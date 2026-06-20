JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
17m

John,

You're absolutely right that we don't need currency in a liberated society. But money is not currency, money is the agreement about value and exchange. Even the Spanish collectives had an agreement, even if they didn't have coins.

The NEED Act doesn't force a currency on you. It breaks the cartel's monopoly on the official agreement. It clears the space for communities to create whatever agreements they want, without being crushed by the state or the banks.

In the Spanish Revolution, they had the agreement but no currency. And they were crushed because they didn't control the infrastructure of power. The NEED Act is about making that infrastructure a public utility. It protects your agreement from being destroyed by the debt-money system.

I'm not asking you to love money. I'm asking you to help break the cartel that controls it.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

Of course, most of us know what this means, but...

https://mises.org/mises-wire/institutional-closure-why-managed-directivism-breeds-its-own-collapse

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