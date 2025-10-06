Ask Yourself How Come So-Called "Anti-Deportation" Leaders Like Governors Newsom and Pritzker Never Utter the Key Truth that Persuades Pro-Trump People to OPPOSE the Deportations?
But small local newspapers will print the truth if you submit a letter-to-the-editor (like mine here.) The liberal governors are in cahoots with the ruling class that put Trump in the Oval Office.
I sent the letter in the above photo (titled “Big Money Is the Enemy”) to my neighborhood weekly newspaper, and it was published August 9, 2018 by the Bulletin Newspaper (a Boston weekly) on page 14 online here. The same letter’s text is below, with an updated link inside it to my newer article about illegal immigrants.
My letter tells readers the KEY TRUTH: the fact about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. This KEY TRUTH is censored by the ruling class, by BOTH the conservative AND liberal wing. Why? Because if the public knew the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants—the truth my letter below tells—then at least 90% of the American public, including those who voted for TRUMP, would oppose the deportations and direct their anger at the billionaires, not the illegal immigrants. The ruling class censors this KEY TRUTH to ensure that the deportations issue will pit the have-nots against each other right down the middle.
This is why so-called “anti-deportation” leaders such as Governors Newsom and Pritzker never tell the public this KEY TRUTH; they want the have-nots divided so that the rich can rule us. Even the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, which demonstrates against the deportations and challenges them in court, does not tell the public the KEY TRUTH. I suspect that the reason is that it, like almost all progressive organizations large enough to have an office with a paid staff, is funded by Big $ (like the anti-Zionism organizations) and the string attached to that funding requires keeping silent about the BIG TRUTH.
I strongly suggest you send letters like this one to your local newspaper. You have my permission to use my exact words below if you wish.