Almost everyone on the planet is a have-not living in a nation where they are ruled by and oppressed by a tiny minority of the haves. And yet, when we read in the newspapers and even on so-called anti-imperialism websites and blogs about wars and international conflicts, do we ever hear about the primary conflict in the world, namely the conflict between the have-nots and the haves? No.

What we read about is how the haves who rule over the have-nots in nation A are in a dispute (possibly with violence) against the haves who rule over the have-nots in nation B. And sometimes it gets complicated when the haves who rule over the have-nots in nation C and D and E, etc., are pulled into the story. And in these accounts, the fact that these haves rule over and oppress their own have-nots is never mentioned! These haves are referred to as “Nation A” and “Nation B,” etc., with the have-nots entirely eliminated from the picture.

The stories we read in the newspapers and web sites and blogs virtually never refer to the conflict between the haves and the have-nots; they pretty much ignore the existence of the have-nots.

Here’s an example of what I’m talking about. It’s a Substack article here, titled, “Pakistan's Cheap Chinese J-10C Fighter Jet Has Re-written The Rules of Air Combat: Pakistan-India Ceasefire By Embarrassment, China's J-10C Cornered the West.”

The author of this Substack article, like many others just like him/her, views the world with a framework in which the two opposing sides are not the haves versus the have-nots but rather the haves in the United States (and its allies), versus the haves in other nations such as China and Pakistan.

The gist of this Substack article is, “Hooray! The Chinese-built fighter jet that Pakistan used in the recent fight with India turned out to be equal to, if not superior to, the far more expensive French-built fighter jet that India used.” The author ends with words making his/her framework clear, that the conflict is between America and Europe (i.e., the haves who rule America and Europe) versus countries such as Pakistan and China (i.e., the haves who rule countries such as Pakistan and China):

“What we are seeing is not the end of American or European military relevance, but it is the end of their unquestioned dominance. And with each engagement where their weapons underperform, the world edges closer to a multipolar reality, not just in economics or diplomacy, but in hard power. The battlefield is speaking. And the message is clear: the rules of war have changed.”

Anti-imperialism versus international working class solidarity

Like so many others who call themselves “anti-imperialists,” this author views the great conflict in the world as being between:

a) the haves who rule over the have-nots in the United States and who have for many decades been dominating and bullying the haves who rule over the have-nots in other nations (this state of affairs is referred to as a unipolar world),

versus

b) the haves who rule over the have-nots in the “Global South” (China, Pakistan, and other countries weaker than and not allied with the United States) who want to replace the unipolar world with a multipolar world in which the haves in all nations who rule over their own have-nots agree to respect, and not bully each other (this is called ‘honoring the national sovereignty of all nations.’)

In this “anti-imperialism” framework that supports a multipolar versus unipolar world, the aim is simply for a world where everybody in each nation “honors the sovereignty” of every nation (meaning they say nothing critical about how the haves in another nation oppress their have-nots, as the haves in China do as you can read about here). In this “anti-imperialism” framework it is considered downright rude, even impermissible, to talk about or even hint about wanting international solidarity of the have-nots against all the haves. Egalitarians who do talk about this are considered persona non grata. The “anti-imperialism” framework tells us to “mind your own business” and don’t “bully other nations” by supporting their have-nots against their ruling class haves.

But our business, the business of the have-nots of the world, is to remove all the worlds oppressors from power!

Let’s talk about the REAL reason there are so many wars that we are misleadingly told are nation versus nation but which are really strategies by which the haves control their own have-nots by warmongering against bogeyman enemies, as I discuss in detail here. Let’s build international working class unity against all the oppressors of the world.