I’d like to share with you a comment I just posted to a Substack by Lisa Savage here. My comment is in response to a paragraph at the end of Lisa’s post. Here it is:

I wish to comment on this paragraph by Lisa: "A final thought: at a rally last weekend organized by Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine in Maine, a soccer mom shared her recent awakening to the U.S.-Israel genocide in Gaza. She was experiencing the dawning realization that she was alone among her friends and neighbors in reaching this understanding. It was lonely, she said, but also invigorating, and she felt deep gratitude for the activists standing beside her in the snow -- willing not only to witness the ugly truth but to try and do something about it." I doubt very much that the difference between "soccer mom" and her "friends and neighbors" was that "soccer mom," unlike her "friends and neighbors," understood that Israel was committing extreme violence against Palestinian civilians in Gaza (the mass media did not hide this fact.) I propose that the actual difference was this: Whereas BOTH "soccer mom" and "her friends and neighbors" believed the Zionist Big Lie (that virtually nobody, not even anti-Zionists, refute) that the Israeli violence against Palestinians is (and has been for decades) to make Israeli Jews safe, "soccer mom" thought this violence was wrong DESPITE THE FACT THAT IT WAS FOR THE NOBLE CAUSSE OF MAKING JEWS SAFE, but her "friends and neighbors" thought this violence had to be supported (however upsetting that is) because it was for the purpose of making Jews safe. If "soccer mom" explained to her "friends and neighbors" that the real purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been at all about making Israeli Jews safe (as my article at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to proves with mainstream sources) then she would have been joined by her "friends and neighbors" in her anti-Zionism actions.

The key point here is that the problem is not that most people refuse to open their eyes or ‘wake up.’ No!

The problem is that people hear UN-REFUTED lies that make them think it is necessary (in order not to be antisemitic) to support Israel even when that is (as today) emotionally hard to do.

The problem is that even those who oppose Israeli genocide do not know that its actual purpose is anti-working-class (including anti-JEWISH-working class, as proven here) and hence to not explain this to their “friends and neighbors.”

The reason “soccer mom” does not know the true anti-working-class purpose of Israeli violence is because the rich, who benefit from this violence, censor the truth about its real purpose, as I show in some detail here.

Activists who adopt the “blame the people” (for refusing to ‘wake up’ or for ‘moral cowardice,’ etc.) explanation for their failure to build a mass movement are obscuring the actual problem, which is ruling class censorship of the truth (regarding a host of issues as I discuss here) and the failure (sometimes refusal) of activists to break this censorship by expressing the truths that, when widely known, unify virtually all of the have-nots and cause them to oppose the billionaires who rule us.