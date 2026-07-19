JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Tom Tunes
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One of the most timely and important articles you have written, John. This needs to be said over and over as the rulers attempt to build momentum for a larger world war based on nationalism, as they always are.

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