The above article reports:

The consequences have been devastating. A wave of evictions—mostly for nonpayment—has swept through the region, intensifying after mid-2021 when COVID-era protections expired and federal rental assistance ran dry. State eviction filings now average 3,000 a month, up more than 15 percent from pre-pandemic levels, according to Matija Jankovic, a senior research analyst at the Massachusetts Housing Partnership. Predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, in particular, have experienced the heaviest burden as evictions continue to climb.

Meanwhile, the final stage of eviction—physical removal from a home—affected more than 11,000 households in 2023, with numbers increasing steadily since the pandemic and on track to be higher this year than last. And this is an especially devastating period for evictions, Jankovic notes, as the current housing market’s complexity and challenging conditions make it extraordinarily difficult for displaced residents to secure new homes.

The crisis has also taken an unexpected turn: Evictions once primarily affected those who’d lost jobs or lived on fixed incomes or disability. Now they’re hitting the fully employed. “I’m meeting people who say, ‘I’m working full time or I’m working two jobs, and I cannot afford the rent.’ That’s pretty extraordinary,” says Eloise Lawrence, faculty director of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, which provides pro bono legal representation to tenants in housing court. “Traditionally, working-class people have been able to live in Boston and keep a roof over their head. That doesn’t exist anymore.”