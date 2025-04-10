JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Apr 11, 2025

Thanks John. As you say, the tariffs issue is part of the larger debate about the manner in which people are controlled through an anti-egalitarian structure via corporations. Love that cartoon. So true.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture