Beware of "Anti-ICE" Politicians Such As Philadelphia's Sheriff and DA. Here's Why.
They are not aiming to stop the deportations but rather to help the ruling class implement divide-and-rule with that issue
If you watch this video of the Philadelphia sheriff expressing her passionate opposition to ICE you will likely feel like saying, “Bravo!”1 But that would be a mistake, exactly the mistake the ruling class hopes good people will make.. Here’s why.
As I explained yesterday in my Substack here:
The liberal wing of the ruling class and the conservative wing have the same divide-and-rule aim, which is to whip up their respective have-not followers into viewing the opposite camp of have-nots as despicable people who are the enemy. This is what the No Kings demonstrations AND the endless Trump rallies are all about. Neither is designed to weaken the power of the billionaire class; on the contrary.
The ruling class knows that if we massively refuted the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants (you might even yourself believe this lie since the truth is so widely censored, so open the previous link to read about it) then we would have so much support (90% or more) from the general public in trying to block ICE deportations that it would no longer be futile (as it is currently because about half the population supports ICE) to try to do that. This is why no speakers at any ruling-class-organized NO KINGS demonstration or any Trump rally ever even hint at expressing the truth and refuting the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants.
If the Philadelphia Sheriff and DA TRULY wanted to stop the deportations then they would be informing the public of the actual true reason (currently censored!) why there are so many illegal immigrants (again, read the true reason here) and in this way they would be turning the vast majority—90% or more—of the public against those deportations because the public—including those who currently support ICE—would then be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and would direct their anger instead at the billionaire class that has been forcing huge numbers of them to have to enter the U.S. illegally just in order to survive. This would make it possible to actually stop ICE and the deportations, something that is currently not possible because a substantial proportion of the public supports ICE2. Those who support ICE do so because they (wrongly) believe a) that the illegal immigrants are bad people who are freeloaders who just decided one day they’d rather live in the United States and enjoy our higher standard of living instead of doing the work (that Americans have done) to make their own countries have a high standard of living, and correctly believe b) that the massive numbers of illegal immigrants inflict cruel harm on Americans by driving down wages and working conditions by being ultra cheap labor, and by causing municipal funds to be diverted from what Americans deserve to paying instead for things that benefit the illegal immigrants3
But the Philadelphia sheriff and DA do NOT tell the public the true reason why there are so many illegal immigrants!
What explains their devastating silence?
There is no law or protocol or anything else that prevents the Sheriff or DA from telling the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. They have no excuse for their silence.
Their silence, their agreement with the ruling class to censor the KEY TRUTH, shows that they are working with—not against—the conservative wing of the ruling class to implement divide-and-rule, namely to whip up the have-nots who oppose the deportations while the conservative wing of the ruling class whips up the have-nots who support the deportations.
The ruling class doesn’t actually give a damn whether or not the illegal immigrants are deported.
The ruling class has no particular desire to deport the illegal immigrants. After all, the ruing class worked hard to force them to illegally immigrate in the first place. The illegal immigrants are cheap labor, for which reason Trump once even told ICE to leave the farmworker and hotel worker illegals alone.
The ruling class wants illegal immigrants in order to be able to whip up half the have-nots against them and the other half of the have-nots to support them.
What the ruling class DOES give a damn about is getting half the have-nots to be at war against the other half.
Getting the have-nots who oppose the deportations to go to war against the other have-nots is what politicians such as Philadelphia’s Sheriff and DA (and also Illinois governor Pritzker and California governor Newsom) are doing! They might even make the conflict violent, with their police versus ICE. This will be in order to escalate the divide-and-rule, NOT in order to actually stop the deportations.
Do not say “Bravo!” to politicians who are helping the ruling class to get the have-nots pitted against each other.
I bet many of my readers would never have dreamed before the ICE deportations got under way that they would one day be saying “Bravo!” to the law enforcement officials who enforce the laws that maintain class inequality and keep the rich in power. Well, they should not be saying “Bravo!” today either!
A substantial proportion of Americans support the cruel ICE deportations, without which support the ICE deportations would not be able to continue. A poll conducted January 7, 2026—the day ICE killed Renee Good that morning—shows only 52% disapproval of ICE; it would be more like 95% disapproval if people knew the truth I discuss in Fact #3 below!
An earlier poll shows this:
“As the Trump administration escalates its immigration enforcement efforts, 53% of Americans say it is doing “too much” when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the United States illegally. That share is up from 44% in March.” [Pew Research Center poll, December 15, 2025]
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
