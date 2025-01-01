Share

This FoxNews article reports:

China is conducting the largest military build-up seen since that of Nazi Germany during the 1930s, one expert warns, after a new Department of Defense report detailed Beijing's operations including bolstering weapons and psychological warfare…. "They're massively building up their nuclear arsenal. We expect it to expand to at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, only five years from now. Probably going to be bigger than that," DeVore said Sunday. "The Chinese Navy, not by tonnage, but by numbers is now larger than the U.S. Navy. China has something like 250 times the ship building capacity that America does." The report cites how China has bolstered its People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) arsenal to include 50 new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which can strike the continental U.S., raising its total to 400. As far as the report discloses, the DoD says China has added 300 medium-range ballistic missiles and 100 long-range cruise missiles. Their arsenal also now includes more than 600 operational nuclear warheads and is expected to have more than 1,000 by 2030. The DoD says the People's Republic of China (PRC) has the world’s leading arsenal of hypersonic missiles, including the DF-27, which as DeVore notes, "are capable of evading U.S. missile defenses and targeting Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska​." China already has the largest navy in the world but is expected to expand from its current 370 ships and submarines to 435 by 2030.

The Communist Party of China rules a nation that out-numbers and out-produces and can out-fight the United States. This will only become more and more true during 2025, disastrously so if an Air Force General’s prediction comes true:

To protect ourselves from, yes even to defeat, the Communist Party of China, there is only one way, and here it is.

We must make the United States become an egalitarian society. We must remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. We must bombard (via radio and internet and printed material) the Chinese people with information about the egalitarian revolution that happened in the United States. And we must declare our solidarity with the vast majority of ordinary Chinese people against those who oppress them. We must make our foreign policy be as described here, which (see item #3) will neutralize China’s superiority in nuclear weapons.

When we do this, it will spell the doom of Communist Party of China. Here’s why.

The ability of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to remain in power over the Chinese population depends on its being perceived by the Chinese people as a legitimate authority. This supposed legitimacy today rests on the CPC’s claim that it is doing what is required to improve the lives of the Chinese people and to make China one day be a classless society with no economic or political class inequality (i.e., communism.)

But the reality in China is that there is enormous and extremely unjust and oppressive economic class inequality along with the accompanying political class inequality. It’s the Animal Farm’s “Some animals are more equal than others” with a vengeance.

Read about the oppressive class inequality in China in the second half of my earlier Substack post here.

Now imagine how ordinary Chinese people would react to seeing real egalitarianism (instead of the fake and oppressive kind that the CPC enforces) break out in the United States.

Do you think that the CPC in this case would be able to command the obedience of the Chinese working class the way it does now?

Do you think that the CPC in this case would be able to command the Chinese people to militarily attack people in the United States?

The answer to the above questions is ‘NO!”

Of course our current U.S. rulers have absolutely no intention of really defeating the CPC. Not at all! Doing what would really defeat the CPC is the very LAST thing they want to do. (Ditto for the CPC wanting to defeat the American ruling class.)

Our rulers love having a frightening bogeyman enemy in the form of the CPC. Our rulers NEED a bogeyman enemy to stay in power over us, as I discuss in great detail here. Our rulers needed the Soviet Union bogeyman enemy and to make sure it was sufficiently frightening to Americans our rulers armed the Soviet Union big time during the Cold War, as I document here.

Our rulers are tacitly allied with our enemies around the world, and are thus traitors!

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to defeat our enemies at home and also elsewhere in the world.

Happy New Year!