarianism?” I have a section called “Sharing Economy” about how the egalitarian economy works. Here is an excerpt from it about the organization of work:

Within an economic enterprise (including, in this context, organizations such as a school or hospital, as well as non-economic neighborhood associations, etc.) at the local community level, the workers (or members) are all formally equals, although some, as discussed above, may provide leadership based on respect for their greater experience, knowledge, integrity or commitment to the purpose of the enterprise. All of the workers democratically determine all of the policies relating to the enterprise, consistent with all policies and decisions and laws of the local assembly [discussed in my article, “Genuine Democracy: What Is It?”]. Among other things, the workers of the enterprise decide how, exactly, they will democratically make decisions (majority rule, consensus, elected "officers" or otherwise), who is or may become a member of the enterprise or organization and the general and individual-specific conditions of their membership, and all decisions formerly considered the responsibility of "management." A worker in any enterprise is always free to quit working for the enterprise and look for a different way of "contributing reasonably according to ability."

Note carefully that if workers do not have all of the rights at work discussed above, then it is not a society in which the rich have been removed from power, even if the rich call themselves Communists and say they are acting in behalf of the proletariat.

In a society in which the rich have been removed from power, people with egalitarian values ( read about them here ) are not obliged to obey any laws except those made by their local assembly of egalitarians, in which all adults with egalitarian values who live or work in the local community, and only they, have a right to participate as equals in democratically writing the ONLY laws and policies that everybody in the local community must obey.

If adult people with egalitarian values are obliged to obey laws written by a governmental body that they do not have a right to participate in as equals with all others, or by a governmental body in which known anti-egalitarians may participate, then it is not a society in which the rich have been (or are being) removed from power or in which the rich will not eventually be in power if they are not currently so. I discuss this in more detail here and here.

The rich exclude from public discourse these ideas about what it means to remove the rich from power so that we will think it means whatever bogus notion the rich tell us it means instead.

Let’s spread the conversation widely about what we are FOR—removing the rich from power for real, not for pretend. Let’s discuss this among ourselves and then with the wider public.

In his important book, The Populist Moment, Lawrence Goodwyn recounts how in the late 19th century in the United States a huge movement for real democracy and against the plutocracy, known as the Populist movement, at one point was sending out 40,000 (that’s not a typo!) of its members as “lecturers” to spread the idea of organizing to challenge the power of the rich. This is what spreading an idea means!