Share

The ADL (Anti-Defamation League) is nominally all about fighting antisemitism. It is over-the-top pro-Israel. It declares that opposition to Zionism (which is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians to ensure that Israel will always have a large majority Jewish population) is a form of antisemitism that must be prohibited.

Recently some staff employees of ADL have objected (read the article here ) to the ADL CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, “placing opposition to Israel on a par with white supremacy as a source of antisemitism.” Greenblatt has singled out, among other anti-Zionist organizations, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

Very revealingly (as I will discuss below), however, ADL and JVP are both funded by the billionaire Rockefeller family.

[source for the above is here]

[source for the above is here]

[source for the above is here]

While we’re at it, it’s worth noting that the billionaire George Soros funds anti-Israel JVP big time and yet, at the same time, is defended from criticism by the pro-Israel ADL’s CEO Greenblatt:

[source for the above is here]

[source for the above is here]

So, why do the Rockefellers fund both the pro-Israel ADL and the anti-Israel JVP? Why does Soros fund the anti-Israel JVP and still get defended by the pro-Israel ADL?

And while we’re at it, why, decades ago, did the violently ultra-pro-Zionist pro-Israel Meir Kahane organize a PRO-NAZI rally in NYC while at the same time constantly using the slogan “NEVER AGAIN”?

I invite you to learn about this seemingly curious (not really, though, as discussed below) fact by watching this excellent video presentation, which talks about this Khane-organized pro-Nazi rally starting at time point 47:45 (start earlier for more context).

What explains these seeming paradoxes?

The explanation is that everything that Soros and the Rockefellers and the late Meir Kahane did made/makes perfect sense, once one understands what they’re up to. Everything they do helps the rich haves pit the have-nots against each other so that the haves can remain in power. Here’s how.

As the video presentation about Meir Kahane explains, Kahane SECRETLY organized the pro-Nazi rally in order to make sure that the have-not Jews in New York City would be maximally frightened of an outbreak of antisemitism—another Holocaust. Kahane’s use of the phrase “NEVER AGAIN” for all of his actions, no matter how unrelated to the Holocaust, was for the purpose of controlling have-not Jews by purporting to be their protector against antisemites. It was all about ensuring his control of have-not Jews, and this continued, as the video discusses, to be true during Kahane’s work in Israel where he was an agent of the billionaire-controlled Israeli government.

The Israeli government is a government of, by and for Israeli billionaires. They commit violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians (for more than seven decades now) for the purpose of making the Palestinians so angry at Israel that they can be convincingly portrayed to ordinary Israeli Jews as a frightening antisemitic existential threat—a bogeyman enemy. The Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power precisely BECAUSE Hamas is a terrorist organization that deliberately kills non-combatant Israeli Jewish civilians: this makes the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening and useful for the Israeli billionaires. Here’s how. The Israeli billionaire ruling class pretends to be protecting Israeli Jews from the Palestinians and thereby controls the Israeli Jewish have-nots and gets away with oppressing them economically to get rich and powerful at their expense and suffering. I prove all of this here (about how Israel’s government oppresses ordinary Israeli Jews) and here (about how and why Israel has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power). Furthermore, U.S. billionaires also have a huge reason for supporting Israel, which I discuss here (PDF).

If the general public in the United States understood this actual anti-working-class purpose of Zionist oppression of Palestinians, and understood that it had nothing to do with keeping Israeli Jews safe (as the Zionists assert) but, on the contrary was for the purpose of oppressing Jewish Israelis as well as Palestinians, then Zionism would lose the support of the U.S. general public and the U.S. government would no longer be able to keep supporting Israel as it does today; Zionism would collapse without this U.S. backing.

Enter JVP, to the rescue of Zionism. The billionaires (Israeli and U.S. both) know that it is inevitable that some Jews in the U.S. will be so horrified by Israeli bombing of civilians in Gaza that they will join anti-Zionism protests and organizations, even despite wrongly believing the Zionist lie that Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. The billionaires also know, however, that as long as the anti-Zionism movement does not explain the true anti-working-class (including Jewish working class!) purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians (i.e., refute the Zionist lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe), then the anti-Zionism movement will never win the support of the vast majority of the general public. Why not? Because too many people, based on knowing about and being horrified by the Holocaust, will never take the side of anti-Zionism as long as they think anti-Zionism opposes what needs to be done to make Jews safe and that anti-Zionism is therefore antisemitic in effect if not intent.

JVP expels from its organization anybody who expresses the truth about the anti-working-class purpose of Zionism. I prove this here. JVP leaders tell its members and followers that the way to fight Zionism is just to talk about how it oppresses Palestinians—ONLY Palestinians!—and to adopt a non-class (“the Palestinians versus the Jews”) framework for talking about the conflict. JVP leaders tell its members and followers to wave the Palestinian flag and block the cars of the general public, in other words to make sure that the anti-Zionism movement never gains the support of the vast majority of Americans the way the anti-apartheid-in-South-Africa movement did and thereby forced the U.S. government to stop supporting apartheid South Africa.

Now I hope you understand why billionaires fund both pro-Israel ADL and anti-Israel JVP, why pro-Israel ADL’s CEO defends Soros even though Soros funds the anti-Israel JVP, and why the ultra Zionist Meir Kahane organized a pro-Nazi rally in NYC.

How Can We Remove these Billionaires from Power?

I make some suggestions for what YOU can do to help remove them from power here.