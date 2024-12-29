Share

The photo above is part of an article about the ways that the working class fought deportations of illegal immigrants in the recent past. The article describes examples of citizen workers acting in solidarity with illegal immigrants:

The Obama era brought a new tactic: mass firings. In 2011 Chipotle, the chain that made its fortune selling Mexican food made by Mexican workers, fired hundreds of them throughout Minnesota. Their crime was that they worked but had no immigration papers. They joined thousands of other workers fired in the Obama administration’s key immigration enforcement program, which undertook to identify workers without papers and then force companies to fire them. With no job or money for rent and food, immigrants would presumably “self-deport.” In Minneapolis, Seattle, and San Francisco, over 1,800 janitors lost their jobs. In 2009, over 2000 young women at the sewing machines of American Apparel were fired in Los Angeles. Barack Obama’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director John Morton said that ICE had audited over 2,900 companies in just one year, and the number of firings ran into the tens of thousands. In Minneapolis, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 26 helped Chipotle workers organize marches and demonstrations, cooperating with the Center for Workers United in Struggle, a local workers’ center, and the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee. Supporters were even arrested in civil disobedience at a Chipotle restaurant and mounted a boycott of the chain. As Trump’s presidency approached, unions moved from reactive resistance to proactive protection. In the period before Trump took office in 2017, many unions expected that workplace raids and firings would be a large part of his immigration enforcement program as well. The hotel union in Oakland, California, developed a proactive strategy to keep ICE away from workplaces and asked the Oakland City Council to protect immigrants on the job. The council passed a resolution, noting it has been a “City of Refuge” since the anti-apartheid movement of the mid-1980s: “The City Council … calls upon all employers to establish safe/sanctuary workplaces where workers are respected and not threatened or discriminated against based on their immigration status.”

Combatting the ruling class’s divide-and-rule along race lines was a big part of the struggle:

The decades following the Cold War saw workers and unions developing increasingly sophisticated strategies to resist immigration enforcement. From factory floors to union halls, these battles helped shape today’s immigrant rights movement. One of the first post–Cold War battles over immigration enforcement against workers took place at the Kraco car radio factory in Los Angeles in the early 1980s. Workers joining the United Electrical Workers stopped the production lines to force the owner to deny entry to immigration agents and saved one another from deportation. Later that decade, the Molders Union Local 164 in Oakland joined the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund in suing the Immigration and Naturalization Service over its practice of having agents bar the doors of factories, holding workers prisoner, and then interrogating them and detaining those without papers. The case went to the US Supreme Court, which found the practice unconstitutional. In one of the last raids of the Bush administration, in 2008, immigration agents took 481 workers at Howard Industries, a Mississippi electrical equipment factory, to a privately run detention center in Jena, Louisiana. They were not charged, had no access to attorneys, and could not get released on bail. Jim Evans, a national AFL-CIO organizer in Mississippi and a leading member of the state legislature’s black caucus, said, “This raid is an effort to drive immigrants out of Mississippi and a wedge between immigrants, African Americans, white people, and unions — all those who want political change here.” Evans, other members of the black caucus, many of the state’s unions, and immigrant communities all saw shifting demographics as the basis for changing the state’s politics. They organized the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance (MIRA) as a vehicle for protecting the immigrant part of that constituency. By the 2000s, these workplace battles had evolved into complex struggles over race, labor rights, and political power in the South. Howard Industries, a rare union factory in the state, paid $2 per hour less than the industry norm. “The people who profit from Mississippi’s low wage system want to keep it the way it is,” Evans said, charging that the immigration raid was used to keep the union weak. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1317’s African American business manager, Clarence Larkin, told me that the company “pits workers against each other by design and breeds division among them that affects everyone. By favoring one worker over another, workers sometimes can’t see who their real enemy is. That’s what keeps wages low.” MIRA activists met the raid with organizing, sitting outside on the grass with the families of those in detention. “When the shift changed, African American workers started coming out and went up to these Latina women and began hugging them,” MIRA organizer Victoria Cintra remembered. “They said things like, ‘We’re with you. Do you need any food for your kids? How can we help? You need to assert your rights. We’re glad you’re here. We’ll support you.’”

As I wrote about in an earlier Substack post, we’re in for another major deportations assault, and ruling class propaganda has the American citizen have-nots pretty much divided on this question right down the middle. A major reason the ruling class has succeeded in dividing us this way is that the key truths about illegal immigration—truths that if widely known would unify the have-nots against the deportations—are totally censored by the ruling class in all of our mass and alternative media, which is the focus of my above-linked Substack article.

To have a society in which the media and major institutions are not all used to divide-and-rule the have-nots to enable the billionaires to retain their immense wealth and power and privilege, we need to make an egalitarian revolution .