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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of other egalitarians, wants to remove the rich from power and have no rich and no poor with real, not fake, democracy. When have you ever heard a politician explicitly express this aim? [Go here to see 500+ more of my other egalitarian zip code neighbors.]

Bill Clinton, a warmongering anti-working class politician if ever there were one, famously told working class Americans, “I feel your pain.”

Now we have a crop of new politicians who are saying the same thing in their own words to get the votes of working class Americans. I invite you to read how one such politician, Troy Jackson, is doing this in an email he sent to Maine voters recently, copied below for your convenience.

As you will note, for all the “I feel your pain” rhetoric, there is not a single word from Troy Jackson about the need for and possibility of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (a.k.a. egalitarian revolution)—the goal that the vast majority of Americans want (see here many of my zip code neighbors saying this is what they aim for in these 500+ photos like that shown above), and the goal that is necessary to achieve if we are ever to stop the rich from treating us have-nots like dirt.

Why does Troy Jackson avoid like the plague even hinting at wanting to remove the rich from power? Why does he only talk about supporting efforts to limit (barely, and in practice only temporarily) how much the rich treat us like dirt while leaving the rich in power to keep treating us like dirt forever? The answer is obviously NOT because he would lose votes if he explicitly advocated egalitarian revolution, since in fact he would GAIN votes if he did that. The answer is that he doesn’t want to anger the rich; he wants to remain on good terms with the rich and thereby become a successful politician. It’s not complicated. If he’s successful, who knows, he may become another Bill “I feel your pain” Clinton and be able to serve his masters by appointing a secretary of state like Madeleine Albright who said that her sanctions killing 500,000 Iraqi children was "was worth it" (also see the video online here.)

Reform struggles are good, but let’s make them better

Read here how to make our reform struggles stronger, by having them honestly tell the public that the motive for trying to win the particular reform in question is to make society be at least a little bit closer to being fully egalitarian, with the rich removed from power and with real, not fake, democracy and with no rich and no poor (read here about egalitarianism.)

Here’s the ‘pro-working class’ pitch of the politician running for governor of Maine:

From: Troy Jackson <info@jacksonformaine.com>

Date: Sun, May 31, 2026 at 11:56 AM

Subject: Yes, I talk funny…

To: [a friend of mine who resides in Maine, h/t J.O.]

[My Maine friend’s name. h/t to J.O.], you know some of my story.

Logger. Talks funny. Not fancy.

But I want to share more, from the heart, about how I got here and why I’m doing this. It’s longer than usual, but I hope you’ll read to the end.

I grew up in Aroostook County, a poor kid in a town full of poor kids. My dad was a logger, like his dad and his dad before him. After my parents split up, he’d sometimes bring me into the woods with him. He wasn’t trying to teach me the trade, he just wanted time with his kid.

There’s one day I think about more than any other: I was around eleven, and the loggers were on strike — not for a raise, just to hold onto the wages they already had.

At first everyone was joking around, passing the time. Then the landowner showed up, and everything changed in seconds.

He told them: do the work for what I’ll pay you today, or I’ll replace you tomorrow.

I didn’t understand all the issues at hand, but I understood how wrong it felt to watch a rich man with power that knew how to use it..

It took me about twenty years to truly understand what my dad must have felt that day. By then I had a family of my own. I was logging, driving hours every day chasing jobs, missing time with my kids, worrying about money and my family every single night.

One night on the road it all hit me at once: the stress, the anger, the feeling that no matter how hard you work, someone else still controls your fate and your family’s future.

I thought: no parent should have to lose their dignity just to make ends meet.

A couple years later I was part of a big labor fight of my own — blocking the border to stand up to landowners cutting our wages — and a couple years after that, I ran for the legislature, because I believed that someone who grew up like I did needed to be in the room when decisions got made.

I spent twenty years there, six as Senate President. We did a lot of good work: Free school meals for every kid. Real investments in housing, child care, and education. Some of the strongest reproductive health protections anywhere in the country.

But there were real frustrations, too. Time and time again I saw legislation that would be a gamechanger for working families to get watered down, killed, or vetoed. Powerful people marched in and dictated what we would do. It wasn’t so different than what I saw as a kid in the woods with my Dad.

I’m tired of watching working families get squeezed while the wealthiest keep getting more.

That’s why I’m running for governor. For the workers who’ve been told they’re replaceable, for the families who do everything right and still fall behind, and for that eleven-year-old boy who learned early what it looks like when people with power don’t care about the people doing the work.

It’s past time we changed that. Not eventually, not someday. Now.

We’re nine days out from the primary and working to reach our goal of 5,000 grassroots donors this weekend. We need 673 more people to contribute today. Will you be one of them?

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Thank you for reading. Thank you for being part of this fight.

In solidarity,

Troy