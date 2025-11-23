Here’s the graphic that liberal pundit, Thom Hartman, uses to hide the fact that when Marjorie Taylor Greene disagreed with Trump by saying GOOD things she GAINED support from her Georgia MAGA-base constituents, not lost support:

Thom Hartmann only talks about the fact that Donald Trump declared Marjorie Taylor Greene (a congressperson from the state of Georgia) to be a traitor. He chose not to mention the fact that when MTG disagreed with Trump by saying GOOD things, she gained, not lost, support from her MAGA-base Georgia constituents.

Here is what the Boston Globe, however, reports:

By bucking Trump in pushing for the release of files about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — and then castigating her party for its handling of the federal government shutdown — Greene earned a furious rebuke from the president, who said he was withdrawing his endorsement of the "wacky" Greene. But any real backlash — or an immediately heightened primary threat — hasn't materialized in her district, which voted for the president by a nearly 37-point margin, and for Greene by a 29-point margin, in 2024. In fact, Greene might have even expanded her support with her high-risk break from Trump. "If anything, people here respect that she speaks her mind," said Ricky Hess, chairman of the GOP in Paulding County, in Greene's district. "Voters know she's not afraid to challenge anyone when she feels strongly," Hess added. "That independence is part of why she won in the first place, and her core support hasn't gone anywhere. If anything, I've seen some people who were on the fence about her come out in support of the issues she's raising right now." Indeed, Epstein wasn't the only fault line between Greene and Trump. During the government shutdown, she essentially sided with Democrats by urging the GOP to extend expiring Affordable Care Act premium subsidies. She has also torched Trump's decision to expand visas for skilled labor with a new $100,000 fee per visa, arguing the idea is not "America First." It's all combined to fuel speculation about what is next for Greene. But unlike with many Republicans who have previously crossed Trump, the chatter doesn't revolve around when she might lose her job, but rather what greater aspiration she may be after.

None of this should surprise anybody who has read about my experience talking with pro-Trump-ers at a pro-Trump rally where I asked random people at the rally (all white, all wearing the red Maga hat, many waving an American flag and wearing an NRA-insignia shirt) if they thought the message I was displaying prominently was a good idea or a bad idea. The message read: “Let’s remove the rich from power; have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” Read how people at this rally responded to this idea here in my online account of what happened.

I suggest that you talk with MAGA people and discover that most of them (about 86%) share your egalitarian values and aims. I also suggest that you do in your local community what people recently did in mine, which you can read about here. Don’t let liberal pundits such as Thom Hartmann persuade you that half the have-nots (the ones wearing MAGA hats) are your enemy; they are NOT!