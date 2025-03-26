Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Yea yea, there are articles appearing like the one linked to below that pooh pooh the wonderful new Medicare Advantage. But should you believe everything you read? Surely you know that the insurance companies are simply doing their best to provide the services we need for the lowest cost, right?

“Medicare Advantage plans are killing seniors and bankrupting hospitals. Now the Trump administration is preparing to make them mandatory, ending Medicare as we know it.”

Inspired by the brilliant innovation in health insurance introduced by the wonderful folks at Medicare Advantage (whose leading advocate is the world-famous Oprah -certified Dr. Oz), Fire-Protection Advantage will soon give you great peace of mind. Here’s how this amazing new type of fire protection works.

Let’s say your home is on fire, a five-alarm fire. What do you do?

Well, the old-fashioned approach—very costly to the public treasury and the tax-payers for sure!—was that the Fire Department would immediately send a bunch of fire engines to the scene: expensive fire engines, with highly paid firefighters. Then—later—the Fire Department would get paid for its expensive response to what often turns out to be a false alarm by the City’s taxpayers. Ouch!

This old-fashioned approach was how it sadly used to be for medical treatment too. Before Medicare Advantage saved the day (for health insurance companies) it worked like this. A doctor would see that the patient had life threatening cancer (a “five alarm fire” equivalent) that required immediate (though expensive) treatment. The doctor would then just immediately provide the life-saving treatment and send the bill to Medicare, which would pay for it. Ouch!

Thank goodness we now have Medicare Advantage with its remarkable and indeed brilliant money-saving innovation, PRE-AUTHORIZATION, which prevents stupid doctors from providing expensive care and treatment just because they think it is necessary to save a life. No! Now they must wait to get prior permission—PRE-AUTHORIZATION—from the much wiser insurance folks before sticking the Insurance company public with a costly bill.

PRE-AUTHORIZATION is how Medicare Advantage and now soon also Fire-Protection Advantage deals with the sad but well-known (to insurance companies, at least) fact that doctors way too often jump the gun and report minor nothings as life-threatening cancer that requires immediate treatment, and home dwellers likewise all too often panic at the first sniff of a cooking mistake and expect four fire engines with a full firefighter crew to show up to save their house from burning down.

Great peace of mind

But now, when your home is insured with Fire-Protection Advantage, this is how it will work when it is on fire. Taxpayers will no longer suffer as they used to do, and so you will have great peace of mind.

First, you will contact Fire-Protection Advantage by calling (9 to 5, M-F) its very friendly and intelligent robot answering machine that can understand complete sentences. You will describe the situation as you understand it; this is the first step in obtaining PRE-AUTHORIZATION (i.e., permission) from Fire-Protection Advantage for a Fire Department person to go take a look. The PRE-AUTHORIZATION can be obtained extremely quickly, sometimes even within two or three weeks.

Of course the PRE-AUTHORIZATION will, in case the report of a fire is fraudulent or seriously exaggerated (and people in a dwelling are well known to the friendly folks at Fire-Protection Advantage to be big exaggerators when it comes to flames), be denied. This is the great and wonderful feature of Fire-Protection Advantage: it saves the taxpayer tons of money!

But not to worry! If your request for PRE-AUTHORIZATION is denied you can appeal. The appeal process also works extremely quickly, usually within one or two months at most. Experience shows, however, that few people need to appeal a decision and that it’s mainly just people making fraudulent claims of a fire who do so. The evidence for this is, of course, that almost all appeals are denied.

Just can’t wait for Fire-Protection Advantage?

If, as I suspect, you just can’t wait for Fire-Protection Advantage to be offered to you, then this is what you must do. If you are an American, you must write to or telephone your senator. If you are not an American then you can still write to or telephone an American senator. You must urge the senator to confirm Dr. Oz as director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) because Dr. Oz will work tirelessly to convert all of Medicare to Medicare Advantage and then, when it has demonstrated how much money its PRE-AUTHORIZATION principle saves the taxpayer, Fire-Protection Advantage—working on the same brilliant PRE-AUTHORIZATION principle—will get the green light too. Today America, tomorrow the world!

For more great information about how Medicare Advantage works and how Dr. Oz will work to make it replace the old-fashioned Medicare, please see this detailed report (which, I confess, gave me the idea for Fire-Protection Advantage.)

On the off chance that you foolishly believe the problem is not going to be adequately solved by either Medicare Advantage nor Fire-Protection Advantage and that some more fundamental change is required, then you’re no doubt one of those strange people who wants our society to be—gasp!—egalitarian, and you’re probably dong crazy stuff like this. You’ve probably even read and come up with some silly answer to the question posed by “A Parable: The Right to Health Care.”