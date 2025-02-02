Share

Connect the dots

Dot #1.

Martin Luther King, Jr. explained in his 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (listen to it and read it here) that the racist Jim Crow laws were created to oppress not only blacks but the poor whites as well, by destroying their solidarity. On February 4, 1968, King gave a sermon at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in which he said:

"I always try to do a little converting when I'm in jail. And when we were in jail in Birmingham the other day, the white wardens all enjoyed coming around to the cell to talk about the race problem...And when those brothers told me what they were earning, I said, now, 'You know what? You ought to be marching with us. You're just as poor as Negroes.' And I said, 'You are put in the position of supporting your oppressor. Because through prejudice and blindness, you fail to see that the same forces that oppress Negroes in American society oppress poor white people. And all you are living on is the satisfaction of your skin being white, and the drum major instinct of thinking that you are somebody big because you are white. And you're so poor you can't send your children to school. You ought to be out here marching with every one of us every time we have a march.' Now that's a fact.

One month later MLK, Jr. was assassinated. As early as 1965 J. Edgar Hoover and Lyndon Baines Johnson began planning his assassination. A jury verdict determined the government orchestrated the assassination.

Dot #2.

In 1965 Malcolm X came to Dartmouth College and gave a speech to a standing room only virtually all white audience (including me). Malcolm X had just returned from his travel to the Middle East where he spoke with Muslims who told him how Islam—in contrast to the Black Muslim version with its “white devil” rhetoric—had nothing to do with race, and it was an epiphany for him. Malcolm X respectfully described the racial discrimination in the United States, said it was morally wrong, and asked the white audience to join in the fight against it. He got a standing ovation; from a virtually all white audience!

One month later Malcolm X was assassinated by a government-orchestrated action.

Dot #3.

“In 1969, the Chicago Black Panther Party, notably led by the charismatic Fred Hampton, began to form alliances across lines of race and ethnicity with other community-based movements in the city, including the Latinx group the Young Lords Organization and the working-class young southern whites of the Young Patriots. Finding common ground, these disparate groups banded together in one of the most segregated cities in postwar America to collectively confront issues such as police brutality and substandard housing, calling themselves the Rainbow Coalition.”

“On December 4, 1969, the Chicago police, under the direction of Illinois State's Attorney Edward Hanrahan, raided Fred Hampton's apartment at 2337 West Monroe Street with a warrant to search for weapons. Twenty-one-year-old Fred Hampton and 18-year-old Party member Mark Clark were killed in the raid. Though authorities claimed the Panthers had opened fire on police, ballistic reports revealed police fired 99 shots, against one from the Panthers. Later investigations suggest that the FBI, the Cook County State's Attorney's office, and the Chicago police conspired to murder Fred Hampton. No police officer was charged in the shooting, but 13 years later, survivors of Hampton and Clark were paid nearly $2 million by the City of Chicago, Cook County, and the federal government in settlement of a civil rights suit stemming from the shootings.”

“In 1969, two young black men were killed in Chicago. Members of the Black Panther Party, they were murdered by the police as they slept.

“Fred Hampton had proved to be a prolific organizer in the southside of Chicago. His skills were not just relegated to the black community, however. Through a long and arduous process, he had succeeded in building a “Rainbow Coalition” of working class blacks, latinos, and whites.

“Black Panther Bobby Lee recalls his work with the white members of the “Young Patriots”:

First of all, the Patriots’ leader William “Preacherman” Fesperman was one of the best human beings I have ever met. He was originally from North Carolina before he moved to Chicago. However, many of the Panthers left the group when we built alliances. Some didn’t like the Patriots, some just didn’t like white people in general. They were heavy into nationalism. To tell the truth, it was a necessary purging, except for these niggers took themselves out of the organization. The Rainbow Coalition was just a code word for class struggle. Preacherman would have stopped a bullet for me, and nearly tried. Once, I was in a meeting up in Uptown, and I decided to leave by myself. I immediately determined that the police were following me. I made the mistake of leaving alone. The cop called out “You know what to do,” and I put my hands up against the wall. Preacherman came outside and saw what was going on, and in the cold of winter brought the men, women and the children outside. The cops put me in the car and they totally surrounded it, demanding my release. The cop called someone and they must have told him to let me go. I’ll never forget looking at all those brave motherfuckers standing in the light of the police car, but staring in the face of death. Looking back, was there enough basis for unity? Hell, yeah! When I went to Uptown Chicago, I saw some of the worst slums imaginable. Horrible slums, and poor white people lived there. However, two organizations prepared the way for the Rainbow Coalition, without them there wouldn’t have been a chance of forming one. Rising Up Angry (rua) and join Community Union. The uptown neighborhood was prime recruiting zone for white supremacists. Most of the cats who were in the Patriots also had at least one family member in the Klan. Cats like Mike James and Jewnbug, and Tappis worked hard to fight that mentality. Mike James and rua drove a wedge in that bullshit, that white supremacist bullshit, their groundwork was just amazing, out of this world. When did I first meet the Young Patriots? It was at the Church of the Three Crosses. There was a meeting, and it was the one recorded in the movie American Revolution II. After the crowd left, the Patriots were still there. We asked the Minister if he could let us have his office. We asked the Patriots if they could work with the Panthers and they said yes. I didn’t even tell Fred for the first three weeks of meeting with these cats. It wasn’t easy to build an alliance. I advised them on how to set up “serve the people” programs—free breakfasts, people’s health clinics, all that. I had to run with those cats, break bread with them, hang out at the pool hall. I had to lay down on their couch, in their neighborhood. Then I had to invite them into mine. That was how the Rainbow Coalition was built, real slow.

“The coalition built by Fred Hampton brought leather clad Black Panthers together with white working class youth that dressed in jean jackets and Confederate Flags. Alliances were built along class lines, with a common enemy: the political and economic elite of Chicago.”

Dot #4.

Today’s “anti-racism” leaders, such as Cornel West and Ibram X. Kendi, who refuse to say that racial discrimination against non-whites harms white working class people as well as non-whites, are not being assassinated. In fact, Ibram X. Kendi was promoted by the ruling class big time because he says white working class people benefit from racial discrimination and that there should be reverse racial discrimination now, like this.

These connected dots scream at us: Our rulers will do whatever it takes to prevent us—the have-nots—from uniting across racial lines to fight our common CLASS enemy: the very rich

One way the very rich stop us from uniting against them is by telling the white have-nots that they benefit from—enjoy a ‘white privilege’—racial discrimination against the non-white have-nots. Our rulers do not want us to know that racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS working class whites, not benefits them.

Our rulers do not want us to know that the origin of race-based chattel slavery in what later became the United States was this. The British rulers of the Virginia Colony in 1676 were petrified in fear when the have-nots of European descent and the have-nots of African descent, acting in solidarity, came very close to making a revolution and removing their rich masters from power. To destroy this solidarity the British rulers, very deliberately, abandoned the centuries-long custom and ancient laws that made discrimination in law be based only on the amount of property one owned and not the color of one’s skin; they instituted for the first time explicit legal discrimination based on race. Read all about this in my article about Critical Race Theory censors.

In this same article about critical race theory read how Frederick Douglass, in his My Bondage and My Freedom, explained how chattel slavery harmed, not benefitted, poor whites:

"The slaveholders, with a craftiness peculiar to themselves, by encouraging the enmity of the poor, laboring white man against the blacks, succeeds in making the said white man almost as much a slave as the black slave himself. The difference between the white slave, and the black slave, is this: the latter belongs to one slaveholder, and the former belongs to all the slaveholders, collectively. The white slave has taken from him, by indirection, what the black slave has taken from him directly, and without ceremony. Both are plundered, and by the same plunderers. The slave is robbed, by his master, of all his earnings, above what is required for his bare physical necessities; and the white man is robbed by the slave system, of the just results of his labor, because he is flung into open competition with a class of laborers who work without wages."

In my same article about critical race theory I point out that, with the exception of Angela Davis only very briefly in 1972 (and no longer since then), nobody with any substantial audience speaks the truth today about how racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS, not benefits, working class whites and is designed to destroy working class solidarity to enable the rich to oppress ALL races of working class people. NOBODY! Not Cornel West, not Jill Stein nor her V.P. running mate Butch Ware, not Bernie Sanders nor any other politician or noteworthy academic; and not any organization, not the SPLC despite its oh-so-’anti-racism’ aims, not the NAACP; and no book about the wrongness of racial discrimination published in the United States dares to mention this crucial truth about the anti-working-class purpose of the racial discrimination it laments. (If you know of a person who is speaking the truth about this, please point me to them so that I can support them.)

Likewise, the truth about Zionist violence against Palestinians is being censored

As I prove here, the purpose (as far as the actual billionaire rulers of Israel are concerned) of the decades of Zionist violence against Palestinians has been to enable the Israeli ruling class to control and thereby severely economically oppress the Israeli Jewish working class. The control is achieved by using violence against Palestinians to make them hate Israel and then telling the Israeli working class Jews that Palestinians are their enemy, an existential threat, and that their only protectors from this enemy are the same rich Israelis who economically oppress them.

Nobody expresses this crucial truth about the anti-working-class, including anti-JEWISH-working-class, purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians.

How come?

Obviously the rich rulers of the world don’t want the truth to be known because it would prevent them from using Zionism to destroy working class solidarity, pitting “pro-Jews” against “pro-Palestians” people against each other not only in the Middle East but in the United States and other Western nations as well.

But how come the anti-Zionists don’t express this key truth? (I show that they don’t here.)

One reason is corruption. The rich control the anti-Zionism organizations, as I show here.

But corruption is not the only reason.

The other reason is extreme contempt for working class people who are less oppressed than the most oppressed people, in other words contempt for white working class people in the United States and Jewish working class people in Israel.

Here is an example of this. A woman named Heather Connolly commented on my recent Substack post titled, “The U.S. Anti-Zionism Movement Is Failing for the Reason I Explain Here, But You Can Help Make It WIN, as I Also Explain Here.” She vehemently objected to my writing there about the fact that the purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians was (as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned) to enable the richest Israelis to control and economically oppress the Israeli Jewish working class. Here are her words:

Maybe you would have more buy in if you stop centering Israel all the time and stop treating the Palestinians as useful idiots for the Israeli ruling class. The entire Takeaway of your post, and I did read it all, is the poor working class Jews are the real oppressed, not the Palestinians being bombed, starved, maimed, and tortured. Stop centering the powerful.

Here is how I responded to her:

Your takeaway is absolutely false and unfounded. I suppose you think MLK, Jr. in his 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (read it and listen to it at https://www.pdrboston.org/mlk-jr-jim-crow-hurts-poor-whites )--in which he devoted many words to explain that the racist Jim Crow laws HARMED, not benefited, the poor whites and were instituted by the rich in order to oppress all races of working class people including whites--was treating the blacks as useful idiots for the white ruling class and saying that the poor poor whites were the real oppressed and not the blacks being subjugated by the Jim Crow laws and that MLK, Jr. was "centering the powerful" UH? By not wanting to expose the actual PURPOSE of Zionism and of the Jim Crow laws, people help keep the racists and Zionists in power. Is that your goal too? If not, then re-think your absurd comment please.

I first ran into the likes of Heather Connolly at a large conference of anti-Zionists at Boston University in 2013. I was appalled and saddened by the fact that these hundreds of good anti-Zionist people, as I discovered, were absolutely unable to understand the anti-working-class purpose of Zionism. They were, hence, unable to persuade the majority of the United States population that wanted to be “on the side of the Jews and not on the side of the antisemites” that in order to be on the side of the working class Israeli Jews they had to OPPOSE, not support, the Zionist Israeli government.

As soon as I returned home from this anti-Zionism conference, I wrote an article about it intended primarily to be read by the organizer of the conference whom I knew personally. Guess what? My article actually convinced him that he had been wrong and what I said in the article was right! I hope you will read this article too. It is “True or False: An Injury to One Is an Injury to All?” Maybe it will convince you too.