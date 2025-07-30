Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As I have reported earlier here, I’ve been standing at the entrance to my local drug store with a sign that says, “Let’s remove the rich from power: have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” The response to this sign is overwhelmingly positive. But every once in a while I run into the rare person who expresses disagreement. Often this (rare) disagreement takes the form of equating what the sign advocates with the opposite actual policies and actions carried out by Communists in places like Russia. (The Communists imposed FAKE democracy, not real democracy, and they made some people very rich and some very poor.)

There was the woman I quote in the title of this post, for example. Also I encountered a hostile teenager (whose parents were likely from Russia) who reacted to my sign by saying, contemptuously, “That’s Communism!” He flat out did not believe me when I told him I was an anti-Communist (which I am.)

So I say to (the ghosts of) Lenin and Trotsky and Stalin, “Thanks so much for turning countless good people against any effort to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I’m sure the ruling oppressive classes today are grateful to you for what you did.” (The American ruling class during the Cold War was certainly grateful, so much so that it armed the Soviet Union big time all during that period, as I show in enormous detail here.)

One of the things that our egalitarian revolutionary movement has to do is to explain how egalitarianism is the OPPOSITE of Marxism and Communism and the ugly regimes that go by or have gone by those names. The oppressor classes try to hide this fact, so we must not let them get away with that.

If you like egalitarianism and you think of yourself as a Marxist, please read this (it’s short) and read this (it’s longer and based on Marx’s own words) to understand that you really are not Marxist. As long as you call yourself a Marxist or a Socialist (yes, even a ‘socialist’ as I discuss here) or a Communist, a lot of good people will dismiss you as their enemy, for perfectly understandable reasons. And when this happens, you are unable to effectively build a movement to win egalitarianism.

Wouldn’t you rather like to be perceived by good people as somebody who, like them, is opposed to the anti-democratic and oppressive actions of governments that have in the past or today call themselves socialist governments? Or do you want to just devote all your time and energy to telling good people that they don’t really know what “socialism”means? Your call.