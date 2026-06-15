JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
3h

The most troubling thing for me is this: "The internet is essentially destroyed as a source of credible trustworthy information far more now than it was before AI came along."...... It will be a world where when "Wolf" is TRULY called, no one will believe it.

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