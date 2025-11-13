Share

Dear U.S. Anti-Zionism activists,

The most important thing we can do to help the Palestinians is to stop the United States government from supporting the Zionist Israeli government.

And the way to do that is to persuade the great majority of the American public to FORCIBLY and UNEQUIVOCALLY oppose Zionist violence against Palestinians regardless of whether that violence is “disproportionate” or not.

And the ONLY—repeat, ONLY—way to do that is to explain to the American public (that leans to supporting Israel ONLY because of sympathy for Jews based on knowledge of the Holocaust, and the belief that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jew safe) that Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been about making ordinary Israeli Jews in Israel safe, that this violence has always been, on the contrary, for the unjust purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli working class Jews including Holocaust survivors.

We must therefore explain that Israeli government violence against Palestinians for many decades has been for the purpose of making Palestinians so angry at Israel that they can easily be portrayed by the Israeli ruling class as an existential threat to Israeli Jews, a bogeyman enemy. By pretending to protect Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy, Israeli rulers succeed in killing any serious Israeli Jewish working class struggle against economic oppression by the Israeli billionaires (such as happened on a huge scale in 2011) by declaring such struggles to be “unpatriotic” and only providing aid and comfort to the “real enemy”—Palestinians. I prove all of this with mainstream sources in my articles about Israel here and about Israel funding Hamas and keeping it in power (even after October 7, 2023) here.

Americans who, today, oppose Israel ONLY because they believe Israel is currently using DISPROPORTIONATE violence when it should just use “proportionate” violence for its supposedly noble goal of protecting Israeli Jews from antisemitic violence, will not force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel. Only when the public knows that Zionist violence has NOTHING whatsoever to do with protecting ordinary Jews from supposedly antisemitic violence will there be sufficient public opposition to Zionism to force the U.S. government to stop keeping Zionists in power in Palestine.

My dear anti-Zionism activist friends, please focus on this fact for a moment.

If you are trying to persuade an Israel-supporting American (who is not a pro-billionaire ass hole but who supports Israel because they believe the Zionist lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe) to change their mind and become a staunch anti-Zionist, you will NEVER do it by telling them only about bad things (such as I describe in this footnote ) that Israeli rulers do that are different from ATTACKING—in the name of protecting—ordinary Israeli Jews. NEVER! When you talk about these other bad things Israel does, the person you’re speaking to will just shrug their shoulders and say or think, “Well, the State of the Jews is protecting the Jews from violent antisemites, and that’s the most important thing; the fact that Israel must do some bad things to survive in the world is secondary. All nation states do bad things of one sort or another.”

If you want to do the most important thing that you can do to help defeat Zionism, then you will want to succeed in persuading pro-Israel Americans to do a 180 and become anti-Zionists. And therefore you will want to explain to them the fact I have discussed above about the anti-JEWISH-working-class PURPOSE of Israeli government violence against Palestinians. If you make an excuse to avoid talking about this key fact, then you are doing the Palestinians not one iota of good.

I know from personal experience that when I explain even to initially passionately pro-Israel Jews the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, it causes them to do a 180 and become anti-Zionist, and not just “anti disproportionate violence but pro-proportionate violence against Palestinians.” Which is what it takes to force the U.S. to stop supporting Zionism, and hence to defeat Zionism.

We need to think STRATEGICALLY. We need to think about what we must do actually to defeat Zionism, not just to make us feel smarter than other people. I urge you to think strategically. Tell the American public the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of the decades of Israeli government violence against Palestinians.

Don’t for a second believe (as virtually all the leading U.S. anti-zionism organizations seem to do) that merely telling people about the cruelty of Israeli violence persuades people to stop supporting Israel when it uses “proportionate” violence. It does not.

The Zionists themselves lament that they must resort to such extreme violence to protect Israeli Jews against antisemitic violence. When the Zionists are criticized for this violence they respond, “We Jews are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. If we don’t use sufficient violence to protect ourselves from antisemites who want to drive us all into the sea, then we all die. If we do use sufficient violence to protect ourselves then the gentiles accuse us of being cruel. Well, let them accuse us; we’re going to do what it takes to live, not die.”

Zionism prevails ONLY because it persuades people in the U.S. (and the West) that it is all about making Israeli Jews safe from antisemites. If you don’t explicitly and persuasively refute this big lie, you do the Palestinians no good. None.

Let’s generalize this “think strategically” notion a bit

Our strategy is to strengthen the have-nots so we can defeat the oppressors, the haves, right? A key part of this strategy is to persuasively refute the lies that the oppressors use to keep the have-nots pitted against each other, just one example of which is the lie about Zionism being about making Jews safe that pits pro-Israel versus pro-Palestinian have-nots against each other.

Activists need to think about what specific lies enable the rulers to divide the have-nots this way and focus on persuasively refuting them. This is strategic thinking. If one is not thinking in this manner then one is not helping the have-nots win the class war; one is pursuing some other goal, the WRONG goal.

Here are some wrong goals I have seen activists pursuing:

Proving how smart they are Proving (to themselves mainly) that they are not on the side of the oppressor and are on the side of the oppressed, despite being (and wrongly feeling guilty for being) white or middle class or an American Finding a boyfriend or girlfriend Using activism as an excuse for avoiding other responsibilities

WHAT’S YOUR GOAL?