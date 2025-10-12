JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Good to point out Robert Reich's fake criticism of the billionaire class. But actually, you aren't suggesting his criticism of the plutocrats is fake, you are simply pointing out his criticism falls short of having any critical salience relative to the billionaire class, and here I agree with you. He poses assumptions, you point out, that were never really there.

Somehow though, I wonder, if there is any way to get mileage, rhetorically speaking, from Reich's criticism of the billionaire class? Perhaps you would say this is a fools errand, that there is no way to flip his remarks into a broader criticism, and along the way, point to his lack of sincere concern.

However, maybe he really does "believe" what he writes, and actually pines for some kind of 'liberal democracy' where the billionaires are not as powerful as we now know they are.

As you know, I gave Bernie and AOC a pass ( I didin't denounce them as fakes, trying to pull good hearted leftists into the Democratic Party fold) for the stance of "fighting oligarchy." Taking on the billionaire class, needs to occur on multiple fronts. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/in-solidarity-sanders-fight-oligarchy/ I know you disagree with this.

I think Reich is probably more of a problem for radical egalitarians relative to getting Americans to accept and act on what you say they already know, but feel without hope and alone, that it could ever be accomplished: making a real democracy.

But somehow, if movement building is the goal, we need to 'reach across the aisle,' as it were, and get the progressive community (and conservatives) to abandon their ill placed hope in 'liberal democracy', or returning to 'constitutional values' , for a better society.

I am suggesting that radical egalitarians need continue to denounce plutocracy, as you do, highlight how intellectual giants like Reich explain they are a problem (accept him at his word), and then point out the contradiction, as you do. So keep up the good work.

Yes, Reich is a problem; his argument needs to be deconstructed as a fundamental fraud, but people, hundreds of thousands of people, read him, and believe him. I am interested in how to reach people and wean them off of their 'hope' in 'liberal democracy' or hope they feel for some form of a 'progressive socialism.' You suggest we remind people what they already know, that the rich treat regular people like dirt, that this is enough. I am inclined to go beyond the dirt and show the deeper malfeasance, the hidden stuff they do, maybe this can move people. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/ditch-the-rich-campaign/

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Your stance makes sense. I knew for some times now that Robert Reich is a propagandist.

