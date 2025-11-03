Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The Guardian can’t deny the obvious, but draws the wrong reformist (vote for the Democratic Party) conclusion:

Here’s what egalitarians say:

Any government, such as the U.S. government, that prevents children from having the good food they need and want, even though that food does in fact exist, is not a legitimate government. Read what DOES make a government legitimate here .

The Democratic Party and the Republican Party (GOP/Trump) play a “good cop/bad cop” routine to control and oppress the American public.

The current version of this routine goes like this. The Republicans in the senate play the ‘good cop’ by voting to fund the federal government, which would mean that the SNAP food assistance payments would resume. The Democrats play the ‘bad cop’ by refusing to vote to fund the government until the Republicans will agree to restore a premium reduction for people using ObamaCare health insurance. The Republicans don’t have enough votes to fund the government and too few Democrats vote to fund it for the funding bill to pass. This is yet another example of how the billionaires treat the have-nots like dirt.

Both parties are in cahoots against the have-nots. Here’s how:

The Republicans vote FOR the bill to fund the government (and the SNAP food assistance) ONLY because they know the bill will not pass. Politicians frequently vote this way for a bill that they actually want defeated, knowing that enough other politicians will vote against it to defeat it. Why do they do this? The reason is to appear to their have-not constituents to be in favor of the bill because their have-not constituents want the bill passed. The two major parties in the U.S. play this kind of game all the time.

The reason poor Americans are at risk of not having enough food to eat is because a) the rich make them be poor; and b) the billionaire class that controls BOTH parties has utter contempt for the have-nots. It is not, as newspapers like The Guardian would have us believe, that “the good party doesn’t have enough elected senators” or that “if only we get rid of Trump then things will be fine again.”