In Boston, where I live, there is an intersection in the city that is notorious for being where homeless drug addicts hang out. The Boston Globe ran an article about the conflicting approaches to dealing with this problem: “harm reduction” (providing things to these addicts from charities) versus strict law enforcement. I invite you to read this Boston Globe article (if you can, it may be behind a pay-wall for you, I’m not sure).

There are a lot of comments on the article, but one in particular struck me as being essentially an egalitarian one. Here it is:

TheNewBoKnows12/30/25 - 7:56AM I work with people in recovery. Some of whom have been on Mass and Cass for years. 1. None of them ever wanted to be an addict. Circumstances beyond their control, or lack of services (mental health, education, medical, family, economic) when they needed them are to blame. 2. The Sacklers should be paying for this, but this country and the courts left them off the hook. 3. Recovery and treatment can and does work if done the right way.



First an addict needs a good detox program, may take a week or more. Crack might be easier as it’s more emotional than physical. Heroin and fentanyl a bit harder. Then a strict sober house. No phones, no undocumented leaving, mandatory curfews and supervised day programs. It takes time and money but 100 of the people who run these programs are themselves in recovery and aren’t raking in the big bucks that some not for profit people are taking home. This is important because you can’t do this alone. You need support and you need a community. Of course, the person in treatment has to want to get better and has to do the work themselves. That is essential. But I have never met anyone in recovery who doesn’t want to get better.



The lure of the streets and the high never ever goes away. It’s like depression. You’ don’t get over it but you can learn to get through it, to resist the urge, to let it pass. But it takes time to learn and acquire the tools to do that. The positive side of supporting programs that help and those in recovery themselves is that virtually everyone of them wants to give back and then help someone else.



After years of being an addict or an alcoholic or living in a situation looked down upon by most of society, it is hard to muster up self-esteem and confidence. The lack of both or either can push you back to the streets and to using. But a good program helps people begin to find that. And getting better enough to start giving back and helping others can being to lead to self esteem.



I am not saying there won’t be relapses from some folks. Because there will be. But if you get into a program, have a sponsor and a mentor, you can get come back from a relapse much more quickly. And over time, stay sober and clean.



This entire situation is the fault of our society -- big pharma, income inequality, racial inequity, lack of special needs school services, IEPs that get denied, shortage of mental health services, etc. We could have prevented it, but given that we didn’t we are obligated to help after the fact.

It seems reasonable to believe that in an egalitarian society far fewer people would have such bad lives that they would need to find relief/escape from using drugs such as fentanyl or cocaine etc. A good book to read about WHY people use such drugs is High Price, by Carl Hart.

What do YOU think?