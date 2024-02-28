Share

Below is the headline of a VILE article (click here to read it) by "Palestinian human rights activist," Bassem Eid, who tells one lie after another in what sure seems like abject obedience to the Israeli government.

Before Bassem Eid’s article was published, Richard Forer, a former member of the Israel lobby, AIPAC, who resigned from it when he realized that its Zionism message was based on lies and was immoral, wrote the following, which refutes some of Bassem Eid’s lies, enough to make the point that Bassem Eid is a liar. The pages referenced by Rich Forer are from a book he authored, Wake Up and Reclaim Your Humanity.

My personal take on Bassem Eid’s vile article is expressed by my earlier substack titled, “There Is No Excuse for Ethnic Cleansing.”

My personal objection to any “two state solution” is expressed by my earlier substack titled, “It Is Morally Wrong to Support the ‘Two-State Solution’ for Israel/Palestine.”

My explanation for how a just solution to the conflict could gain the enthusiastic support of not only most Palestinians but ALSO of most Israeli Jews is expressed in my substack titled, “A Just Solution to the Israel/Palestine Conflict.”

Please note that at time point 13:21 in the video below there begins further refutation of Bassem Eid’s vile article. I hope you will listen to the entire video because it demonstrates that Zionism is so immoral that even the Arab League--not egalitarian by ANY means!--can eloquently denounce it with one fact after another showing that the state of Israel as a Jewish state (supposedly only of, by and for Jews although actually only of, by and for Jewish billionaires) exists in flagrant conflict with all of the principles of international law that are supposedly honored by the leaders of the West.

h/t to Judy O. for pointing this video out to me.