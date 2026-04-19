Attention Activist!

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This wonderful egalitarian man—just like most people in the general public, of which he is a typical representative!—will support a reform struggle more, not less, if he knows that it has the radical egalitarian revolutionary aim expressed by the sign he is proudly displaying.

Watch this video of me talking to random people in many different neighborhoods of Boston asking them this question: “If an organization that was fighting for a reform that you supported also publicly declared that it was for removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, would you then support that organization’s reform effort more, or less?”

They all said, “more”!!!!!

Think about that. Read here the significance of this fact for your reform effort.

Read here why it is that you and most other people wrongly believe that “sounding radical will scare people away.”