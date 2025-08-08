Share

If you watch this video you will see a MAGA politician clearly argue against freeloading, and you will hear a liberal audience booing him in apparent support of freeloading.

The vast majority of Americans, including me, oppose freeloading. The egalitarian principle that most Americans agree with when they hear it expressed (which is hardly ever because the rich censor it) is an ANTI-freeloading principle: “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” And yes, for some people their reasonable contribution is zero because of their inability (due to physical or mental incapacity or the lack of available jobs or transportation to get to a job or child care to make it possible to work at a job, or their young age or old age) to reasonably contribute more. But such people are not freeloaders. Freeloaders are people who CAN work reasonably but who REFUSE to do so. (Note that the MAGA politician says exactly this, very clearly.)

Dear liberal, if you think that anything, even health care, is the “right of all” then you are supporting a freeloader-friendly principle, and in doing so you are falling right into a trap laid for you by the ruling class. Please read further about this here.

I suggest you read this parable about health care and then decide if you REALLY believe that health care is the right of all including the right of freeloaders. I DARE you to read it. :)

The reason conservative politicians can get away with their disgusting votes to cut the social safety net is because they say they are just eliminating freeloader friendly provisions. Read here how the Democratic Party helps these conservative politicians, by defending the social safety net with a pro-freeloader argument instead of with the anti-freeloader egalitarian principle with which most people agree.

Yes, by all means refute the conservative politicians’ claim that they are just eliminating freeloader friendly provisions. But for crying out load, do not oppose these MAGA politicians by defending freeloading. When you do that you just make the ruling class smile, and you ensure that there will be even more cuts to the social safety net.