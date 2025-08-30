Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The book pictured above, which I highly recommend you read, contains the following words about a Frenchman named Volney and his encounter with Founding Father and author of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson:

Although he escaped the guillotine under Robespierre, Volney, like Tom Paine, landed in prison. He was released, along with Paine, on 9 Thermidor 1794. He soon sailed to America, taking his first English lessons from a Venetian sailor. In the winter of 1795–96, he lived in Philadelphia, across the street from the African Church, which was crowded with refugees from revolutionary St. Domingue. Volney admired the inscription over its portal, “The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light” (Isaiah 42). He made contacts in “enlightened” He made contacts in “enlightened” circles, but his behavior apparently transgressed the norms of white supremacy. He visited Thomas Jefferson at Monticello in the summer of 1796 and later wrote about a personal encounter he had there with slavery: “After dinner the master [Jefferson] and I went to see the slaves plant peas. Their bodies dirty brown rather than black, their dirty rags, their miserable hideous half-nakedness, these haggard figures, this secretive anxious air, the hateful timorous looks, altogether seized me with an initial sentiment of terror and sadness that I ought to hide my face from. Their indolence in turning up the ground with the hoe was extreme. The master took a whip to frighten them, and soon ensued a comic scene. Placed in the middle of the gang, he agitated, he grumbled, he menaced, and turned far and wide (on all sides) turning around. Now, as he turned his face, one by one, the blacks changed attitude: those whom he looked at directly worked the best, those whom he half saw worked least, and those he didn’t see at all, ceased working altogether; and if he made an about-face, the hoe was raised to view, but otherwise slept behind his back.”41

Footnote 41 reads: Jean Gaulmier, Un Grand Temoin de a Revolution et de l’Empire: Volney (Paris: Hachette, 1959), 21.

What makes this interesting is that this is the routine, day in and day out Jefferson as he conducts himself in front of a French visitor! Thomas Jefferson is a man who, without any embarrassment or self-consciousness, acts as a member of the oppressor class. One does not need to seize on the sleazier side of Jefferson—that the business model of his Monticello estate was to a large extent based on impregnating, i.e., raping, slave women to sell their babies, which sold for a good price because the importation of slaves from Africa had been outlawed—to see that he was a member of the oppressor class.

If you read the above-pictured book you will learn that the Founding Fathers who made a revolution against monarchy knew that in order to defeat the monarch they had to use and ride the enormous wave (about which wave we are, of course, never taught) of anti-monarchy rebellions by the working class: slaves and Indians and indentured servants and conscripted (impressed) sailors on merchant and navy ships (who, when they escaped that bondage, often joined the ranks of the wonderfully egalitarian pirates) and working class people of European descent. For decades prior to 1776 this working class rebellion often had very well-articulated EGALITARIAN goals that scared the shit out of people like the Founding Fathers.

This explains the behavior of those Founding Fathers. It explains why they used revolutionary-sounding rhetoric and promises to entice working class people to support their war for independence against King George III by volunteering as soldiers in Washington’s army, but then once in power as independent rulers of what became the United States, the Founding Fathers imposed a harsh anti-egalitarian oppressive regime on those same soldiers. (Read my above-linked article about this.)

For example, the Founding Father, Sam Adams, wrote before the American Revolution all about how it was morally right to rebel against a monarch. But after the American Revolution he wrote that people had no right to rebel against a republic. When the farmers of Massachusetts rebelled (Shays’s Rebellion, which I discuss in the above-linked article here) against the outrageous oppression inflicted on them by a republic controlled by George Washington and other Founding Fathers, Sam Adams turned around and said those farmers should be hanged!

The above pictured book by Gerald Horne reveals another fact that has been kept secret from us. One of the biggest grievances of the Founding Fathers against rule by Great Britain was that Great Britain was in the process of abolishing slavery (for selfish, not noble, reasons.) Horne writes:

It was just past ten in the morning on 22 June 1772 in a London courtroom. And the presiding magistrate, Lord Mansfield, had just made a ruling that suggested that slavery, the blight that had ensnared so many, would no longer obtain, at least not in England. A few nights later, a boisterous group of Africans, numbering in the hundreds, gathered for a festive celebration; strikingly, none defined as “white” were allowed—though they toasted Lord Mansfield, the first Scot to become a powerful lawyer, legislator, politician, and judge, with unbounded enthusiasm.1 Others were not so elated, particularly in Virginia, where the former “property” in question in this case had been residing. “Is it in the Power of Parliament to make such a Law? Can any human law abrogate the divine? The Law[s] of Nature are the Laws of God,” wrote one querulously questioning writer.2 Indicating that this was not a sectional response, a correspondent in Manhattan near the same time assured that this ostensibly anti-slavery ruling “will occasion a greater ferment in America (particularly in the islands) than the Stamp Act itself,” a reference to another London edict that was then stirring controversy in the colonies.3 The radical South Carolinian William Drayton—whose colony barely contained an unruly African majority—was apoplectic about this London decision, asserting that it would “complete the ruin of many American provinces.”4… This apocalyptic prediction was shaped inexorably by the inflammatory statements emanating from the London courtroom. The lawyer for the enslaved man at issue sketched a devastating indictment of slavery, an institution that undergirded immense fortunes in the colonies. He observed that slavery was dangerous to the state, perhaps a veiled reference to the forced retreat of colonists in Jamaica a few decades earlier in the face of fierce resistance by African warriors designated as “Maroons”: their militancy seemed to augur at one point the collapse of the colonial regime.5 Caribbean revolts were so frequent that—according to one analyst—this unrest “underscored colonists’ pathological fear of Africans as their natural enemy”6—a situation that was inherently unsustainable but, simultaneously, indicated why this London case had fomented such raw emotion. This lawyer’s reproach of slavery was not only part of enlightened conversation in London, for as far afield as Madrid and Paris, serious reconsideration of this institution had arisen. In the late 1750s in Hispaniola, dozens of Europeans and thousands of livestock had succumbed to poisons administered by African herbalists. Unsurprisingly, French “physiocrats” had begun to raise searching questions about the future viability of slavery.7

People who do not know this history are easily gulled into believing our ruling class propaganda about how the Founding Fathers were supposedly wonderful people, and—most importantly—how their horrible (yes, horrible, as I discuss here and here) U.S. Constitution is supposedly a wonderful document (it’s wonderful for the rich).

Three cheers for the historians who dig up the truth!