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This wonderful egalitarian woman want no rich and no poor. Abolishing the use of money is how some have-nots in Spain in 1936-9 actually made this happen. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

Fact #1. When the rich are in power they don’t permit the enforcement of any reform, including any monetary reform, that abolishes their power, including their power to keep treating the have-nots like dirt. This is what it means to be “in power.” (Read more on this point in “Let’s Get Off the Treadmill of Defeat.”)

Fact #2. When the have-nots remove the rich from power they can (it’s the right thing to do) abolish the use of money (as they have historically done sometimes; see this footnote for details.)

Think about what is implied by these two facts.

It’s not complicated!

The way to prevent the rich from treating the have-nots like dirt is to remove the rich from power. Winning some monetary reform (such as the Need Act for which a friend of mine advocates) will not suffice.

And the way to remove the rich from power is to build a mass movement that aims explicitly to do exactly that. This means building an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement that aims to abolish the use of money by having the economy be based on the principle, “From each according to reasonably ability, to each according to need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. Please read more about this in “Why Abolish the Use of Money?” and “Revolutionary Movement Building 101.”

The issue is NOT “reform versus revolution.” The issue is how to fight for good reforms in a way that builds the explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement (not in a way that makes the reform effort a SUBSTITUTE for building the explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement.) Read here how to do this, and note that it causes the reform struggle itself to gain far more support from the general public than it would otherwise get.