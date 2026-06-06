JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
12hEdited

I like what you said at the end ... Will you know what Egalitarians will decide about AI ? You said, " I don't know." This reminds me of the words that a TRUSTWORTHY doctor would say... if he did not know an answer. ... But i will note this: eliminating the greed from making these decisions... goes a LONG WAY towards making the RIGHT ones...

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