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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
5h

Lobotomies, Casino Capitalism, Everyone is fiddling on the roof, Wishing They Were a Rothschild.

Lotteries of the mind. Eddy Bernays took the PT Barnum snake oil, sucker born every minute, to the nth degree. Engineering constent?

Imagine a movie about mass murderer Oppen-Monster-Heimer in our living rooms. Saving IDF Private Ryan?

These gooey Goyim have been ZIM-ed, Zionist Imperial Mafia. Their schools teach the fucking lies of this slaver and genocide state. Lies about boys and girls in striped pajamas.

ON a daily basis, I see the outfall -- a house cleaner for a coastal vacation rental joint, the familyu being millionaires with 140 homes in their rental portfolio, got bit by a brown recluse spider on the job, in one of the invested garages only workers have access to. Oh, ER visit, drainage of the bite area, exotic antibiotics. $1000 bill, and no workman comp and the owners deny it's on their watch: "You coulda got bit anywhere . . . we're not paying."

This is capitalism at it's core, whether blue collar millionaires or the 320 Jewish Billionaires collecting shekels, data, minds, DNA, blood.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/a-little-more-than-a-tale-of-9-cities

+--+

As I Age, Hmm, Should I Be Doing the Fire Bombing, the Molotov-tossing, what have you, since this Clown Pedophile has an Army of Ghouls Doing the Dirty Work . . .

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/as-i-age-hmm-should-i-be-doing-the

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