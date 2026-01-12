Share

Vice President J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson (who has tens of millions of viewers for his various video posts) each gave remarkable speeches at the Turning Point USA pow wow recently. I posted earlier about the J.D.. Vance speech here., about how he very skillfully channels white working class people’s anger at reverse discrimination into wanting to be “great American patriots,” meaning supporters of class inequality and the rule of the rich. J.D. Vance also is pro-Israel; he does not condemn the Israeli genocide and he supports the overwhelming U.S. military, diplomatic and economic support for Israel.

Tucker Carlson, in stark contrast, gave a scathing speech against Israel’s genocide and against the Christian pastors who support it. Watch this speech on the Jimmy Dore show:

Tucker Carlson, as he explains in an interview he gave here, opposes identity politics (including white identity and Jewish identity) and argues that universal moral principles apply to all people equally (I agree) and that this means Americans—rich and poor alike—should ALL identify as citizens of the United States (I disagree.)

So, while J.D. Vance is pro-Israel and Tucker Carlson is anti-Israel, they are both saying that we should ignore the class conflict between the American haves and have-nots. They both say we should all unite, as ‘great American patriots,’ behind the American leaders who purport to be acting in the interests of all Americans but who in fact act in the interests of the wealthiest Americans to the detriment of ordinary Americans.

The billionaire ruling class is served equally well by both J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson. One of these men keeps the pro-Israel have-nots in line, and the other keeps the anti-Israel have-nots in line.

By the way, if Tucker Carlson truly wanted to persuade the American public to oppose Israel’s genocidal violence he would explain that it has nothing whatsoever to do with making Israeli Jews safe (as I explain here.) If the American public understood this Key Fact, then hardly any Americans would support Israel’s violence against Palestinians. Tucker Carlson, however, never explains this Key Fact.

As a result, lots of Americans still support Israel despite their being very disturbed (to say the least) by the genocidal magnitude of Israeli violence.