IGOR
Jan 8, 2025

I think I opened the right door.Thanks! I just needed such a "little thing" as an element of class struggle to clarify the contradictory events of the "ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict." Oh my God, what a "conflict" this is... This benefits the Arab monarchies, as well as 18 wealthy families in Israel! Ordinary Israelis and Arabs are "divided" because of the fear of a "threat" from outside...Israelis and Arabs are shifting their dissatisfaction with the oppressors and their lives to other, "primary" threats! I could not understand the overwhelming hysteria that unfolded after October 7, 2023, when the degree of mutual hatred exceeded all imaginable thresholds. Moreover, this hatred has been and is being deliberately fomented, and many "useful idiots" have appeared, waving flags, showing touching photos and videos, and ranting about each other's atrocities. It is very difficult to figure out the true reasons when you are constantly being informed about "new facts," stories, and "evidence of intransigence." I may be mistaken in my conclusions, mistakes will be accepted and corrected, but I think the vector of understanding is set correctly. Your article is one of the best I've read for self-education in the past, in 2024 (and now)!

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Nanabukulu21
May 31, 2025

I dont believe there is hatred on the Palestinians behalf. As someone in solidarity with this community. They are the supporter of an ODS. The political west and the many sympathetic to the "israel state". Dont want to entertain the idea. They say it is not possible. But the basis of the good friday agreement and SA truth and reconcillation

Has been to reconcile communites in common humanity.

