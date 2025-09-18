Share

Thom Hartmann sent me (and many others) an email September 17 that had the subject line, “A Far Left Radical’s Manifesto.”

Hartmann’s email message begins with,

So, in the interest of clarity, let me make it official: I’m a far left radical.

“The rightwing machine wants you scared of progress, but I’m here to speak their worst nightmare out loud…If you’re even remotely associated with the Democratic Party, whether running for office, helping out, or just breathing while Democratic, the GOP and their rightwing media attack dogs will label you a “far left radical.”

Hartmann follows this with a list of things that he says a ‘far left radical’ is for. Below is Hartmann’s list, with my egalitarian take in italics inside brackets responding to his words.

But before you dive into Hartmann’s list I want to point out that the common theme in all of his ‘far left radical’ things is a refusal to say that we need to remove the rich from power. Now you might be thinking, “Gee John, not everybody has to say that in order to be doing something good, right?” Well, consider this.

The ruling class is getting away with cruel deportations of illegal immigrants (and others) because nobody is refuting the Big Lie that enables the ruling class to gain the support of about half the U.S. population for these cruel deportations. If you read my explanation for this here (please do!) you will see that the only way to refute this Big Lie is to explain that the REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is because the billionaire ruling class (using both political parties) for decades has been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. If the people who presently support the deportations knew this, then (as my above-linked article makes clear in great detail) they would direct their anger at the billionaires and direct their sympathy to the illegal immigrants.

Refuting the Big Lie requires talking explicitly about how the ruling billionaire class, which was never elected and hence cannot be un-elected, IS THE PROBLEM. Talking this way obviously implies that we need to remove the rich from power.

Do you see the problem now? People like Thom Hartmann who refuse to talk about removing the rich from power, or even to say something that merely implies the need to do that, can NEVER do what is required to stop the cruel deportations, namely refute the Big Lie that enables the rich to have enough public support to get away with doing them.

Here’s another example: not Thom Hartmann but religious groups opposed to the cruel deportations. Read here how these faith groups are suing the U.S. government to oppose ICE operating near houses of worship. Instead of refuting the Big Lie and declaring the cruel deportations morally wrong NO MATTER WHERE ICE OPERATES, these faith groups are merely saying that ICE should stay away from houses of worship. These faith groups FEAR to refute the Big Lie because they fear to say anything that even implies that the problem is the ruling billionaire class and the solution is removing the rich from power.

This avoidance of talking about the need to remove the rich from power enables the cruel deportations to continue. This self-censorship prevents people from ending the cruel deportations. So yes, everybody DOES need to talk about removing the rich from power if we want to accomplish important good things like stopping the cruel deportations.

And now for Hartmann’s list of so-called “far left radical” things:

— Every worker should have the right to democracy in their workplace (a union), and that nobody who works full time should have to live in poverty because the minimum wage hasn’t gone up in a stupid amount of time. I’m a far left radical.

[No! Democracy in the workplace (read a real life example of it here) means that the workers democratically make all of the decisions currently made by management, consistent with relevant laws and policies made by (what I call) the sovereign Local Assembly of Egalitarians, which excludes pro-capitalists and is described here in “Genuine Democracy: What Is It?”

What Hartmann advocates, in contrast, is merely that workers have a union, which is, at best, an organization they use to resist the power of the capitalist owner—management—who still WRONGFULLY owns the means of production and exercises the real power to say how they will or will not be used.

Furthermore, Hartmann embraces the notion of wages and merely objects to them not being high enough. But the wages system is how capitalist class inequality operates and is rightly referred to as wage slavery. Egalitarians are for abolishing wage slavery to have no rich and no poor and the economy based on “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Read here how the IWW declared, “Instead of the conservative motto, ‘A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,’ we must inscribe on our banner the revolutionary watchword, ‘Abolition of the wage system.’]

— Retired people shouldn’t have to pay income taxes on their Social Security (the way it was before Reagan), that morbidly rich people should pay into the system like the rest of us, that Social Security should pay enough to live modestly on, and that Medicare should cover all our expenses with minimum hassle. I’m a far left radical.

[No! The notion that “rich people should pay into the system like the rest of us” means in effect that rich people REMAIN rich people—billionaires—with the real power in society and that they merely have to pay a small fee (their tax) for the right to keep treating ordinary people—the have-nots—like dirt this way.

Furthermore, while egalitarians believe that those who contribute reasonably according to ability deserve to have for free what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need, which is NOT a freeloader-friendly principle, Hartmann here (like all the Democratic Party generally) argues with a freeloader-friendly principle for things being the ‘right of all’ (including freeloaders), which is a set-up for conservatives to attack the social safety net in the name of opposing freeloading, as I discuss in detail here.]

— Every American citizen should be able to vote without a hassle, and taking away your vote should require a judge’s action to prove why, just like if a state wants to take away your gun. I’m a far left radical.

[No! The idea that voting is a way for ordinary people to have a real say in what the government does is FALSE. Even non-radical academics have reported this is the case based on solid scientific data-based research. This academic study reported in the journal Perspectives on Politics [DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S1537592714001595 ] published September 18, 2014, by Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page, (also described here and here) concludes with the following statements:

"Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence. The results provide substantial support for theories of Economic-Elite Domination and for theories of Biased Pluralism, but not for theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism." "When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites and/or with organised interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the US political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favour policy change, they generally do not get it." "Americans do enjoy many features central to democratic governance, such as regular elections, freedom of speech and association and a widespread (if still contested) franchise. But we believe that if policymaking is dominated by powerful business organisations and a small number of affluent Americans, then America's claims This academic study reported in the journal Perspectives on Politics [DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S1537592714001595 ] published September 18, 2014, by Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page, (also described here and here) concludes with the following statements: "Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence. The results provide substantial support for theories of Economic-Elite Domination and for theories of Biased Pluralism, but not for theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism." "When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites and/or with organised interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the US political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favour policy change, they generally do not get it." "Americans do enjoy many features central to democratic governance, such as regular elections, freedom of speech and association and a widespread (if still contested) franchise. But we believe that if policymaking is dominated by powerful business organisations and a small number of affluent Americans, then America's claims to being a democratic society are seriously threatened."

The only way that voting helps people have the real say in what the government does is when we have genuine democracy as described here and people vote at meetings of their local assembly of egalitarians, NOT for so-called ‘representatives.’]

— Speaking of guns, it’s obscene that the leading cause of death for our children is bullets, and we shouldn’t have to regularly terrorize our children with active shooter drills. We need rational gun control laws, like almost every other country in the world has. I’m a far left radical.

[OK, Hartmann is for rational as opposed to irrational gun control laws. Guess what? There are not any people who say they are for irrational gun control laws. Hartmann is saying absolutely nothing with his words here. I say that people have a right to bear arms. If Hartmann disagrees, then at least he should say so.]

— It’s crazy that three men own more wealth than the bottom half of America and pay less of their income in taxes than your average teenager. If we want the general prosperity of the 1950s, we should have the same tax rate that Republican President Dwight Eisenhower so loved: 90% on the morbidly rich after they’ve made their first few million dollars a year. I’m a far left radical.

[No! As I wrote above, The notion that “rich people should pay into the system like the rest of us” means in effect that rich people REMAIN rich people—billionaires—with the real power in society and that they merely have to pay a small fee (their tax) for the right to keep treating ordinary people—the have-nots—like dirt this way. ]

— Our children and grandchildren deserve a world where they needn’t fear being killed by climate-change-driven wild weather, drought, or wildfires, and the air and water are clean. And it’s nuts that we’re subsidizing the fossil fuel industry that’s preventing this. I’m a far left radical.

[No! There is zero persuasive evidence that burning fossil fuel is causing dangerous global warming or any other dangerous climate change. Read all about this here. Of course we should adapt to the real change in climate (it has been changing cyclicly for billions of years!), but the notion that we can stop the climate from changing by stopping the use of fossil fuel has no basis in scientific evidence.]

— Every other country in the world helps their young people go to college; in most it’s as cheap as it was here in the 1960s when you could put yourself through school with a weekend job. Some countries even pay people to go to college, like the $100/month stipend my dad had with the GI Bill after WWII that built our scientific and business prowess. And it’s wrong to cripple entire generations with trillions in student debt. I’m a far left radical.

[Yes it is true that people should not be crippled by debt to get a college education, but No, the proper solution is not to make it cost less but rather to make it (like all other things that people need or desire) free for those who contribute reasonably according to ability or rationed equitably according to need. ]

— Across the 34 richest (OECD) countries in the world, over a half-million families are wiped out every year because somebody got sick. All of those families are here in America. Healthcare should be a right — like in every other developed country in the world — instead of a privilege that depends on how much money you have. I’m a far left radical.

[Yes it is true that families should not be wiped out because somebody got sick, but No, the proper solution is not to adopt the freeloader-friendly principle that this or that is the ‘right of all’ (read this parable to see if you really endorse it or not) but instead to shape society by the non-freeloader-friendly principle that all the things that people need or desire be free for those who who contribute reasonably according to ability or rationed equitably according to need. ]

— Starting a small family business, once the backbone of every American town and city, should once again be possible; we need to break up the massive monopolies that have come to dominate every single industry. See: Republican Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft. Like them, I’m a far left radical.

[No! Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft were (obviously!) pro-capitalists who ardently supported class inequality with some rich and some poor, with the rich treating the have-nots like dirt just as they do today. Hartmann reveals his love of capitalism here, and capitalism—even ‘mom & pop’ capitalism leads to the horror of obscene class inequality that we have today, for the reason that I discuss here.]

— Every person in America should be free to practice their own religion — or no religion — and raise their kids that way without government interference, government promotion, or their tax dollars subsidizing local megachurches’ religious schools. Like the Constitution says. I’m a far left radical.

[“Like the Constitution says”??? Really? There is in fact a state religion today and the Constitution protects it 100%. Read about it here. Praising the Constitution is a TERRIBLE thing to do, for the reasons I discuss here and here and here. Read about the horrible origin of the Constitution here.]

— People should be judged, hired, and promoted based on the quality of their minds, their work, and their integrity, not the color of their skin, their ethnicity, or their religion. I’m a far left radical.

[Yes. But I wonder if Hartmann follows through on this by rejecting Affirmative Action and DEI, as he should, for the reasons I discuss here and here.]

— Women should have the same rights and privileges as men, from the workplace to the boardroom to the voting booth. I’m a far left radical.

[See my comment above re Affirmative Action and DEI.]

— Our queer brothers and sisters should have the same rights and privileges as everybody else, and be free to live their lives without discrimination or harassment. I’m a far left radical.

[Yes. But I wonder if Hartmann criticizes the horrible gender policies that the Democratic Party implemented and that I describe here or if he criticizes the liberal ‘bathroom’ laws that I discuss here. Loyal Democratic Party people never criticize these horrible policies that falsely claim to be about protecting the rights of transgender people.]

— America is a nation of immigrants, and we have been strengthened in every generation by the diversity of talent and humanity that have come here to participate in the American dream. We need comprehensive immigration reform to clean up our system. I’m a far left radical.

[By being silent about the CAUSE of the wave of illegal immigrants, Hartmann chooses to cover up the horrible role of the ruling billionaire class (using the Democratic Party as well as the GOP) for decades to deliberately do things south of our border and in Haiti (and elsewhere) to force poor people to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive, as I prove here. Hartmann sounds just like Senators Pritzker and Newsom who are helping to divide and rule the have-nots by covering up the key fact about illegal immigration, as I discuss here and here.]