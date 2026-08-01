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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like thousands of my zip-code neighbors (see 500+ similar photos of them online here, and read about 1,021 more of them here, eagerly expressed their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration when I provided them with an opportunity to do so.

My thousands of egalitarian revolutionary neighbors did not need to be PERSUADED by me to agree with this egalitarian revolutionary message:

They already agreed with it the second they saw it stated explicitly.

As I discuss here, I collected 1,855 more signatures on a similar egalitarian revolutionary statement of belief, online here (PDF and viewable in this footnote ) a decade ago when Obama was president. Do you think I had to PERSUADE people to agree with this statement of belief? No!! When people read it their typical first reaction was to say, “Where do I sign?”

What would happen if YOU asked your neighbors to respond to the egalitarian revolutionary message displayed in the sign my neighbors are holding and in the image shown above? Admit it! You don’t know what would happen. You only THINK you know what would happen. I even bet you are AFRAID of what would happen, right? (I was afraid the first time I asked my neighbors.)

Until you actually ask your neighbors what they think about “Let’s remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor,” you have no way of knowing what they think. Nothing at all personal, but through no fault of your own your thinking is profoundly influenced by years of reading and listening to the mass (and alternative) media and never EVER seeing or hearing there any expression whatsoever of this egalitarian revolutionary aspiration (because the rich make sure it is censored!) The inevitable result is that you unconsciously assume that the reason you never hear “Let’s remove the rich from power…no rich and no poor” is because nobody else has that aspiration.

This is why I initially—just like you today—was AFRAID to talk to my neighbors about egalitarian revolution; I was as influenced by the censorship of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration in the mass (and alternative) media as you no doubt are influenced by it today. In my article, “Persuading Someone to Start,” I discuss how I, myself, started doing egalitarian revolutionary activism. Here is one extract from my article:

My new activism began by testing the new theory. I drafted the egalitarian revolutionary statement, This I Believe (PDF, give it time to load), and asked the first people I randomly met on the street where I lived if they would sign it. And they did! To be honest, I was shocked!

I subsequently discovered, as I prove here, that the vast majority of people would LOVE an egalitarian revolution. Contrary to the mass media’s portrayal of ordinary people as wanting to keep the rich in power because they expect/hope to be rich one day themselves, I can now tell you based on my personal experience that you need to talk to hundreds of people before you run into one person who says they want to keep the rich in power (unless you live in an exceptionally wealthy neighborhood.)

Do you want to find out if you are, or are not, surrounded by people in your neighborhood who would LOVE an egalitarian revolution (even if they had never heard of the idea until you told them about it)? If so, go here to read how you can do this conveniently and inexpensively.

Or do you want to rely on the mass media instead of your OWN EYES AND EARS to know the answer?

Your call.