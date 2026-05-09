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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
29m

Feudalism was decentralized nominally , by hierarchical. They had a king, kings had his court. Hard to call feudal societies decentralized without heavily narrowing the window. As to the rest, you’re obviously correct.

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
4h

Decentralization IS egalitarian with the correct land tenure, tax and monetary/exchange policies in place. Those are the keys to economic democracy and addressing gross wealth inequality at its source.

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