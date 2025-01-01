JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Amy Harlib
Jan 1, 2025

China is GROUND ZERO for the technocratic total slavery agenda! The darling of the WEFFERS!

John you are 100% correct, thanks for doing what you do! Blessed New Year!

Can't say this often enough!

All life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!

AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!

JAS
Jan 1, 2025

Thanks John. Your post alone dispels the cloud of fear and alarm the elites worldwide create to control us. Look forward to mote in 2025 to keep us sane.

