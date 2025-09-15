Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Cindy Sheehan introduces the above video with these words: “Please watch this video from Chase Hughes, someone who used to teach (basically) psyops and brainwashing in the military.”

Chase Hughes makes many good points. But he leaves out the most important way that the rich divide-and-rule us, which is by promoting key lies, lies that we can identify and refute. The way to prevent the ruling class from pitting us against each other is by persuasively refuting these key lies. Unfortunately too few people are even thinking about, never mind doing, this.

Here are the three chief lies the United States rich use, lies that we can and must refute in order to create the solidarity of the have-nots that Chase Hughes rightly calls for.

The rich divide-and-rule the American have-nots by telling these three lies (with their mass and ‘alternative’ media) and censoring any expression of the truths that refute them.

Lie #1. The illegal immigrants are people who just happen to prefer to live in the United States instead of their own country. Why? Because they want to enjoy the higher standard of living we have created here by our hard work of many generations without having to do the work in their own country that we have done. They are thus essentially freeloaders. Even worse, these illegal immigrants enter the United States illegally and are thus just like people who cut in line and say they don’t have to follow the rules like everybody else. They’re an immoral bunch of criminal freeloaders. The truth: For decades American billionaires (using both the Democratic Party and GOP) have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. (Read the proof here.)

Lie #2. Racial discrimination against non-white people in the past benefited working class white people and still does so today. Working class white people, whether they know it or intend it or not are thus oppressors enjoying their undeserved ‘white privilege.’ They don’t want this truth to be taught to their children, which is why they object to Critical Race Theory being taught in the public schools. The truth: The purpose of racial discrimination against non-whites has always been, and is still today, for the purpose of destroying working class solidarity between the different races in order to be able to oppress ALL races of working class people. [Read the proof here and here and here.)

Lie #3. The purpose of the Israeli government’s violence against Palestinians is, and has always been, to make Israeli Jews safe, to protect them from the antisemitic Palestinians who want to kill them all. The truth: The purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians, for seven-plus decades, has been to make the Palestinians so angry at Israel (supposedly the “state of the Jews”) that the billionaire ruling class of Israel can portray them to Israeli Jews as a frightening existential enemy that wants to ‘kill all the Jews’ and use this Palestinian bogeyman enemy to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class by pretending to be protecting Israeli Jews from “their real enemy”—the Palestinians. [Read the proof of all this here and in the articles it in turn links to.]

By censoring the truths that refute these lies they can:

Get about half the American have-nots thinking the moral thing to do is to deport the illegal immigrants because they are an immoral criminal bunch who also bring down the wages of American workers and bankrupt towns that cannot afford to deal with the massive influx. At the same time get about half of the Americans to passionately oppose the deportations because of how obviously cruel they are.

Get about half the American have-nots to oppose the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) (i.e., the fact of past and current racial discrimination) because of the way this teaching also accusingly says that working class white people undeservedly (evilly) benefited/benefit from it. At the same time get about half the American have-nots to demand that CRT be taught and for the schools not to cave in to the racist white parents who don’t want the incriminating truth to be taught to their children.

Get about half the American have-nots to support Israel on the grounds that Israeli violence—distressing though it may be—is for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. At the same time get about half the American have-nots opposing Israel’s violence on the grounds that EVEN THOUGH it is for the noble cause of making Israeli Jews safe, nonetheless it is too extreme—even genocidal—now to be justified even by that noble purpose.

It is not enough to simply decry the fact that the rich do things to pit us against each other. No! We must also identify the SPECIFIC lies that the rich promote for that divisive purpose, and we must PERSUASIVELY refute them. When we do that, the result is unity of the have-nots instead of divisive animosity. I know this from personal experience.

No matter which side people are on in the phony divisive frameworks that the rich create (I discuss more of them here), people really do want to know the truth. If you tell them the truth that refutes one of these key lies, you will immediately see that they are eager to hear it. And when they learn the truth they realize that the phony divisive framework that they had accepted before is a false one. I urge you to find this out for yourself. It is a very enjoyable experience.

Nor is it enough to refute the divisive lies! We must also do something else that Chase Hughes fails to do in his video: articulate and champion all the positive values that most people share—egalitarian values I describe here, which are more profound than merely the aims Chase Hughes mentions such as wanting a decent and safe place to live. To truly stop the rich from pitting us against each other we must build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that explicitly aims to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor—a movement that aims to shape all of society by the egalitarian values that are truly held by the vast majority of people no matter for whom they have voted.