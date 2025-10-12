Share

See if you can spot how the following words of Robert Reich (which came to my email in-box) are ruling class propaganda:

These words sound, at first blush, to be wonderful, no? All about how bad the billionaires are. All about how “democracy depends on a diversity of voices and ideas” and how “As media power concentrates in fewer and fewer hands, working people’s stories vanish, independent journalism erodes, and the news we receive increasingly serves the agenda of the rich and powerful — not the public’s right to know.” Robert Reich’s followers are cheering these rousing words.

Now stop to think about what he’s got his followers (you too??) cheering for.

He’s got his followers cheering for the following false pro-ruling-class assertions, which he makes implicitly (which is the most effective way to sell a propaganda message):

Robert Reich’s real message is this:

Reich says you should fight for and be happy to have what Reich tells us we had until recently, what Reich says was genuine democracy, but what was actually always fake democracy, a dictatorship of the rich that was of, by and for the rich. Reich says you should believe that this fake democracy is genuine democracy if the number of corporations that own the mass media is above a certain small number.

If you reacted positively at first to Robert Reich’s words, then you now know how sophisticated his propaganda is. It relies on censoring the idea of genuine democracy so that we never contrast our fake democracy with genuine democracy.