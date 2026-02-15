Share

Egalitarians such as myself have a fundamental disagreement with Marxists. Egalitarians understand the chief conflict in society to be the conflict between the moral values (such as equality and mutual aid) shared by the vast majority of working class people versus the contrary moral values shared by the vast majority of members of the oppressive ruling class. Here I present a link to a very interesting (and well-sourced) article by a Marxist stating very clearly Marx’s viewpoint regarding morality, followed by an excerpt from my article criticizing that viewpoint (and hence criticizing Socialism and Communism.) You can decide which viewpoint you think enables us to build a movement to make a better world.

What Marxists believe (as expressed here by a self-identified Marxist-Leninist)

Click here to read the Quora post by a Marxist-Leninist who explains how Karl Marx dismissed morality as irrelevant and unimportant. The author chose this graphic for his article:

What I believe:

An except from my “ Not Socialism or Communism, but Egalitarianism ”

​The difference between people for democratic revolution (whom I will refer to as egalitarians for egalitarianism) versus Socialists and Communists is that egalitarians, in contrast to the latter, believe that the fundamental conflict in society is between a working class culture of equality (in the no rich and no poor sense as discussed here) and mutual aid versus an elite culture of inequality and pitting people against each other to control and dominate them. Unlike the Marxists, egalitarians know that most ordinary people quite consciously and explicitly favor equality over inequality and favor mutual aid over being pitted against one another. (See photos of some of these people here and read more about how most people want egalitarianism here.) Unlike Socialists and Communists, egalitarians want society to be shaped by the values ordinary people share, and egalitarians see the aim of revolution as the shaping of all of society by the values by which ordinary people, in their everyday lives, already are trying to shape the little corner of the world over which they may have some real control.​

This is why, in contrast to Socialists and Communists who need to control people with a strong central government, egalitarians reject the very idea of a central government (as discussed here). Egalitarians want ordinary people who value equality and mutual aid to have all of the power. The way to do this is voluntary federation, in which local community assemblies of all the people in a community who value equality and mutual aid are invited to participate as equals in the writing of the ONLY laws (and economic policies, etc.) that people in that local community must obey; and delegates from local assemblies are given the task of crafting proposals (not laws!) for the local assemblies (in a region whose size could be anywhere from a handful of local communities to as large as the entire planet) to accept and act upon or not as they wish. (In practice, of course, proposals would go through a process of amendments by the delegates and suggestions from local assemblies to the delegates in order to obtain the consent of as many local assemblies as are necessary to implement the proposal.) Read more about this here (for a brief description) and here for a more detailed one. Read here how egalitarianism in about half of Spain in 1936-9 was more economically productive than the preceding capitalism there.​

Socialists and Communists reject the notion of voluntary federation. The premise for it--that ordinary people are the conscious source of the values that should shape society, values that are the opposite of capitalist values--is one that has no place whatsoever in the Marxist theory that guides Socialists and Communists. The proof of this is that one can search in the Marxist literature as long as one wants and one will never find this premise expressed. Instead one will find only statements about how the objective material interests (not subjective values) of working class people are different from the interests of capitalists. The Socialists and Communists see their goal not as ensuring that ordinary people have the real power in society, but rather as social engineering society supposedly in the interests of ordinary people. It is a fundamentally elitist outlook: “We know what’s best for you; now obey us.” [5]​

Socialism and Communism have attained the status of derogatory words among billions of people because Socialist and Communist governments have demonstrated the utter contempt for ordinary people that underlies the thinking of their Marxist leaders. Billions of people equate Socialism and Communism with the suppression of democracy, and they have good reason for doing this. They also are leery of “democracy” when it is advocated by leaders of the capitalist nations because they know that this “democracy” is fake democracy, with all the trappings of elections but none of the substance of ordinary people having the real say in society. Read more about this in “What Makes a Government Legitimate?”​

As I discuss in A Misunderstanding about Democracy, democracy is a way for people with shared fundamental values (and only for people with shared fundamental values) to cooperate for shared fundamental goals that shape society by these values. Voluntary federation of people who share the values of equality and mutual aid is the only way that such people can effectively cooperate to shape society by those values. It is also the way such people can cooperate to prevent (forcibly if necessary, with a militia organized by many local communities with voluntary federation) people with opposite values from shaping society by their contrary (negative) values.​

It is time to start Thinking about Revolution, not for Socialism or Communism, but for egalitarianism. The success of such an egalitarian revolution will depend on understanding why it has nothing whatsoever to do with Socialism or Communism.