Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This Guardian book review offers a peek at how Chinese have-nots are treated like dirt by the rich.

Here’s part of what the review says:

[The book’s author is part of] China’s vast army of internal migrants, moving between cities in pursuit of work… The low-paid Chinese worker is at the mercy of an entirely unrestrained market. The jobs Hu does demand unpaid trial periods and have no base pay, and he works mainly for commission or a handling fee, which his employers can reduce on a whim. Disgruntled employees pick on each other, because “going after the powerful will only cost us in the end”. Experienced hands refuse to help newbies, on the grounds that “teaching the disciple might starve the master”. The only power Hu has is to walk away. When his bosses learn that he has no children, that his parents have pensions and medical insurance and don’t need his support, they worry that he will leave at a moment’s notice (and are sometimes right). To his customers, Hu is just a blurred head on their video intercom The book’s longest and most compelling section narrates Hu’s time as a courier in Beijing, delivering parcels ordered online to workplaces or gated residential developments. On the busiest days, even with an unreliable battery-operated trike to get around, he walks 30,000 steps. He works out that he must earn 0.5 yuan a minute (about 5p) so as not to run his life at a loss, which means completing a delivery every four minutes. The 20 minutes he takes for lunch costs 10 yuan. Urination costs 1 yuan – provided the toilet is free and he only takes two minutes – so he avoids drinking too much water on his shifts.

Contrast this with how life would be if China were an egalitarian society in which the sovereign power was held only by egalitarians, meaning those who share and aim to shape society by these egalitarian values:

1) Equality in the sense of “no rich and no poor,” not the “equal opportunity” sense that means an equal opportunity to get richer than others; democracy is equality in the political realm;

2) Mutual Aid, also known as solidarity, meaning helping each other and not taking advantage of others’ weakness or difficulty for selfish gain;​

3) Fairness as discussed here;​

4) Justice as discussed here;​

5) Freedom as discussed here;​​

6) Truth as discussed here.

Note the same contrast between how the rich routinely treat the have-nots like dirt in the United States (see 25 examples of this here, all of which happen whether the person in the Oval Office is a Democrat or a Republican) versus what it would be like in an egalitarian United States.

Most people would LOVE to make our society egalitarian, but they currently think that is an impossible goal and they are hopeless about achieving it because they (wrongly) believe (here’s why) that hardly anybody else feels the same way they do personally, and so they don’t organize to make it happen (as it CAN happen this way.)

The moral of this story is that we need to inform people of the truths that change hopelessness to hopefulness.

Do you want to do that?

Your call.