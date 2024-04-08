Share

Ever since the beginning of the modern Zionist movement with Theodor Herzl’s 1896 book, The Jewish State, Zionist leaders have been telling working class Jews a lie. The Zionist lie (yes it is a lie!) says that the whole world is innately (meaning permanently!) anti-semitic. It says that non-Jews who don’t appear antisemitic today will likely attack Jews tomorrow. It says that non-Jews are thus the enemy of Jews, and therefore Jews can only be safe in a Jewish state, a “state of their own,” in which Jews are the overwhelming majority of the population (Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion said it had to be at least 80% Jewish.*)

The REAL reason Zionist leaders wanted a “state of their own” is explained here, where I prove it had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with making Jews safe. On the contrary, Zionist leaders OPPOSED efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust years because those rescue efforts did not entail sending Jews to Palestine. They wanted Jews in Palestine so they could have a working class of their own to get rich off of; otherwise they preferred that the Jews in Europe die at the hands of the Nazis. Read the proof in my article; you will be shocked.

When Jews began immigrating from places such as Russia and elsewhere over time to Palestine as the Zionist leaders (with Big $ backing from people like the Rothschilds) encouraged them to do, the Zionist ideology was preached. Zionist leaders told the lie over and over again that the Palestinians were the enemy of the Jews, and that they therefore had to be removed—by hook or by crook—from the part of Palestine that would become the Jewish state. At first the Zionist leaders bought land from large landowning absentee Palestinians and then they evicted the small Palestinian farmers who leased that land. By 1947-8 Zionist leaders had created a military force with which they violently expelled most of the Palestinians from the part of Palestine that became Israel, and they refuse to let them return still today. This ethnic cleansing is called the Nakba—the Catastrophe—by Palestinians. The refusal of Israel to grant the Palestinian refugees their Right of Return is the #1 grievance of Palestinians.

Needless to say, Palestinians are furious at what Zionists did to them. Duh!

“Great!” say the Zionist leaders. “This makes it even easier for us to persuade working class Jews in Israel that the Palestinians are a mortal threat to them, an existential enemy that wants to “push all the Jews into the sea, dead or alive” This is the lie that David Ben Gurion told Jews in 1961, declaring it with no evidence whatsoever as you should read about here.

Zionist rulers in Israel (they’re now billionaires) keep working class Jews petrified of Palestinians (by not only using violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians but also by funding Hamas and working to keep it in power for decades as I prove and explain here) while at the same time pretending to be protecting Israeli Jews from the Palestinians.

Is it not obvious why Zionist leaders do this, why they lie to Jews to make them fear Palestinians? Zionist leaders are using the time-tested strategy for controlling the people one oppresses to get rich off of: make them fear a bogeyman enemy and perceive their actual oppressor as their protector from that bogeyman enemy. Read here about how this strategy is ubiquitous in the world today and in the far past as well. Read here the proof that Zionist rulers of Israel are doing exactly this.

The HUGE difference between those who TELL the lie versus those who BELIEVE it

Zionist leaders lie to working class Jews in order to oppress and get rich off of them.

Working class Jews believe the lie. Why? Because there are things that make it believable, such as

the fact of antisemitism in Europe that led to the Holocaust;

the fact that Palestinians really are furious at Israel for violently expelling them from their homes inside what is now called Israel and stealing their homes and property in the process and making them live under extremely harsh and humiliating conditions in the West Bank and Gaza and making the few who remain inside Israel very second-class citizens because they are not Jewish;

the fact that Hamas really has been deliberately killing noncombatant Israeli Jews for a long time (that’s the definition of terrorism), starting with the suicide bombs at bus stops and restaurants, then the rockets aimed at Israeli civilians, and of course the October 7 attack.

You do see the fundamental difference now between those who tell the lie versus those who believe it, right?

Fear equals hate

The fear that working class Israelis have of Palestinians is the same thing as the hate they have for them. Fearing and hating are emotionally the same thing, just with different words used for them to make different points. If you are being chased by a hungry lion then you both fear and hate that lion; you hate that lion so much that if you have a rifle you’ll kill the lion, right? After you kill the lion (which is evidence you hated it!) you might later say, “Oh, I didn’t really hate the lion since I knew it was just acting on instinct to get a meal; I merely feared it.” But that’s just BS. At the time you killed the lion you hated it, or else the word ‘hate’ has no meaning.

So, YES, very many working class Israeli Jews hate Palestinians.

But this fact does not take away one iota from the KEY fact, namely that Zionist leaders have worked hard to MAKE Israeli Jews hate Palestinians, not in order to make working class Israeli Jews safe but on the contrary to make them controllable so that the Israeli billionaires can get rich off of them (which I prove here, again the same link as above.)

Anti-Zionism leaders in the U.S. don’t (or pretend not to) understand this

U.S. anti-Zionism leaders view Zionist leaders who tell the lie and Israeli working class Jews who believe the lie as being both, equally and indistinguishably, the enemy.

As a result of this, anti-Zionism leaders never explain the REAL purpose—the anti-working-class (including anti-Jewish working class as well as anti-Palestinian working class) purpose of the Zionist ethnic cleansing and its related violence and oppression of Palestinians.

Note! The fact that many Israeli working class Jews hate Palestinians is NO EXCUSE for not telling Americans the truth about the anti-working-class purpose of Israeli oppression of Palestinians. Should MLK, Jr. have kept silent about the fact that the purpose of the Jim Crow laws was to enable the upper class in the South to oppress and get rich off of ALL the working class people INCLUDING the poor whites? Should MLK, Jr. have said, “Well, most poor whites support the Jim Crow laws, so I shouldn’t explain the truth about how those laws harm them”? Obviously not! This is why MLK, Jr. gave his famous 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (follow the link to read it and hear it) carefully explaining the truth and thereby strengthening the movement to abolish the Jim Crow laws.

The ONLY reason the U.S. government is able to continue giving Israel the support it absolutely depends upon to maintain the Zionist ethnic cleansing (and genocidal) project is that a substantial portion of the American general public believes the Zionist lie; they believe that all of the Zionist violence against Palestinians, despite how gruesome it is now in Gaza, has a noble purpose: to make Israeli Jews safe. They believe that if they supported the anti-Zionists then they would be going against the Jews, and they don’t want to do that because of their very understandable horror at the Holocaust.

If, however, the vast majority of Americans knew that the Zionist lie was in fact a lie, then the U.S. government would have to stop supporting Israel the way it had to stop supporting apartheid in South Africa once the vast majority of Americans learned the truth about that horrible injustice.

But anti-Zionism leaders refuse to explain the truth about the real PURPOSE of Zionist violence to the American public! And so the U.S. government remains able to keep sending huge bombs to Israel and giving it all the military, economic and diplomatic support it needs to prevail. Mossad works to make sure that the anti-Zionism movement will never tell the truth to the American public. Read here how I discovered this fact.

Shame on these cowardly so-called but actually PHONY anti-Zionism leaders! I write about that here.

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement that will tell the KEY truths so as to remove the oppressors from power.

* Israeli historian, Ilan Pappe's, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, page 48 of the hardcover edition, provides the following quotation from a speech by David Ben-Gurion (later Israel's first prime minister) given on December 3, 1947 in front of senior members of his Mapai party (the Eretz Israel Workers Party), in which he said (referring to the UN partition resolution): "There are 40% non-Jews in the areas allocated to the Jewish state. This composition is not a solid basis for a Jewish state. And we have to face this new reality with all of its severity and distinctness. Such a demographic balance questions our ability to maintain Jewish sovereignty...Only a state with at least 80% Jews is a viable and stable state."