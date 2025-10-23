Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Zohran Mamdani, the pro-working-class candidate who isn’t:

The Guardian reports on the debate between the three candidates for mayor of New York City: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. Notice how all of these candidates censor the facts, that if known by the public, would result in about 90% of the public, including even initially passionately pro-Israel Jews, opposing the Israeli government’s violence against Palestinians.

If the public knew these censored facts the vast majority of people would oppose Israeli violence against Palestinians because they would know that its purpose has never been and is not now to make Israeli Jews safe but rather to enable billionaires who control the Israeli government to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class, including Holocaust survivors.

They would know, specifically, that Israeli violence against Palestinians has been for the purpose of making the Palestinians be so angry at Israel that the Israeli rulers can easily (falsely) portray them as an existential threat to Israeli Jews—a bogeyman enemy—that the Israeli rulers pretend to protect Israeli Jews from in order to control the Israeli Jewish working class, to declare it “unpatriotic” when Israeli working class Jews rise up against their economic oppression by the Israeli ruling class as they began to do in 2011 with huge demonstrations but were persuaded to stop by Netanyahu’s accusation that their huge demonstrations against the Israeli government were ‘unpatriotic.’

They would know that the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today) precisely because Hamas uses terrorist violence against noncombatant Israeli Jews; Israeli rulers do this in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews.

These facts are what I prove in my article here about the purpose of Israeli violence and in my article here about Israeli government funding of Hamas, each based on mainstream sources. If you don’t already know these facts (because they are censored) then please read my articles.

Here is what a debate looks like when ALL the candidates are determined to censor the most important facts they pretend to be debating. They censor these facts because they are beholden to Big $ and Big $ wants to keep the have-nots fighting each other over issues such as Israel/Palestine. Big $ wants the have-nots divided into a “pro-Jews/Israel” camp against a “Pro-Palestinians/Hamas” camp. And all three of these politicians are doing their best to make this divide-and-rule strategy work.

Here’s the Guardian report on the section of the debate about Israel:

Cuomo accuses Mamdani, who has been critical of Israel, particularly its war on Gaza, of being among those who “stoke the flames of hatred against Jewish people”. The former governor has previously pushed the idea that Jewish New Yorkers, who make up a significant share of the city’s population, should not feel safe with Mamdani as mayor, given his views on Palestinian rights. Sliwa, apparently also equating support for Palestinians with support for terrorism, then suggests that Mamdani supports “jihad”, or holy war. “I have never, not once, spoken in support of global jihad,” Mamdani says, suggesting that this attack is being fabricated because he is the first Muslim to be on the verge of leading the city. Mamdani has previously refused to say that he supports the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state by saying that, as an American, he supports a state that grants equal rights to all, regardless of ethnicity or faith. Mamdani adds that he wants to be a mayor that will keep Sliwa’s Jewish children safe.

GOOD RADIO!

UN-OPS LIVE!

Thurs, October 23 @11:00AM ET on WWI & II with John O’Dowd

Jeremy and Gloria discuss with John O’Dowd, historian and author, his book with Jim MacGregor titled:

Two World Wars and Hitler: Who was Responsible?: Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics.

Hear John cut through decades of sanitized history and explain the web of Anglo-American finance, foreign intelligence, and geopolitical manipulation that fueled global war and the rise of Hitler.

Unquestionably, money, power, and covert influence—not chance or ideology—drove nations to destruction.