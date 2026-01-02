Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here is a very sincere question for you, my dear readers.

What do you think the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (BAE) should actually do?

To make this question more concrete, please go here to read about the newly formed BAE (where there are some linked articles about why people should join it.)

You may also want to read what I wrote in answer to this question here.

You may also want to read here and here (with photos) about a project we have just started to work on.

But what do YOU think we should do, given that we are currently small in numbers and are not likely to get a generous donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to carry on our work?

Please use the comments section to offer your advice. I really want to hear from you.

Thank you.