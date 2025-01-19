JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Andrea Cherez
Jan 19, 2025

I thought the primary reasons for the Israeli genocide was to keep Netanyahu out of jail and to continue their land grab. That they are doing it to keep poor Israelis down is par for the course for most nations on our planet. So I guess they win the trifecta.

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
JAS
Jan 19, 2025

Thanks John. I wonder if Lisa understands the situation now after your response. Hopefully your response will open her eyes and she will experience the fully liberating perception that international events are manipulated by the rich for one purpose only. To oppress the poor and to exploit them at every turn. Thanks for the links as always.

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
5 more comments...

