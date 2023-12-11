Here are the words of a man who defends genocide by pretending he doesn’t know the key facts about Israel:

THE THREE KEY FACTS ABOUT ISRAEL THAT BERNIE SANDERS PRETENDS NOT TO KNOW:

FACT #1. Israel’s billionaire ruling class (Bernie of all people knows about such things, right?) for more than seven decades has been committing unjust oppression (violent ethnic cleansing) of Palestinians, for the purpose of making Palestinians so furious at Israel that they can be portrayed by the Israeli billionaire ruling class to ordinary Jewish Israelis as an existential threat, a bogeyman enemy. Israel’s rulers, by pretending to be protecting Israelis from this bogeyman enemy, make working class Israeli Jews submit to the Israeli billionaires who economically oppress them severely. The Israeli government’s oppression of Palestinians is absolutely not for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe; it is for the purpose of oppressing Israeli Jews and making Israeli billionaires rich. This is all proved with mainstream, often Israeli, sources here.

FACT #2. Israel’s government for decades until just recently (and maybe even still) has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power precisely BECAUSE it is a terrorist organization that deliberately kills noncombatant Israeli Jewish civilians. Why does the Israeli government do this? To ensure that Palestinians will be a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy. This is proved with mainstream sources here.

FACT #3. If the Israeli government stopped treating Palestinians like dirt (i.e., ended the ethnic cleansing, allowed them to exercise their Right of Return to the part of Palestine now called Israel from which they were driven, made them equal under the law with Jews and provided just compensation for the theft by Zionists of their land and property) then virtually no Palestinians would support any violence against anyone just because they were Jewish or Israeli, and virtually all Palestinians would consider anybody who carried out such violence to be criminally immoral. HAMAS would no longer exist as a significant force. THERE WOULD BE PEACE!

If your’s truly can know these key facts without a Senator’s staff to do research, then Bernie Sanders with his far greater access to all sorts of sources of knowledge either knows them or deliberately chooses not to know them.

Why doesn’t Bernie Sanders, the great “champion of working class people,” the great “lover of peace,” the great defender of Jewish people’s right to defend themselves, speak the goddamned TRUTH?

Here’s why. Bernie Sanders is a fraud. He’s an instrument of the American billionaire ruling plutocracy whose job is to channel the anger of American have-nots into directions that pose zero threat to the power of those billionaires. For example he tells us to charge the billionaires a tiny fee for the right to oppress us, a.k.a. “tax the billionaires,” instead of removing them from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Bernie Sanders covers up the sordid truth about Israel’s ruling class because his job is to protect the haves from the have-nots. Bernie is “controlled opposition”—controlled 100% by his true masters: the billionaire ruling class. Were this not true, Bernie would not be a household name known to all; he’d be a nobody without a Senator’s platform and without mass media coverage.