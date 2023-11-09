Share

Bernie Sanders doesn’t just say Israel must defend itself against Hamas. He says Israel has a right to defend itself, period. Before the recent Hamas attack Sanders said this:

"Let’s be clear. No one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defense or to protect its people."

Would Sanders say that the slave-based Confederacy government in 1861 had a right to defend itself?

Would Sanders say that the Master Race Third Reich government in 1944 had a right to defend itself?

Would Sanders say that the apartheid-based state of South Africa government in 1985 had a right to defend itself?

I don’t think so!

But when it comes to the state of Israel,

the only state on the planet that defines itself as a state NOT of all its citizens but ONLY of a certain ethnicity (in this case Jews),

a state in which ONLY Jews have (supposedly! more on this below) the sovereign power,

a state whose BASIC LAW (equivalent to its Constitution) prohibits anybody from running for election to the legislature (Knesset) who opposed the principle that Israel must—no matter what—always have a majority Jewish population,

a state that has carried out seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians to ensure that there will be at least an 80% (that’s the number Israel’s first Prime Minister said was the bare permissible minimum) Jewish population,

a state that makes its non-Jews second class citizens under apartheid laws and routinely demolishes their homes,

a state that subjects the Palestinians in the West Bank to military rule designed to be harsh and humiliating (denying them the use of key roads and using checkpoints to prohibit women in labor from getting to a hospital, etc.),

a state that made Gaza an outdoor prison and now the scene of a slaughter of men, women, children and babies,

a state that has for decades FUNDED HAMAS AND WORKED TO KEEP IT IN POWER because, instead of waging a moral CLASS WAR that would gain the support of the Israeli working class, it wages immoral violent terrorism against non-combatant Israeli Jews to send the (false!) message that Palestinians want to kill all the Jews, a message that the billionaire actual rulers of Israel (see, it’s not ordinary Jews who rule Israel any more than ordinary Americans rule the United States: so much for Israel being a “Jewish state” in which Jews are sovereign) want Israeli working class Jews to believe so they will wrongly view as their protector the Israeli billionaires who economically oppress them severely (read the details here):

well then, Bernie Sanders says THIS state’s government has a right to defend itself!

Oh sure, says Bernie Sanders, it shouldn’t kill more Palestinians than necessary to defend itself. It should perhaps use less disturbing means and more nuanced rhetoric than Netanyahu uses, but for the same purpose of course: to defend its violent ethnic cleansing and apartheid and treatment of Palestinians like dirt to make them so angry at Israel that they will serve as a useful bogeyman enemy to enable the Israeli billionaire rulers to control and oppress the Jewish have-nots.

And oh, for sure, says Bernie Sanders, the Palestinians whom Israel expelled from the 78% part of Palestine now called Israel should of course NOT be allowed to exercise their Right of Return (that’s just International Law stuff, forget about it) but hey, they should be given a postage-stamp-sized little plot of land to call a “Palestinian state,”—not, of course, to have, you know, its own military force (God forbid!) or actual control of its territory, but to be like, you know, “independent” Gaza, ha ha: Yes, there should be a “Two State Solution,” that’s the ticket.

Watch the video below ( Click here ) to see that Bernie has really earned his pro-Zionism propagandist chops.

Click here to listen to the above video.

First, Bernie defends Biden’s refusal to call for Israel to cease its killing of civilians in Gaza with this cute trick:

“You can disagree with Joe Biden, but on his worst day he’ll be a hundred times better than Trump and the Republicans.” (time point 00:58)

Now THAT’s professional propaganda, no?

But wait, there’s more!

Bernie in this interview pulls out the “it’s cooooooooomplicated” line. He says,

“This is an enormously complex issue.” [time point 02:22]

This is how people love to avoid condemning what should OBVIOUSLY be condemned, such as the EXISTENCE of the Zionist government that is known as Israel. There should not be a “Jewish state,” no more than there should be a slave state or a Master Race state or an apartheid state, or a “state only of the white people” or a “state only of the Muslim people” or only of the Christian people, etc. But according to Bernie, it’s “coooooooomplicated.”

Well guess what? It’s NOT complicated:

Read the above leaflet online here. (pdf)