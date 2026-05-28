Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

OK, I admit it is a small sign. Sample of two, and all that. But still, I think it’s worth paying attention to and reporting it here.

As my readers know, I spend a lot of time (I wrote about it here) at the entrance to my local CVS drug store handing out stickers with this image on them (and I display a large version of the sticker that people can read from a distance):

Overwhelmingly the response by people is positive if they respond at all. (Many just walk by without responding at all, as is to be expected.) People say things in support, or give me a thumb’s up (or hand over heart.) I hear people say, “Perfect” or “I agree” or “Right on!” and similar comments.

But when it comes to the question of whether it is POSSIBLE to remove the rich from power (not just whether it would be a good idea to do it), virtually everybody who has weighed in on that particular question—up until today—has told me that, alas, it is impossible. Some don’t wait for me to ask them and just tell me as they walk by without slowing down, “Impossible,” or “Good luck with that.” When I ask people if they think it is possible they have invariably said, “No.”

I believe a major reason why people just walk by without saying anything is that they think it is impossible to remove the rich from power, and hence anybody who advocates that aim cannot be taken even seriously enough to respond to.

I sometimes get into great conversations with people who think it is impossible. I explain first why it is that people think it is impossible and why I believe it is possible. You can read about this in this footnote.

Here’s what happened one day recently for the first time!

Something wonderful happened for the first time a few days ago. An elderly woman walked by me, looked at the large version of the sticker that I display, and without stopping said it me, “That will be hard to do!” I replied, “I agree.”

“Wow!,” I said to myself. She didn’t say it was impossible, just hard.

Might this be a wee little sign that people are re-thinking the notion that it is impossible to remove the rich from power?

Has the fact that I’ve handed out about 3,500 stickers just at this one CVS drug store begun to have an effect?

Has the fact that there are presently 114 people whom I’ve met at the CVS and who have given me their email address to receive my three-a-week emails with links to my Substack articles begun to have an effect. The same day the woman told me “That will be hard to do!” another woman—a young person this time—as she passed by me on the sidewalk told me she loved receiving my emails. Others have told me the same thing. Are my emails starting to have an effect?

A day later something else happened (my sample size of two, now.)

Another elderly woman—both elderly women were white, by the way, for whatever that is worth—saw my “Let’s remove the rich” large-version of the sticker, and said to me, in a sincere tone, “Are we going to win?” I replied, “Not real soon, but eventually.” She replied, “I probably won’t be alive but I hope my relatives will be then.”

Again, this struck me as remarkable because she didn’t assume it was impossible.

Well, as I said, small sample and all that. But I think it is worth reporting. Just saying.

What do you think?