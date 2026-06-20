Absent Removing the Rich from Power, No Monetary Reform Will End Unjust Class Inequality, and When We Do Remove the Rich from Power We'll Abolish Money, Not Reform It.
Monetary reform is neither a necessary nor sufficient substitute for building an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement
This wonderful egalitarian woman want no rich and no poor. Abolishing the use of money is how some have-nots in Spain in 1936-9 actually made this happen. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
Fact #1. When the rich are in power they don’t permit the enforcement of any reform, including any monetary reform, that abolishes their power, including their power to keep treating the have-nots like dirt. This is what it means to be “in power.” (Read more on this point in “Let’s Get Off the Treadmill of Defeat.”)
Fact #2. When the have-nots remove the rich from power they can (it’s the right thing to do) abolish the use of money (as they have historically done sometimes; see this footnote for details1.)
Think about what is implied by these two facts.
It’s not complicated!
The way to prevent the rich from treating the have-nots like dirt is to remove the rich from power. Winning some monetary reform (such as the Need Act for which a friend of mine advocates) will not suffice.2
And the way to remove the rich from power is to build a mass movement that aims explicitly to do exactly that. This means building an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement that aims to abolish the use of money by having the economy be based on the principle, “From each according to reasonably ability, to each according to need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. Please read more about this in “Why Abolish the Use of Money?” and “Revolutionary Movement Building 101.”
The issue is NOT “reform versus revolution.” The issue is how to fight for good reforms in a way that builds the explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement (not in a way that makes the reform effort a SUBSTITUTE for building the explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement.) Read here how to do this, and note that it causes the reform struggle itself to gain far more support from the general public than it would otherwise get.
In several provinces of Spain an egalitarian revolution (1936-9 as discussed here) either eliminated money altogether or made its use secondary while making primary the principle of “from each according to ability, to each according to need.” Thus where money remained at all, a person’s wage was based on how much he or she needed (how big was their family, etc.), quite unlike in our present capitalist society.
“In the village of Magdalena de Pulpis a visitor asked a resident, ‘How do you organize without money? Do you use barter, a coupon book, or anything else?’ He replied, ‘Nothing. Everyone works and everyone has a right to what he needs free of charge. He simply goes to the store where provisions and all other necessities are supplied. Everything is distributed free with only a notation of what he took.’” [Sam Dolgoff, ed., The Anarchist Collectives, pg. 73.]
You can go here to read my friend’s advocacy for, and description of, the Need Act. I invite you to read this and ask yourself these questions about it. Will the Need Act, if enforced, deprive the billionaires of their status as the people with the real wealth and power in society? If you answer “No” then fine. If you answer “Yes” then ask the follow-up question: “Will the billionaires, who have the real power in our society today, permit the actual enforcement of the Need Act?” or will they use all of their power to prevent its actual enforcement? I presume you will answer this question by saying the billionaires will use all of their actual power to prevent its enforcement? In this case, is it not clear that we need to build a movement that aims to remove the rich from power, and that the time to start doing that is yesterday.
The way to build such a movement is to create a massive and inspiring public conversation about how we want our society to be, that we want it to be with the rich removed from power, with no rich and no poor and with real, not fake, democracy. To build a movement that seriously aims for no rich and no poor, there must be a vision of how that could work in practice. The key to how it can work in practice is to make the economy be based on the egalitarian principle, “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Notice that this economic principle is not “A person can have whatever, and only whatever, he/she can afford to buy.” This “buying and selling” principle—the principle of exchange of equal value for equal value—is the only economic principle that has need of money as a medium of exchange far more convenient than barter of equal value for equal value.
A society based on the egalitarian “From each according…” principle, in contrast has no need for money, and it can work as described here briefly and here in a bit more detail. In such an egalitarian society people would be well-advised to abolish the use of money for ALL of the reasons described here. As stated earlier, the time to start talking about the need to make society be one based on egalitarian economic principles and values is yesterday!
By the way, let’s clear up an important point about money. Advocates of the Need Act talk about how it would enable the government to create money to fund good projects. This kind of talk obfuscates the reality. Here’s what I mean.
Money (whether fiat money created as debt with interest, or Need Act money created otherwise) is not what enables good projects to happen. In a society based on money then, yes, money is involved in the process of making good projects happen. In a society not based on money then money is NOT involved in the process of making good projects happen. What is required to make good projects happen is not money, but rather a society that, by hook or by crook, motivates some people to do the work to make the good project happen AND also motivate lots of other people to do the work required to provide to the project-workers everything they need to do their project-work. In a money-based society this is accomplished by paying the project-workers money so they can buy what they need from other workers. In an egalitarian economy money is not involved at all, as described in the two above-linked articles here and here.
John,
You're absolutely right that we don't need currency in a liberated society. But money is not currency, money is the agreement about value and exchange. Even the Spanish collectives had an agreement, even if they didn't have coins.
The NEED Act doesn't force a currency on you. It breaks the cartel's monopoly on the official agreement. It clears the space for communities to create whatever agreements they want, without being crushed by the state or the banks.
In the Spanish Revolution, they had the agreement but no currency. And they were crushed because they didn't control the infrastructure of power. The NEED Act is about making that infrastructure a public utility. It protects your agreement from being destroyed by the debt-money system.
I'm not asking you to love money. I'm asking you to help break the cartel that controls it.
Of course, most of us know what this means, but...
https://mises.org/mises-wire/institutional-closure-why-managed-directivism-breeds-its-own-collapse