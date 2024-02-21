Share

Read the article here. It reports, “The image was posted to Instagram this week by Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, a recently formed collective, to illustrate the links between pro-Palestinian activism and Civil Rights-era groups. It includes a 1960s-era cartoon of a hand emblazoned with a Star of David and a dollar sign holding Muhammad Ali and Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser in a noose.”

The Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine (HFSJP) group, because of their failure (refusal out of fear?) to explain the CLASS nature of the conflict, made themselves a SITTING DUCK for Harvard Acting President Garber to accuse them of antisemitism. If you’ve been following my Substack posts then you must understand the class nature of the conflict and why it is absolutely NOT a “Palestinians versus Jews” (a.k.a. “Israel versus Hamas”) conflict—as the HFSJP cartoon wrongly frames it to the DELIGHT of pro-Zionists!

When the conflict is wrongly framed as “Palestinians versus Jews” then, inevitably by the pure logic of the case, anybody who "takes the side of the Palestinians” is easily portrayed as going against “the Jews” and therefore of being antisemitic in effect if not intent. The Zionist leaders and their billionaire supporters understand this, which is exactly why they insist on censoring the factually correct class framework, the mass understanding of which in the United States would mean the end of the public support for Israel there that the U.S. government requires to continue supporting Israel, which support Israeli Zionist leaders need in order to stay in power.

In case you have not been following my Substack posts on on this issue then I urge you to get educated on this vital question of the true class nature of the conflict by reading my earlier posts here [“Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians”] and here [“Israel’s Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power”] and here [“Hamas Leaders Are Billionaires Who Oppress Ordinary Palestinians: Hamas also helps the Israeli billionaires oppress ordinary Israeli Jews”] and here [“Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of Their Own: It was not because of any concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews”] and here [“Israel's Government LOVES the Current Version of Anti-Zionism And Israel's government LOVES that anti-Zionists are keeping secret the KEY fact that, if widely known, would mean the end of Zionism”].

Here’s how the Harvard Crimson reported Harvard President Garber pouncing on the sitting duck:

I try my best to reach out to rank-and-file anti-Zionists to explain how they can WIN if they frame the conflict correctly as the class conflict that it actually is. I wrote “Dear Fellow Anti-Zionist” and have spoken face-to-face with anti-Zionism students at Harvard and Boston University to make the point of this article with them. How have they responded? Invariably these young people have nodded their head in agreement with me, and then proceeded to ignore what I said. Why?

It’s because they follow the ESTABLISHED anti-Zionism leaders. They do what these leaders tell them to do. They don’t have the confidence to do otherwise. These anti-Zionism leaders are the PROBLEM, not the solution. Read why I say this here [“Why I Believe Jewish Voice for Peace Is Controlled by Israel's Mossad: And why the anti-Zionism movement doesn't gain the support of the vast majority of Americans the way the anti-South-Africa-apartheid movement did”] and here [“Imagine If the Anti-Zionism Movement Had Leaders who REALLY Wanted to WIN! Instead of the current leaders who make anti-Zionists SITTING DUCKS for the accusation they are antisemitic”]

Do you know why the EXTREMELY SUCCESSFUL U.S. movement against apartheid in South Africa didn’t deliberately block people driving on major highways and streets?

The answer is, because it would have been STUPID, duh! Why did the successful Civil Rights Movement not deliberately block people driving in the streets? Same reason, duh!

So, why does the U.S. anti-Zionism movement block people driving on major highways and streets, as I discuss here [“Palestinians Need a Car-Blocking U.S. Anti-Zionism Movement Like They Need a Hole in the Head: Attacking the general public by deliberately blocking their cars on highways and streets while waving the Palestinian flag is EXACTLY what Israel's Mossad LOVES people to do!”]?

Think about it! The U.S. anti-Zionism movement is led by people who don’t want it to win. It is well-known that oppressors rely on controlling their enemy’s organization and making sure they have bad leaders. It is naive to think Israel’s Mossad is not doing this for the U.S. anti-Zionism movement.

If you agree with this, and want the anti-Zionism movement to win, then please share this Substack post.

The very first article it links to (here again, for your convenience) has a track record of persuading even passionately pro-Israel Jews to switch from supporting Zionism to opposing it. But this kind of article is censored by the “anti-Zionism” movement’s leaders. Jewish Voice for Peace (one of the largest U.S. anti-Zionism organizations) expelled me from JVP for even mentioning it on a JVP zoom call! Not just the local chapter leader but the national JVP leadership supported my expulsion for this ‘crime’ of talking about how to actually defeat Zionism.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!