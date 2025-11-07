Share

I don’t know who put this great sign up in my neighborhood of Brighton, Massachusetts, but it is absolutely right! Police evictions use violence or its credible threat to enforce a great injustice, and that is indeed police brutality.

Here’s why police evictions are unjust

People who work reasonably according to ability deserve to have a nice home to live in, no less than does Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. If such people cannot afford to pay the rent because they cannot find a job, or because the job they found pays too little, or because the work they do—such as caring for children or an elderly person—doesn’t pay anything at all, then they are still working reasonably according to ability and deserve to have from the economy for free what they need or reasonably desire (including a nice home to live in) with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.

The person who claims to own the rental unit, if they do useful work reasonably according to ability, also deserves the same thing for free from the economy; in this case they have no need to collect rent from anybody.

This is how a just society—an egalitarian society— works.

Our current society is profoundly unjust.

Our society is a dictatorship of the rich.

Our society is a dictatorship of the rich that uses the Constitution for exactly what it was DESIGNED TO DO, namely to make our society a dictatorship of the rich.

Our society has been a profoundly unjust dictatorship of the rich since the days of the Founding Fathers.

Our society is one in which the rich routinely and openly treat the have-nots like dirt, no matter how liberal or conservative the politicians currently in office may be.

Liberal mayors, no less than conservative mayors, order the police to UNJUSTLY evict people who cannot pay the rent.

Those today who say the fight is “democracy versus fascism” are WRONG. The fight is class inequality enforced by a dictatorship of the rich using both liberal as well as conservative politicians, versus an egalitarian society that abolishes class inequality to have no rich and no poor with genuine democracy.

Framing the conflict as “democracy versus fascism” is clever propaganda designed to hide the fact that we’ve never had genuine democracy in the United States and we’ve only had a dictatorship of the rich.

There is no good reason why a politician (even this one!) or other leader (even this one) fails to explicitly call for removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Far from “scaring people away,” this idea is what most people would LOVE. Politicians who don’t call for this egalitarian goal have only BAD reasons for not doing so: fear of angering the rich is the main bad reason; wrongly thinking most people would be “scared away” by this goal is just elitism, another bad reason.

There’s a New Game in Town!

Some people in my neighborhood of Brighton, Massachusetts recently formed a new organization aimed explicitly for the goal of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

As this organization grows, and others like it form elsewhere, the have-nots will be able to break free from the ruling class traps and mis-leaders that have kept us on the treadmill of defeat with leaders and political parties that avoid like the plague even hinting at the egalitarian revolutionary goal that the vast majority of people want to win.

This new organization aims to get the ball rolling so one day—no matter how far in the future it may be—people will have built the explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement so large (international) and so determined (using militancy such as a general strike) that it will be possible to actually remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor as discussed here.

When the new organization meets (its second meeting is Sunday, November 9) it is essentially Brighton’s local assembly of egalitarians, a local assembly that one day will enjoy the participation of thousands of Brighton egalitarians and will be the sovereign power in Brighton. In the meantime it will do things to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement: make its aims crystal clear and make its existence widely known.