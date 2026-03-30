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The wonderful egalitarian man shown above should not be unfairly taxed the way people are today. Instead he and the vast majority of people who are egalitarians want to live in a just society with no rich and no poor and where people who contribute reasonably according to ability have the right to take from the economy—for free—what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. It’s not complicated!

The Boston Globe article’s headline reads:

Across Massachusetts, towns are asking for record property tax hikes to meet rising costs

Arlington residents will vote Saturday on a $14.8 million property tax override, the biggest in the state if passed, in an effort to prevent widespread school and town job cuts. The Brookline Select Board might place an even larger override on its town ballot in May that could include two options, $18.6 million and $23.25 million, to prevent school and town staff reductions.

It is unjust!

“Everyone is feeling the pinch,” said William Spadafora Jr., chair of Keep Malden Affordable, a ballot committee that opposes the city’s proposed tax hikes. “There are a lot of our residents that have been in Malden for generations, older people on fixed incomes, that these higher tax bills could potentially push them out of their family homes.” In one signal that voters are fed up with tax hikes, an override for $11.5 million in Winchester — the largest ever proposed there to support operating budgets — failed at the polls Saturday by fewer than 300 votes. The defeat followed weeks of social media postings among some residents raising concerns about the measure’s affordability amid escalating cost of living expenses.

Here is the simple, just, egalitarian way of paying for the things and services that people need and desire and deserve, with NO TAXES:

The society essentially declares (read how here and in more detail here ):

“We want such and such services to be provided, and such and such things to be built/created in fulfillment of the democratically stated desire of the public.

“All persons who contribute reasonably according to ability towards providing any of these services or towards building/constructing any of these things will have the right to take from the economy—for free—what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.

“The way everybody pays for all of this is by contributing reasonably according to ability. There are no taxes. It’s a moneyless economy.

“Everybody gets exactly what they deserve.

“This is not complicated!”

The only people who oppose this simple and just system are anti-egalitarians (people who have the opposite of these egalitarian values and aims) who want our society to be based, as it is today, on money and the buying and selling of things so that they can game the system to acquire an enormous amount of money and hence power and privilege, all at the expense of the have-nots.