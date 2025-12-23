Share

Here is an interview of Professor Antony Sutton. I have summarized his three volume work (which I own) on how the United States (and its Western allies) armed the Soviet Union during the Cold War, in my article here. All of this is but one of many other examples of how the U.S. ruling class (and virtually all oppressive ruling classes throughout history) require a bogeyman enemy for the purpose of controlling their own have-nots and when necessary they do whatever it takes to create the required bogeyman enemy, as I discuss in great detail here.

I have posted my article summarizing Sutton’s work about the U.S. funding the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the past, and nobody so far (many have tried!) has been able to point to a single false statement by Sutton. You can give it a try. Let me know if you find one.

As the Wikipedia article about Sutton notes, critics of Sutton’s claim that the US armed the Soviet Union during the Cold War don’t deny that, as Sutton writes, the U.S. did in fact arm the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Their criticism is essentially, “So what?” They argue that the Soviet Union didn’t rely ONLY on U.S. arms and technology, and that all nations engaged in international trade. These critics avoid, however, noting that the reason (which I discuss in my above-linked article) why the U.S. armed the Soviet Union when it could have done the contrary, is that the Soviet Union was a useful bogeyman enemy that served the interests of the U.S. ruling class better, not worse, if it was well armed.

By the way, I’ll be radio-silent Dec. 24-26. Happy Holidays to all!