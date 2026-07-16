JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Jon Olsen
7h

Well stated!

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
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LuLu
6hEdited

Well, this is the usual, Leftist, nonsense of ‘billionaires are trying to divide us, to make us hate immigrants’.

Let’s be clear here, natives of Britain (or of any Western country) were NEVER ‘united’ with the brutal savages that are being imported into our countries. In fact, on the whole, most of Europe spent 1400 years fighting AGAINST such invasions and repelling these invaders from our shores.

Billionaires ARE flooding our countries with violent, brutal, savages, but they’re not ‘fleeing’, they’re being BROUGHT!! And they’re being brought to destroy us and our homeland. Immigration IS division! That’s the point of it. Immigration is the lethal WMD that the ‘billionaires’ are deploying against the native, homogenous, societies of Western Europe.

Many of these imported men - and let’s be clear on this they ARE men - are violent, AK47 tattooed, fighting age, demons. They are casually imported by our leaders and treated like gods. Free houses, free phones, free healthcare, free dental care, free driving lessons, a life of ease for the ‘soldiers’ being brought here ready for the fight against us. Whilst our own people are denied dental care, die in A&E corridors, and lie in a sleeping bag in the street at night.

No-one is ‘fleeing’ and it’s an insult to say they are. They have constant wars in their own countries because the people and the countries themselves are violent and backwards. The young men, for want of anything better to do, jump on a boat, come to Britain/Ireland/France/Italy leaving their women and children back in their own, supposedly ‘war torn’ homelands. What ‘normal’ man does this? Leaves his wife & kids in a war torn land to come and lay in bed in a 4 star hotel in England? Cowards, at best, or grifters, rapists, killers and invaders at worst. We don’t need to ‘unite’ with these degenerates, they have nothing to offer us or our countries. They’re not ‘working class’ and never will be. They are invaders and we don’t want them.

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