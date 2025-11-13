Attention U.S. Anti-Zionism Activists: Learn to Think Strategically If You Want Actually to Help the Palestinian People
Just because YOU think some fact about Israel is the most important fact does not mean that it is STRATEGICALLY the most important fact to talk about. Here's why.
Dear U.S. Anti-Zionism activists,
The most important thing we can do to help the Palestinians is to stop the United States government from supporting the Zionist Israeli government.
And the way to do that1 is to persuade the great majority of the American public to FORCIBLY and UNEQUIVOCALLY oppose Zionist violence against Palestinians regardless of whether that violence is “disproportionate” or not.
And the ONLY—repeat, ONLY—way to do that is to explain to the American public (that leans to supporting Israel ONLY because of sympathy for Jews based on knowledge of the Holocaust, and the belief that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jew safe) that Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been about making ordinary Israeli Jews in Israel safe, that this violence has always been, on the contrary, for the unjust purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli working class Jews including Holocaust survivors.
We must therefore explain that Israeli government violence against Palestinians for many decades has been for the purpose of making Palestinians so angry at Israel that they can easily be portrayed by the Israeli ruling class as an existential threat to Israeli Jews, a bogeyman enemy. By pretending to protect Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy, Israeli rulers succeed in killing any serious Israeli Jewish working class struggle against economic oppression by the Israeli billionaires (such as happened on a huge scale in 2011) by declaring such struggles to be “unpatriotic” and only providing aid and comfort to the “real enemy”—Palestinians. I prove all of this with mainstream sources in my articles about Israel here and about Israel funding Hamas and keeping it in power (even after October 7, 2023) here.
Americans who, today, oppose Israel ONLY2 because they believe Israel is currently using DISPROPORTIONATE violence3 when it should just use “proportionate” violence for its supposedly noble goal of protecting Israeli Jews from antisemitic violence, will not force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel. Only when the public knows that Zionist violence has NOTHING whatsoever to do with protecting ordinary Jews from supposedly antisemitic violence will there be sufficient public opposition to Zionism to force the U.S. government to stop keeping Zionists in power in Palestine.
My dear anti-Zionism activist friends, please focus on this fact for a moment.
If you are trying to persuade an Israel-supporting American (who is not a pro-billionaire ass hole but who supports Israel because they believe the Zionist lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe) to change their mind and become a staunch anti-Zionist, you will NEVER do it by telling them only about bad things (such as I describe in this footnote4 ) that Israeli rulers do that are different from ATTACKING—in the name of protecting—ordinary Israeli Jews. NEVER! When you talk about these other bad things Israel does, the person you’re speaking to will just shrug their shoulders and say or think, “Well, the State of the Jews is protecting the Jews from violent antisemites, and that’s the most important thing; the fact that Israel must do some bad things to survive in the world is secondary. All nation states do bad things of one sort or another.”
If you want to do the most important thing that you can do to help defeat Zionism, then you will want to succeed in persuading pro-Israel Americans to do a 180 and become anti-Zionists. And therefore you will want to explain to them the fact I have discussed above about the anti-JEWISH-working-class PURPOSE of Israeli government violence against Palestinians. If you make an excuse to avoid talking about this key fact, then you are doing the Palestinians not one iota of good.
I know from personal experience that when I explain even to initially passionately pro-Israel Jews the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, it causes them to do a 180 and become anti-Zionist, and not just “anti disproportionate violence but pro-proportionate violence against Palestinians.”5 Which is what it takes to force the U.S. to stop supporting Zionism, and hence to defeat Zionism.
We need to think STRATEGICALLY. We need to think about what we must do actually to defeat Zionism, not just to make us feel smarter than other people. I urge you to think strategically. Tell the American public the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of the decades of Israeli government violence against Palestinians.
Don’t for a second believe (as virtually all the leading U.S. anti-zionism organizations seem to do) that merely telling people about the cruelty of Israeli violence persuades people to stop supporting Israel when it uses “proportionate” violence. It does not.
The Zionists themselves lament that they must resort to such extreme violence to protect Israeli Jews against antisemitic violence. When the Zionists are criticized for this violence they respond, “We Jews are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. If we don’t use sufficient violence to protect ourselves from antisemites who want to drive us all into the sea, then we all die. If we do use sufficient violence to protect ourselves then the gentiles accuse us of being cruel. Well, let them accuse us; we’re going to do what it takes to live, not die.”
Zionism prevails ONLY because it persuades people in the U.S. (and the West) that it is all about making Israeli Jews safe from antisemites. If you don’t explicitly and persuasively refute this big lie, you do the Palestinians no good. None.
Let’s generalize this “think strategically” notion a bit
Our strategy is to strengthen the have-nots so we can defeat the oppressors, the haves, right? A key part of this strategy is to persuasively refute the lies that the oppressors use to keep the have-nots pitted against each other, just one example of which is the lie about Zionism being about making Jews safe that pits pro-Israel versus pro-Palestinian have-nots against each other.
Activists need to think about what specific lies enable the rulers to divide the have-nots this way and focus on persuasively refuting them. This is strategic thinking. If one is not thinking in this manner then one is not helping the have-nots win the class war; one is pursuing some other goal, the WRONG goal.
Here are some wrong goals I have seen activists pursuing:
Proving how smart they are
Proving (to themselves mainly) that they are not on the side of the oppressor and are on the side of the oppressed, despite being (and wrongly feeling guilty for being) white or middle class or an American6
Finding a boyfriend or girlfriend
Using activism as an excuse for avoiding other responsibilities
WHAT’S YOUR GOAL?
The way to do it is to do what the anti-Apartheid-in-South-Africa movement did in the United States. It persuaded the American public that South African apartheid really existed (people initially did not know this) and that it was morally wrong (few people disagreed about this); and it built a movement strong enough to force the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting South Africa to condemning it.
This PEW research poll shows that the genocidal nature of Israeli violence has caused many Americans to switch from supporting to opposing what Israel does:
Nearly two years into Israel’s military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Americans’ skepticism of Israel’s operation and its government is higher than at earlier points in the conflict:
39% now say Israel is going too far in its military operation against Hamas. This is up from 31% a year ago and 27% in late 2023.
59% now hold an unfavorable opinion of the Israeli government, up from 51% in early 2024.
Americans are learning from the mass media about the extremely cruel and genocidal (hence “disproportionate”) nature of Israeli violence. For example the Guardian recently published an article about IDF soldiers admitting that they were shooting and killing perfectly innocent Palestinian civilians with no plausible military rationale.
Such as what one person described with these words:
The use of the Israeli state as a fascist tool to obliterate the structures of the Palestinians and murder untold numbers was done not only by the Israeli billionaires. There was a collaboration with the rulers primarily from the US, England and Europe, but also done with the complicity of the Russian and Chinese. The devastation is so overwhelming that it can only be compared to the destruction of Dresden or Warsaw during WW2. Exploitation of Israeli workers is not just secondary to the importance of Israel as fascist war tool for the purpose of subjugating the workers of the entire Middle East for the purpose of geopolitical advantage and the control of their resources. Exploitation of Israeli workers is far, far, down the list of the reasons for the existence of the fascist state of Israel.
and another with these words:
I think the primary mission of Israel is the western invasion and subjugation of the middle-east to take control of the resources, the labor and materials.
and another person I know, when talking about Israel, talks almost exclusively about how Israel is developing the technology that rulers of the world are using for surveillance of the have-nots to oppress them.
The Palestinian Diana Buttu referred to this “proportionate” Israeli violence as “normalized genocide.”
I experienced such people in the Somerville Divestment Project (SDP) group in Somerville, Massachusetts—an anti-Zionism organization. These individuals (a minority in the group that was eventually expelled from it) loved to wave the Palestinian flag and so on, but they also refused to endorse the SDP’s statement saying it opposed terrorism, i.e., deliberate violence against unarmed non-combatant civilians. These individuals said they opposed that statement because it implicitly was critical of Hamas. These individuals did not care that the anti-Zionism movement we were trying to build would be enormously weakened if it did not oppose terrorism. They did not care that Hamas, by blatantly engaging in terrorist violence, HARMED the Palestinian people by making it easier for the Zionists to portray all Palestinians as terrorists who should be violently suppressed and hence easier for the Israeli ruling class to get the support of the Israeli working class for violence against Palestinians. These individuals did not care that the Israeli government, for precisely this reason, had for decades funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power. What these individuals DID care about was their determination to avoid being critical of ANY Palestinian person or organization because they feared that if they did express such a criticism it would undermine their self-image as being 100% on the side of the oppressed; protecting their self-image, not acting in the best interest of the Palestinians, was their primary psychological motivation.