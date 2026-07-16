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Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Please restack this if you want more people to read it.

This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, wants to remove the rich from power, NOT to harm fellow working class people whom the rich force to immigrate just in order to survive. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

I was appalled to read this recent Substack by Nick Griffin. How come?

It was not because Griffin celebrates the fact that in a town in Ireland where Catholic and Protestant working class people have been fighting each other, often violently, for centuries (because the British upper class worked to make this happen) they decided recently to unite with each other. I agree that this is something to celebrate.

I was appalled because Griffin praised, rather than condemned, the fact that the Catholic and Protestant workers united around the burning in effigy of poor working class people forced to immigrate (in little boats seeking asylum) to Ireland just in order to survive: forced to immigrate because—as even Nick Griffin elsewhere has remarked—because the billionaire ruling class of Great Britain has been destroying their countries.

Griffin includes a photograph of the huge bonfire (prior to lighting the fire) the people in the town of Moygashel built. The photograph shows, at the very top of the piled up wooden crates, a little boat with (fake, of course) human beings in it—immigrants seeking asylum—to be burned while people applaud.

If Griffen were truly a pro-working-class leader, as he purports to be, then he would have