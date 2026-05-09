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Egalitarians such as this wonderful woman want a society based on the Golden Rule, on mutual aid, not based on some people taking unfair advantage of other people, and ruled by only those who share these values.

I want to clear up two misunderstandings about egalitarianism.

Decentralization

Yes, egalitarianism says that LOCAL assemblies of egalitarians should be the sovereign power in a given local community, not any higher level (such as a national) governmental body.

But No, mere decentralization of political power does not, in and of itself, make society egalitarian or even more egalitarian. Here’s why.

A society based on feudalism is decentralized, but NOT egalitarian.

A society based on warlords, like Afghanistan has often been, is not egalitarian.

If one of the states of the United States seceded from the Union that would be decentralization but if anti-egalitarians ruled the newly independent state then it would not be egalitarianism. (Keep in mind that when the slave states of the Confederacy broke away from the Union, that made things more decentralized, but obviously no more egalitarian, right?)

The REASON egalitarians say that the LOCAL assembly of egalitarians should be the sovereign power in a given local community is because otherwise it is too easy for anti-egalitarians to gain the real power, as discussed here.

Making everything free to everyone no matter what

Yes, in an egalitarian society, those who contribute (to the economy, i.e., work) according to reasonable ability—which in some cases means zero work, for example children and the elderly and people who for some reason cannot do any useful work, and includes students and apprentices learning stuff and people taking care of others, and so on, but does NOT included freeloaders who can but refuse to contribute reasonably according to ability—thereby have the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire.

But NO, things in an egalitarian society are free ONLY for those who contribute reasonably according to ability, and not for freeloaders. If freeloaders could take things for free from the economy it would be anti-egalitarian because it would mean some people (freeloaders) taking unfair advantage of other people (those who do work according to reasonable ability and produce the goods or services of the economy); the latter would be essentially slaves of the former.

The ruling class takes advantage of confusion on these matters

The ruling class may see that a secessionist movement is not explicitly aiming for egalitarianism (i.e., rule only by egalitarians) and decide to promote it with rhetoric about the wonderful benefits of decentralization, knowing that after secession anti-egalitarians will remain in power.

The ruling class promotes the Universal Basic Income (UBI) idea, which makes a certain amount of things (whatever can be purchased by the monthly check that goes to everybody no matter what) free even to freeloaders. The UBI idea is designed to be divisive, as I discuss here. Briefly, it is designed to make those who do the useful work hand over (via taxation) what they produce to freeloaders who refuse to do useful work, which makes those who work angry at those who cheer for UBI because they like the idea of free stuff.

To the extent that we fail to aim explicitly for egalitarianism, then to that extent the ruling billionaire plutocracy will remain in power over us.