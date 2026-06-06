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This wonderful egalitarian man wants no rich and no poor, not billionaires and a billionires-controlled government dominating the have-nots.

The New York Times has guest essay by Senator Bernie Sanders advocating his plan for what to do about AI. The title is:

I disagree with this plan. Here’s why.

Sanders calls for half the stock of AI corporations to be owned by the federal government.

He writes:

That is why I will soon be introducing the American A.I. Sovereign Wealth Fund Act. This legislation would give the public a direct ownership stake in the largest A.I. companies in our country. How? It would create a sovereign wealth fund through a one-time 50 percent tax — not on the profits of OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI and other companies, but paid with something far more valuable than that: the stock.

Sanders says this would accomplish two wonderful things:

If passed, this legislation would do two crucial things. First, it would give the public a direct role in determining the future of this technology. No longer would the future of A.I. and the transformation of human life that it will bring be dictated by a handful of Big Tech oligarchs. The federal government would have the power, through its voting shares and an equal representation on each company’s board, to block decisions that hurt our citizens and to push for policies that help them. Second, this legislation would guarantee that the trillions of dollars potentially generated by A.I. are used to improve the lives of all of us — not simply to make the richest people in the world even richer. If the big A.I. companies continue to grow as rapidly as many analysts expect, then the value of the sovereign wealth fund will grow as well — and the benefits to the American people will grow along with it.

Sanders is wrong.

First, this would not give the public—the have-nots—a “direct role in determining” a goddamned thing. Do the have-nots have a direct role in determining how the Pentagon uses its trillion dollars’ worth of military might? No. Is the Pentagon 100% owned by the federal government? Yes. I rest my case.

Second, the AI stock wealth owned by the government would not be “used to improve the lives of all of us” any more than the above-mentioned trillion dollar Pentagon is used to improve the lives of all of us. The billionaire class—not the have-nots—control the federal government and use it to improve their lives, not our lives. It’s a dictatorship of the rich, duh!

Sanders won’t dare call for removing the rich from power, which means depriving them of their billions (trillions?) of dollars of wealth; it doesn’t mean having them share some of their wealth with an organization—the federal government—that they control. Does Bernie Sanders take us for fools?

Thirdly, Bernie Sanders tells us that the federal government will use its AI wealth to fund what he (and lots of very pro-ruling class people as well) have been touting for quite a while: Universal Basic Income.

Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a trap!

UBI is designed NOT to improve the lives of the have-nots but to divide the have-nots against each other before it ever gets implemented. UBI is—already today—a proposal for people to read and hear about and react to. It is designed to gain support from about half the population who are enchanted by the idea of getting a hefty monthly check in the mail no matter what they do or do not do; and it is designed to anger about half the population who don’t like freeloading and especially don’t like being forced by the government to do the work that supplies freeloaders (who by definition do not contribute reasonably according to ability) with free stuff.

UBI is deliberately designed NOT to be based on the widely supported (and anti-freeloader) principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” I explain this in detail in my earlier article, “Beware of the Universal Basic Income (UBI): Read here why the ruling class--both the liberal and conservative wing--are promoting UBI.” I suggest you read it.

Here’s the GOOD, egalitarian revolutionary way to deal with AI

First step: Remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. (Read here how we can do this.)

Second step: In each local community, the sovereign Local Assembly of Egalitarians (consisting only of people with egalitarian values and aims who live or work in the local community) democratically decide how to deal with AI in their local community, and no person motivated to use AI to get richer than other people will have any say in the matter whatsoever.

Do I know what the egalitarians in every local community will decide to do regarding AI? No. I trust that they will try to apply egalitarian—not capitalist anti-egalitarian!—values to the issue, and that if they decide they made a mistake then they’ll try doing it differently.