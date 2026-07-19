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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, wants no rich and no poor. She does NOT say it’s fine to have some rich and some poor as long as the rich people with the real power are of the “right” nationality or ethnicity or religion; the people who say THAT are nationalists. And the billionaire class loves nationalism, for the obvious reason. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

To see how nationalism helps the oppressor class, let’s look at things from the point of view of the oppressor class

By oppressor class I mean the people who treat ordinary people like dirt in order to have enormous undeserved privilege and power and to enjoy luxuries denied to ordinary people, such as the billionaires and rulers of Communist nations.

The obvious problem for oppressors is that they are few in number and the people they oppress are vast in number. How can the few dominate the many?

Sure, the few use military force with overwhelming violence to dominate the many, but how do they persuade the soldiers to obey them in the first place? (Read here what sometimes causes the soldiers NOT to obey them.)

The most important thing that an oppressor class must do is to ensure that the great majority of the population (including the soldiers) feel so hopeless about the possibility of removing the oppressor class from power that they don’t even try to do it.

The oppressor class needs people to be hopeless not just about the possibility of removing certain oppressors from power but of ending oppression altogether, of abolishing class inequality, of removing ALL oppressors from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I call this goal egalitarian revolution.

The oppressor class needs people to keep thinking, for example, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss” and “All the animals were equal, but some were more equal than others.” This is the hopelessness that keeps the oppressor class in power.

The oppressor class must ensure that the have-nots whom it oppresses, despite being angry at being oppressed by the oppressor class, nonetheless are paralyzed by hopelessness. The oppressor class must ensure that the soldiers, despite personally supporting what I call egalitarian revolution (they didn’t enlist to keep the rich in power!) believe that it is foolish to refuse to obey orders to attack the have-nots because the have-nots will never prevail and soldiers who refuse orders to attack them will be severely disciplined.

How does the oppressor class make people feel hopeless about the possibility of egalitarian revolution?

The key way to ensure this hopelessness is to prevent people from ever knowing that in wanting an egalitarian revolution they are in the vast majority, not a tiny hopelessly weak minority. People who think they are only a tiny minority will lack the confidence to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement, as I discuss here. Making people believe they are only a tiny minority in having an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration requires censoring all expressions of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration (I discuss here how the mass media makes this its #1 mission.)

Nationalism to the rescue of the oppressor class

Nationalism is all about mobilizing ordinary people in a movement against the various things that anger them, while NEVER expressing the goal of egalitarian revolution—abolishing class inequality. Nationalism in fact does the opposite, because it says that the goal is not to have no-rich-and-no-poor but rather to make it so that only people of the “right” nationality (or race or ethnicity or religion) have great power, privilege and wealth at the expense of ordinary people.

To the extent that nationalism prevails, ordinary people are made sitting ducks for oppressors of the “right” nationality (or race or ethnicity or religion) to either remain in power or move in to replace the former oppressor class. This is because nationalism says that what is most important about a person is their nationality (or race or ethnicity or religion) and NOT whether their values are pro- or anti-oppression.

For example, the nationalist Indian independence movement (which included Gandhi’s movement) mobilized the masses of the Indian population around its very real grievances against the British oppressor class, and “succeeded” in replacing the British oppressor class with an Indian oppressor class, resulting in the continuing horrible oppression of ordinary people in India (as I discuss here.)

Another example is Zionism, which is Jewish nationalism. Zionist leaders—nationalists—claimed to be about making sure that ordinary Jews would never suffer another Holocaust. In fact, Zionist leaders from the beginning (as I prove here) and presently (as I prove here) have been about enabling very rich Jews to severely economically oppress and get rich off of a Jewish working class.

Likewise, Palestinian nationalists are keeping Palestinians oppressed by the very rich Palestinians (and also by the very rich Jews), as I show here (regarding the Palestine Authority) and here (regarding Hamas.)

Another example is the fight against apartheid in South Africa. This fight was dominated by the nationalist idea that it was a conflict between the blacks and the whites in South Africa, and it excluded the egalitarian goal of abolishing class inequality. The result is that the nationalist anti-apartheid movement won, and now the have-nots in South Africa are oppressed by the oppressor class arguably even worse than under the terrible days of apartheid, as you can read about here (PDF) and also here.

Nationalism and the fight against criminal immigrants in the UK

The UK oppressor class has been working hard, and not even secretly, to create what many (most?) ordinary native UK people rightly perceive to be a massive invasion of immigrant Muslim anti-social criminals that preys on (for example, rape gangs) the native (“white”) UK working class.

I call to your attention some of the things that people credibly report about this.

When I asked my UK Substack readers if this recent report of (mostly) Muslim rape gangs was true, they told me it was:

One of my Substack readers, whom I trust, told me (on the comments to my Substack article criticizing the UK nationalist leader, Nick Griffin, titled, “Beware of SUPPOSED Pro-Working-Class Leaders Who Praise the Burning, in Ireland, of Immigrants in Effigy. Burn the billionaire rulers in effigy who force people to immigrate. The immigrants hate those billionaires no less than the native working class people who suffer from the weapon of mass migration,” the following:

Well John, Nick Griffin represents a growing core of UK citizens who are reacting at the sheer scale of legal and illegal immigration. The figures are frightening and are overwhelmingly from a Muslim culture which has little in common with Western Christian based beliefs and with whom integration is a hopeless dream given the huge numbers.The vast majority of these immigrants do not work but are kept by the taxes of the native Brits. The policies driving this “soft genocide” of the UK culture is instigated by the billionaire class and supported by politicians and the media. Nick has pointed out the growing tinderbox atmosphere driven largely by the immigrant crime, which no doubt will be susceptible to the flames ignited by the elites. Nick is aware who is responsible and has expressed genuine sympathy for refugees caused by the billionaire class. The boat people are constituted of men of fighting age with no families accompanying them. Whether these will form a standing army we can only speculate. …. Well John, the boat people pass through several countries before embarking from France to England. It is an international convention that refugees remain in the first safe country. The European Union is owned by the globalists who are intent on flooding Europe with young men with no apparent family ties. In the UK, the wanted to place over a thousand “refugees” in a small village of just 600! It is very difficult not to draw the conclusion that this is a planned invasion to destabilise the country with people of no shared culture or religion. It seems odd that persecuted Christians never seem invited to seek refugee status and that the overwhelming number of Muslim refugees are not offered security by Muslim countries much closer geographically and culturally to their flight origins.

Another told me:

They are not working class - they don’t work. They are the sponging class. And they aren’t refugees, they are fighting age men. Refugees would include women and children. They are dangerous and violent, as the attempted beheading demonstrated.

The “attempted beheading” was a recent attempt by a Muslim immigrant to behead a native UK person. Some say this was a media hoax, others that it was real. In either case it reflects an attempt—now very successful!—by the UK oppressor class to provoke extreme anger of native working class people against Muslim immigrants.

The issue is not whether or not a large number of Muslim criminals constitute a genuine threat to the well-being and safety of the UK native working class; they do.

The billionaire class is using the weapon of mass migration (not only of criminal migrants but massive numbers of migrants in general) to oppress the working class as I have written about earlier here (with a focus on Germany and the United States.)

The issue is what ideas will lead the inevitable movement of UK working class people against this threat. Will it be a nationalist movement or an egalitarian revolutionary movement?

The UK oppressor class want its deliberate provocation of the UK working class to result in a nationalist movement, one that will not threaten the perpetuation of class inequality in the UK. This is the nationalist movement that nationalist leaders such as Nick Griffin have been working hard to build, as he recounts in this recent Substack of his titled The Seeds of National Revolution.

A nationalist movement against the threat of Muslim criminals never advocates the abolition of class inequality, the goal of no-rich-and-no-poor. It thus uses, as a framework for understanding the conflict, the nationalist rather than egalitarian framework: it speaks of the good people as the whites of UK nationality and the bad people as the ones who are not whites of UK nationality.

The nationalist rhetoric avoids the egalitarian understanding that identifies the bad people as those who oppress ordinary people regardless of whether they are Muslim or not, and identifies the good people as those who do not oppress ordinary people regardless of whether they are Muslim or not.

As I discussed above, nationalist movements make working class people a sitting duck for either the continuation of their oppressor class’s power over them or else the replacement of one oppressor class with a new one just as bad.

A UK nationalist movement is incapable of uniting with all of its potential friends

The vast majority of the world’s working class population, be they Muslim or Christian or any other religion, and be they Palestinian or Mexican or Chinese or any other nationality, are NOT anti-social criminals. They want an egalitarian revolution. They are thus the potential friends of the UK native working class people who are fighting the UK billionaire class to prevent it from orchestrating the invasion of criminal Muslim immigrants.

If UK native working class people adopt the nationalism framework with its framing of the bad people as “the Muslims” or “the immigrants” [well known to be largely Muslim] instead of as “anti-social criminal, oppressive, people no matter what their religion or immigration status,” then they undermine their ability to gain strength from the billions of non-criminal Muslims of the world who are their natural allies against the billionaire class. This is a huge mistake that the billionaire class works very hard to cause native UK people to make.

The billionaire class is an INTERNATIONAL class with international solidarity against the have-nots of the world. To defeat this oppressor class we, the have-nots of the world, need international solidarity too . Nationalism prevents this.

For example, many people in the UK are standing up in support of Palestinians, who are mostly Muslims, against Zionist oppressors. An anti-Muslim nationalist movement cannot gain the enthusiastic support from such pro-Palestinian people that an egalitarian revolutionary movement can easily gain. The ruling class knows this, which is one reason it LOVES for nationalism to shape the thinking of the UK native working class.

There are no doubt good Muslims in the UK who are as angry at the criminal Muslims as are UK natives. Such good Muslims are victims of the billionaire class too. How so? Consider the effect of the government and police saying (as they do) that they don’t prosecute the Muslim criminals for fear of being accused of being racist. This amounts to the government and police declaring to the general public that Muslims—Muslims in general—defend anti-social criminal Muslims and will accuse the government of being racist if it prosecutes such criminals. Do you think good non-criminal Muslims like being viewed this way by the general public?

See examples of good UK Muslims supporting the arrest and prosecution of the Muslim criminals in this footnote. A proper working class movement against the criminal Muslims and the billionaires backing them would seek to gain the support of the good UK Muslims who also are opposed to the criminal Muslims. An egalitarian revolutionary movement can do this; a nationalist one cannot.

The Muslim religion is not the problem; oppressors who are Muslims are the problem (along with other oppressors).

No major religion has a monopoly on having oppressors in its ranks. Some Spanish Catholics in past centuries were murderous gangs attacking Native Americans; some British Protestants (such as Cromwell’s Puritans) were murderous gangs attacking Catholics in Ireland; Zionist Jews are murderous gangs attacking Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. It’s not surprising that there are also some Muslims who are murderous gangs.

But the Muslim religion is not the problem. Please read why I say this in my articles about Islam here. All of the world’s major religions preach the sacred importance of the Golden Rule (which is the basis of egalitarianism, by the way.) All religions do this because if they did not do so they would not gain lots of members. Human beings have evolved to honor the Golden Rule in order to survive as a social species, and all the major religions reflect this fact.

The ruling class works hard to make it difficult to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement. That is not a good reason for not doing it!

Though most people have (courtesy of the ruling class) never heard the egalitarian revolutionary perspective, when they DO hear it they agree with it. Were this not the case I could never have found so many people (see them here) in my little postal zip code to proudly display an egalitarian revolutionary sign. Nothing prevents building an egalitarian revolutionary movement, driven in large degree by anger at how the billionaire class is deliberately creating an invasion of criminal Muslims in the UK, from growing by aiming EXPLICITLY to remove the billionaire class from power to abolish class inequality. This is the kind of movement that can and will welcome to its ranks all who support its egalitarian goal regardless of their race or nationality or religion. Nothing prevents us from building this kind of winning movement except nationalism thinking.