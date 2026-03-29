JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
2h

People are largely too ignorant, and not always of their own fault. But yeah, we’re pretty well fucked. I see no good way this can end. We never should have allowed them to attain power like this.

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