The better headline for this Blabberbuzz article reporting on the no-holds-barred internal fight, and split, in the MAGA camp would have been this:

Anti-Egalitarian Pro-billionaire MAGA Leaders Divided Over How Best to Manipulate Americans With Fake Democracy to Keep the Rich in Power

If you read the above-linked Blabberbuzz article you will note that not a single one of the conservatives it talks about, on either side of the split, ever even hints at this fact: about 86% of the rank-and-file MAGA people they claim to represent want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. (Read here how I learned that this is true.) None of the feuding MAGA leaders support, or even mention, this egalitarian revolutionary goal.

These MAGA leaders each claim to be the the REAL representative of the “American people,” but they never distinguish between the have-not American people and the billionaire American people who have opposite values and aims. When these MAGA leaders spout about making America First, they never talk about WHICH Americans should be first.

These MAGA leaders are simply promoting fake democracy (what we have today, in which the rich call the shots and tell us that’s democracy because, you know, ‘voting.’)

These MAGA leaders would, if they ever even dared to acknowledge the existence of the idea, declare genuine egalitarian democracy to be the worst possible thing ever.

What about Israel?

A big issue that these MAGA leaders are divided over is Israel. None of them, of course, express the key fact about Israel, which is that Israel, just like the United States, is a dictatorship of the rich (Jewish billionaires in Israel) in which the rich create and use a bogeyman enemy (Palestinians in Israel, made a bogeyman enemy by decades of Zionist violence and ethnic cleansing against them) to enable them (the rich) to control the have-nots (working class Israeli Jews, in Israel) and thereby get rich off of them by severely economically oppressing them (as proven here.)

Dead silence about this key fact about Israel from ALL the MAGA leaders

Ben Shapiro says that supporting Israel is a wonderful way to express American values. (Which Americans’ values, he never specifies of course.)

Tucker Carlson, on the other hand, while having a friendly interview with the white supremacist Nick Fuentes, says he’s opposed to giving Israel a lot of money. Tucker Carlson is smart. He sees that the undeniable Israeli genocide in Gaza has caused LOTS of Americans—including those in the MAGA base—to oppose Israel. This video about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s opposition to Israel says, starting at time point 2:48, that she has gained support from younger Republicans by opposing Israel. An opinion poll shows why. Carlson apparently thinks the best way for the billionaires to hang onto power now is to reject Israel (at least rhetorically) while ramping up white supremacy.

By the way, the Democrats have been ramping up white supremacy for a long time, but in their own devious way.

The way the Democrats have been ramping up white supremacy is by advocating woke “anti-racism” policies that are virtually designed to help white supremacist leaders recruit members. I explain this here and also here. Read these links if you don’t already understand how liberal leaders have been doing the heavy lifting for white supremacists.

