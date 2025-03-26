JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Mar 26, 2025

Good one. Would be funny if it wasn't so monstrous

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
Mar 26, 2025

Having worked as an MD during the rollout of the HMO model and now in the role of a patient with Medicare coverage this will be a nightmare for all stuck in this system. I have friends in Sweden who have been stuck in such a system and the tales they have to tell are monstrous.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture