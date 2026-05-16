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This wonderful egalitarian man and billions of other egalitarians don’t want to be spied on by ‘Big Brother.’

A The Guardian columnist writes (free for you to read, it’s not behind a paywall):

As the article points out, based on some high-profile recent judicial trials:

What does this mean? It means you shouldn’t trust a chatbot with your secrets because, as a number of recent cases demonstrate (including one where a former NFL player allegedly asked ChatGPT for help after he killed his girlfriend), conversations with AI are admissible in court. Even if you don’t expect any legal trouble, you should be wary about sharing your sensitive information: most chatbot conversations are not private, and may be retained indefinitely and shared with other humans. Your AI chatbot is not a shrink – it’s a snitch.

Some people defend the way AI seems to be everywhere all of a sudden, on the grounds that this is just progress, the same as earlier technical innovations such as machinery and steam engines and electricity and atomic power and so forth. My point, however, is not that AI is fundamentally different in this regard from earlier new (at the time) technologies. My point is that exactly as the old technologies were used by an oppressive ruling elite class to increase its control and domination of ordinary people, so too is AI being used in that way now.

Egalitarians, in a genuine democracy, should be the only ones deciding how AI should or should not be used.