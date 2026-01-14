Share

If you watch this video of the Philadelphia sheriff expressing her passionate opposition to ICE you will likely feel like saying, “Bravo!” But that would be a mistake, exactly the mistake the ruling class hopes good people will make.. Here’s why.

As I explained yesterday in my Substack here:

The liberal wing of the ruling class and the conservative wing have the same divide-and-rule aim, which is to whip up their respective have-not followers into viewing the opposite camp of have-nots as despicable people who are the enemy. This is what the No Kings demonstrations AND the endless Trump rallies are all about. Neither is designed to weaken the power of the billionaire class; on the contrary.

The ruling class knows that if we massively refuted the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants (you might even yourself believe this lie since the truth is so widely censored, so open the previous link to read about it) then we would have so much support (90% or more) from the general public in trying to block ICE deportations that it would no longer be futile (as it is currently because about half the population supports ICE) to try to do that. This is why no speakers at any ruling-class-organized NO KINGS demonstration or any Trump rally ever even hint at expressing the truth and refuting the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants.

If the Philadelphia Sheriff and DA TRULY wanted to stop the deportations then they would be informing the public of the actual true reason (currently censored!) why there are so many illegal immigrants (again, read the true reason here) and in this way they would be turning the vast majority—90% or more—of the public against those deportations because the public—including those who currently support ICE—would then be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and would direct their anger instead at the billionaire class that has been forcing huge numbers of them to have to enter the U.S. illegally just in order to survive. This would make it possible to actually stop ICE and the deportations, something that is currently not possible because a substantial proportion of the public supports ICE. Those who support ICE do so because they (wrongly) believe a) that the illegal immigrants are bad people who are freeloaders who just decided one day they’d rather live in the United States and enjoy our higher standard of living instead of doing the work (that Americans have done) to make their own countries have a high standard of living, and correctly believe b) that the massive numbers of illegal immigrants inflict cruel harm on Americans by driving down wages and working conditions by being ultra cheap labor, and by causing municipal funds to be diverted from what Americans deserve to paying instead for things that benefit the illegal immigrants

But the Philadelphia sheriff and DA do NOT tell the public the true reason why there are so many illegal immigrants!

What explains their devastating silence?

There is no law or protocol or anything else that prevents the Sheriff or DA from telling the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. They have no excuse for their silence.

Their silence, their agreement with the ruling class to censor the KEY TRUTH, shows that they are working with—not against—the conservative wing of the ruling class to implement divide-and-rule, namely to whip up the have-nots who oppose the deportations while the conservative wing of the ruling class whips up the have-nots who support the deportations.

The ruling class doesn’t actually give a damn whether or not the illegal immigrants are deported.

The ruling class has no particular desire to deport the illegal immigrants. After all, the ruing class worked hard to force them to illegally immigrate in the first place. The illegal immigrants are cheap labor, for which reason Trump once even told ICE to leave the farmworker and hotel worker illegals alone.

The ruling class wants illegal immigrants in order to be able to whip up half the have-nots against them and the other half of the have-nots to support them.

What the ruling class DOES give a damn about is getting half the have-nots to be at war against the other half.

Getting the have-nots who oppose the deportations to go to war against the other have-nots is what politicians such as Philadelphia’s Sheriff and DA (and also Illinois governor Pritzker and California governor Newsom) are doing! They might even make the conflict violent, with their police versus ICE. This will be in order to escalate the divide-and-rule, NOT in order to actually stop the deportations.

Do not say “Bravo!” to politicians who are helping the ruling class to get the have-nots pitted against each other.