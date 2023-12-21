The mass media (as illustrated below by a column in the Boston Globe) pretend to be alarmed by the rise of antisemitism. In fact the mass media promote antisemitism because the billionaire class it serves loves how it divides the have-nots against each other.

Yes, there are some antisemites, i.e., people who hate Jews just because they are Jews. The mass media, however, wrongly label it “antisemitism” when good people very rightly oppose the existence of Israel as a “Jewish state” (read why that’s a good thing to do here) and when they oppose Israel’s violence against Palestinians after the terrorist attack October 7 by Hamas. Note that the Israeli government has funded Hamas and kept it in power for decades precisely BECAUSE it conducts terrorist killing of non-combatant Israeli civilians, thus making the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews and hence useful for Israeli billionaires, as explained and proven here!

Antisemitism, like racism, is anger (often very understandable anger!) directed at the wrong people. The most important things that make ordinary working class people angry (the mass media call anger “hate” to make it seem irrational and to cover up the real cause) are the things that the upper class rulers do to them to gain and hold onto their enormous undeserved wealth and power and privilege. The haves treat the have-nots like dirt, routinely, in order to keep the have-nots “in their place” at the bottom of our unjust society based on class inequality. I discuss this in detail here .

The ruling class LOVES it when angry have-nots direct their anger at “the Jews” or “the blacks” or at any category that includes innocent fellow have-nots rather than focusing their anger only on the actual people who deserve to be targeted as the enemy: the oppressors, the ruling billionaires, the upper class.

The recent U.S. spike in antisemitism (e.g., threats to bomb synagogues) is quite obviously related to our ruling class-controlled mass media working hard to MAKE people be antisemitic. It does this by telling us over and over and over again a totally false story about the Israeli government’s bombing of Gaza, a false story that is designed to promote antisemitism.

The false story starts with the lie that Israel is a “state of the Jews.” Israel is no more a state of, by and for ordinary Israeli Jews than the United States is a state of, by and for ordinary Americans. (Read the truth here.)

The false story continues with the lie that Israel’s violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of benefiting ordinary Israeli Jews. (The opposite is the case, again proven here.)

The mass media then make sure that Americans see how utterly horrible, how sickeningly murderous, is the daily Israeli bombing and killing of thousands and thousands of Palestinian civilians, so many of whom are just children. The world’s people are righteously outraged and calling this genocide.

And the flag that is flown by the Israeli military that carries out this mass murder of innocent civilians is the STAR OF DAVID flag, the flag of a state that declares it is the “state of the Jewish people and them alone.” NPR headlined it:

The Israeli government absolutely WANTS people to be antisemitic. Israel’s government practically yells from the rooftops:

“Look! We, the Jewish people, commit mass murder of non-Jews. What are you gonna do about it?”

Obviously, this is intended to make people be antisemitic!

The more that non-Jews are antisemitic, the easier it is for the Israeli billionaire ruling class of Israel to control its Jewish have-nots by pretending to be protecting them against their “real enemy” while in fact economically oppressing them severely to get richer and richer. Israel’s rulers thus gain power over their have-not Jews when either non-Jews are truly antisemitic or when non-Jews can be falsely portrayed as antisemitic (it matters not which).

Regarding falsely portraying people as antisemites, Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, lied to Israelis that the Arabs wanted to push all the Jews into the sea.

Israel’s rulers even WANT, and arrange for, ordinary Jews to be killed in a manner that makes it seem antisemites killed them. Read numerous examples of this here.

The early Zionist leaders during the Holocaust preferred that Jews die at the hands of real antisemites—the Nazis—rather than be rescued and sent to safety somewhere other than Palestine.

Read the gory details about this here, where one will also read in the paragraph that begins, “Why did Zionist leaders sabotage rescue efforts?”, WHY the early Zionist leaders wanted Jews to be murdered by Nazis. The explanation is provided by Nathan Schwalb (Dror), the representative of the Zionist He-Halutz (The Pioneer) organization in Geneva in a letter he wrote in 1942.

The American billionaire ruling class supports Israel for a reason that has absolutely nothing to do with any concern for the welfare of ordinary Jewish people. No! American billionaires (all of them, Jewish and non-Jewish alike) support Israel because Israel makes it easier for them to control us, the American have-nots. Read about this here (pdf, give it time to load) and here. American billionaires (Jewish and non-Jewish alike) LOVE it when American have-nots adopt antisemitism as their (foolish) way of expressing their anger at the oppressors of the world. American billionaires LOVE it when Jewish students at colleges and universities live in fear of antisemitism on campus, as I discuss here.

The presidents of American universities—all beholden to the billionaires—pretend to be against antisemitism, but they’re NOT really. If they were really against antisemitism they would refute the mass media lies that promote it. But they go along with those lies totally. Read about this here.