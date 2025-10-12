Beware of Robert Reich's Ultra-Sophisticated Ruling Class Propaganda
It makes Goebbels seem like an amateur. Can you spot the propaganda trick here?
See if you can spot how the following words of Robert Reich (which came to my email in-box) are ruling class propaganda:
These words sound, at first blush, to be wonderful, no? All about how bad the billionaires are. All about how “democracy depends on a diversity of voices and ideas” and how “As media power concentrates in fewer and fewer hands, working people’s stories vanish, independent journalism erodes, and the news we receive increasingly serves the agenda of the rich and powerful — not the public’s right to know.” Robert Reich’s followers are cheering these rousing words.
Now stop to think about what he’s got his followers (you too??) cheering for.
He’s got his followers cheering for the following false pro-ruling-class assertions, which he makes implicitly (which is the most effective way to sell a propaganda message):
False assertion #1: Democracy is about a diversity of voices.
[No it is not. Democracy is about ordinary people having the real power in society like this. The United States is a FAKE democracy; it is not now and has never been a genuine democracy. In a genuine democracy pro-oppression voices would have no right to be expressed.]
False assertion #2: Until recently we really did have a diversity of voices, including working people’s stories.
[No we did not. The mass media NEVER expressed the views that MOST working people hold. For example most working people would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, and this view has NEVER been even hinted at anywhere in the mass media of the United States. Many people believe the official story of 9/11 doesn’t hold water and want to hear the results of a REAL investigation of that event, which NEVER appears in the mass media. Even basic U.S. history isn’t covered truthfully: most Southern whites HATED the Confederacy, but the mass media NEVER reports this fact. U.S. wars have been wars against bogeyman enemies for the purpose of enabling the rich to control the have-nots, but our mass media NEVER reports this fact. The mass media has always reported what serves the interest of the billionaire class, and it told us this was ‘diversity’ and ‘democracy.’ Yeah, right!]
False assertion #3: Journalists used to be able to “speak truth to power.”
[No, they were not able to do that. No journalist was ever allowed to speak the truth about the Israel/Palestine conflict, the truths I wrote about here and here and here have been totally censored even during what Robert Reich would have us believe were the ‘good old days’ of a press that allowed a ‘diversity of views.’ And no journalist was ever allowed during the Cold War—or today—to speak the truth about how the U.S. was arming the Soviet Union during the Cold War, as I write about here.]
Robert Reich’s real message is this:
Reich says you should fight for and be happy to have what Reich tells us we had until recently, what Reich says was genuine democracy, but what was actually always fake democracy, a dictatorship of the rich that was of, by and for the rich. Reich says you should believe that this fake democracy is genuine democracy if the number of corporations that own the mass media is above a certain small number.
If you reacted positively at first to Robert Reich’s words, then you now know how sophisticated his propaganda is. It relies on censoring the idea of genuine democracy so that we never contrast our fake democracy with genuine democracy.
Good to point out Robert Reich's fake criticism of the billionaire class. But actually, you aren't suggesting his criticism of the plutocrats is fake, you are simply pointing out his criticism falls short of having any critical salience relative to the billionaire class, and here I agree with you. He poses assumptions, you point out, that were never really there.
Somehow though, I wonder, if there is any way to get mileage, rhetorically speaking, from Reich's criticism of the billionaire class? Perhaps you would say this is a fools errand, that there is no way to flip his remarks into a broader criticism, and along the way, point to his lack of sincere concern.
However, maybe he really does "believe" what he writes, and actually pines for some kind of 'liberal democracy' where the billionaires are not as powerful as we now know they are.
As you know, I gave Bernie and AOC a pass ( I didin't denounce them as fakes, trying to pull good hearted leftists into the Democratic Party fold) for the stance of "fighting oligarchy." Taking on the billionaire class, needs to occur on multiple fronts. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/in-solidarity-sanders-fight-oligarchy/ I know you disagree with this.
I think Reich is probably more of a problem for radical egalitarians relative to getting Americans to accept and act on what you say they already know, but feel without hope and alone, that it could ever be accomplished: making a real democracy.
But somehow, if movement building is the goal, we need to 'reach across the aisle,' as it were, and get the progressive community (and conservatives) to abandon their ill placed hope in 'liberal democracy', or returning to 'constitutional values' , for a better society.
I am suggesting that radical egalitarians need continue to denounce plutocracy, as you do, highlight how intellectual giants like Reich explain they are a problem (accept him at his word), and then point out the contradiction, as you do. So keep up the good work.
Yes, Reich is a problem; his argument needs to be deconstructed as a fundamental fraud, but people, hundreds of thousands of people, read him, and believe him. I am interested in how to reach people and wean them off of their 'hope' in 'liberal democracy' or hope they feel for some form of a 'progressive socialism.' You suggest we remind people what they already know, that the rich treat regular people like dirt, that this is enough. I am inclined to go beyond the dirt and show the deeper malfeasance, the hidden stuff they do, maybe this can move people. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/ditch-the-rich-campaign/
Your stance makes sense. I knew for some times now that Robert Reich is a propagandist.