Beware of SUPPOSED Pro-Working-Class Leaders Who Praise the Burning, in Ireland, of Immigrants in Effigy
Burn the billionaire rulers in effigy who force people to immigrate. The immigrants hate those billionaires no less than the native working class people who suffer from the weapon of mass migration.
Please restack this if you want more people to read it.
This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, wants to remove the rich from power, NOT to harm fellow working class people whom the rich force to immigrate just in order to survive. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.
I was appalled to read this recent Substack by Nick Griffin. How come?
It was not because Griffin celebrates the fact that in a town in Ireland where Catholic and Protestant working class people have been fighting each other, often violently, for centuries (because the British upper class worked to make this happen) they decided recently to unite with each other. I agree that this is something to celebrate.
I was appalled because Griffin praised, rather than condemned, the fact that the Catholic and Protestant workers united around the burning in effigy of poor working class people forced to immigrate (in little boats seeking asylum) to Ireland just in order to survive: forced to immigrate because—as even Nick Griffin elsewhere1 has remarked—because the billionaire ruling class of Great Britain has been destroying their countries.
Griffin includes a photograph of the huge bonfire (prior to lighting the fire) the people in the town of Moygashel built. The photograph shows, at the very top of the piled up wooden crates, a little boat with (fake, of course) human beings in it—immigrants seeking asylum—to be burned while people applaud.
If Griffen were truly a pro-working-class leader, as he purports to be, then he would have
condemned the burning in effigy of fellow working class people;
called instead for the burning in effigy of the billionaire ruling class of Great Britain for the crime of destroying other people’s countries and thereby forcing poor people there to have to immigrate elsewhere just in order to survive (read in this article and in this downloadable document how the British ruling class, with its divide-and-rule policies in Sudan, created the conflicts that have resulted in people there having to flee for their survival to countries such as the UK);
exposed the fact that the British and other European ruling classes were using the weapon of mass migration against the native working class (as I wrote about here and here);
agreed with the native working class people that the massive immigration does indeed harm them, especially because the ruling class wants it to; AND ALSO
explained that the immigrants, no less than the native working class people, hate that the British ruling class is doing things that force them to immigrate and are thus the natural allies—not enemies—of the native working class in the effort to remove the ruling class from power and thereby stop people being forced to immigrate.
I recently saw a video interview of Nick Griffin in which he said this, but unfortunately I cannot now find that interview to link to it here. What it indicates is that Nick Griffin, despite understanding full well that the immigrants are oppressed by the same ruling class that oppresses the native United Kingdom working class, apparently has no intention to employ his knowledge for the purpose of building solidarity of ALL working class people. Instead, Nick Griffin wants solidarity of only the U.K. native working class against other working class people. This is the tribalism of Nick Griffin; it serves the billionaire ruling class by helping it use the weapon of mass migration for divide-and-rule of the have-nots.
Well stated!
Well, this is the usual, Leftist, nonsense of ‘billionaires are trying to divide us, to make us hate immigrants’.
Let’s be clear here, natives of Britain (or of any Western country) were NEVER ‘united’ with the brutal savages that are being imported into our countries. In fact, on the whole, most of Europe spent 1400 years fighting AGAINST such invasions and repelling these invaders from our shores.
Billionaires ARE flooding our countries with violent, brutal, savages, but they’re not ‘fleeing’, they’re being BROUGHT!! And they’re being brought to destroy us and our homeland. Immigration IS division! That’s the point of it. Immigration is the lethal WMD that the ‘billionaires’ are deploying against the native, homogenous, societies of Western Europe.
Many of these imported men - and let’s be clear on this they ARE men - are violent, AK47 tattooed, fighting age, demons. They are casually imported by our leaders and treated like gods. Free houses, free phones, free healthcare, free dental care, free driving lessons, a life of ease for the ‘soldiers’ being brought here ready for the fight against us. Whilst our own people are denied dental care, die in A&E corridors, and lie in a sleeping bag in the street at night.
No-one is ‘fleeing’ and it’s an insult to say they are. They have constant wars in their own countries because the people and the countries themselves are violent and backwards. The young men, for want of anything better to do, jump on a boat, come to Britain/Ireland/France/Italy leaving their women and children back in their own, supposedly ‘war torn’ homelands. What ‘normal’ man does this? Leaves his wife & kids in a war torn land to come and lay in bed in a 4 star hotel in England? Cowards, at best, or grifters, rapists, killers and invaders at worst. We don’t need to ‘unite’ with these degenerates, they have nothing to offer us or our countries. They’re not ‘working class’ and never will be. They are invaders and we don’t want them.